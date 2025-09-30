James Franklin promises Penn State Football after loss against Oregon

James Franklin responds to the loss of Oregon and the Top 10 record James Franklin reflects on his record against top 10 opponents after Penn explains loss against Oregon.

Penn State coach James Franklin is determined not to let one loss determine the season of the team.

Franklin stated that the team should improve its consistency, especially in the attack.

Penn State will be confronted next Winless UCLA for a later confrontation with Ohio State.

James Franklin is determined, he said, to ensure that his Penn State football team does not lose sight of how much it can still achieve.

How much positivity exists for a team that struggles much more than expected in its three opening victories and an unbearable defeat.

The double overtime defeat against the Oregon Ducks The newest in an apparently never-ending series of top 10 malfunctions should not indicate the end of their ambitions.

I am not going to allow one loss to define our season, “he said during his weekly press conference on Monday”, and I will not allow any losses to define my career, what we have done here at Penn State.

“Because although I don't think many people spend a lot of time on what we have done here about our 12 years, and I understand it, nobody wants to hear this now, there is a lot positive.

“I don't think (focus on the negatives) helps to solve the problem. Shouting, screaming, fingers, we're not going to do that.”

What his under -performance team has to do, from Saturday at Winless UCLA, is to improve his consession, especially on attack, he said. His lions can have at least time. A road game in Iowa should be their only test for a confrontation with the number 1 Ohio State Buckeyes On Halloween weekend.

He did not give any specific improvement points for things like his wrestling attacking line and up and down senior quarterback. The Penn State line seems to be healthy, for example, and returns, after all the starter of a group that trended during last year's late season.

“We have just been inconsistent. We are inconsistent in the passing game, we are inconsistent in the current game,” said Franklin. “Last week was not the ideal situation for an O-line or a Quarterback, when you get in hand in the third and long situations.

“If you are talking about inconsistency, it is everywhere across the board. You see flashes of sparkle and then you see inconsistency.”

Penn State Football: Why is Drew Allar struggling, attack?

Allar, who has mixed the TouchDown of the NFL quality, describes the past two games with crazy inaccuracy and bad decisions.

In the past two seasons, he has completed less than 50 percent of his passes during the selection framework of the Lions against Ohio State, Notre Dame and Oregon (twice).

His underwriting interception in busy reporting ended on Saturday White Out.

“That was covered. And we should have continued or throw the ball away to give us the chance to play another one and to have the chance to win the game,” said Franklin about Allar's Int in the second extension.

“But I have seen his growth in practice. Of course, all these things have to translate into the game. Again, I think the consistency is as much as everything.”

