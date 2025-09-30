Sports
James Franklin promises Penn State Football after loss against Oregon
James Franklin responds to the loss of Oregon and the Top 10 record
James Franklin reflects on his record against top 10 opponents after Penn explains loss against Oregon.
- Penn State coach James Franklin is determined not to let one loss determine the season of the team.
- Franklin stated that the team should improve its consistency, especially in the attack.
- Penn State will be confronted next Winless UCLA for a later confrontation with Ohio State.
James Franklin is determined, he said, to ensure that his Penn State football team does not lose sight of how much it can still achieve.
How much positivity exists for a team that struggles much more than expected in its three opening victories and an unbearable defeat.
The double overtime defeat against the Oregon Ducks The newest in an apparently never-ending series of top 10 malfunctions should not indicate the end of their ambitions.
I am not going to allow one loss to define our season, “he said during his weekly press conference on Monday”, and I will not allow any losses to define my career, what we have done here at Penn State.
“Because although I don't think many people spend a lot of time on what we have done here about our 12 years, and I understand it, nobody wants to hear this now, there is a lot positive.
“I don't think (focus on the negatives) helps to solve the problem. Shouting, screaming, fingers, we're not going to do that.”
What his under -performance team has to do, from Saturday at Winless UCLA, is to improve his consession, especially on attack, he said. His lions can have at least time. A road game in Iowa should be their only test for a confrontation with the number 1 Ohio State Buckeyes On Halloween weekend.
He did not give any specific improvement points for things like his wrestling attacking line and up and down senior quarterback. The Penn State line seems to be healthy, for example, and returns, after all the starter of a group that trended during last year's late season.
“We have just been inconsistent. We are inconsistent in the passing game, we are inconsistent in the current game,” said Franklin. “Last week was not the ideal situation for an O-line or a Quarterback, when you get in hand in the third and long situations.
“If you are talking about inconsistency, it is everywhere across the board. You see flashes of sparkle and then you see inconsistency.”
Penn State Football: Why is Drew Allar struggling, attack?
Allar, who has mixed the TouchDown of the NFL quality, describes the past two games with crazy inaccuracy and bad decisions.
In the past two seasons, he has completed less than 50 percent of his passes during the selection framework of the Lions against Ohio State, Notre Dame and Oregon (twice).
His underwriting interception in busy reporting ended on Saturday White Out.
“That was covered. And we should have continued or throw the ball away to give us the chance to play another one and to have the chance to win the game,” said Franklin about Allar's Int in the second extension.
“But I have seen his growth in practice. Of course, all these things have to translate into the game. Again, I think the consistency is as much as everything.”
< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>
Frank Bodani treats Penn State Football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him via [email protected] And follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ydrpennstate.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ydr.com/story/sports/college/penn-state/football/2025/09/29/james-franklin-makes-penn-state-football-promise-after-loss-to-oregon/86355508007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump, 79, flying to South Korea to face Xi on beans
- Hegseth declares the end of “politically correct” leadership in the American army
- The government is for the UK Apple users for new data demand.
- Dauphin Co. Football team is confronted with the cutoff of the season after reporting racist comments
- DRONE VIDEO shows the following of the Philippine earthquake
- What the Americans think of President Trump in recent polls
- Sexual toy, porn cd, false photos with PM Modi, Obama: what the police have grasped from the Chaitanyananda Saraswati campus room
- Türkiye women, artists lgbtq top targets of the Erdogan campaign for cultural hegemony
- More than just a game: how sports can empower our communities
- How does the WTT circuit work? Everything insight into the differences between Smash, Champions, Star Story … instructions and attributes -points
- Jane Goodall, Chimpanzee Expert and Animal Rights campaign, is 91 years old BBC News
- ADHD Awareness Month: Understanding, Permissions, and Support