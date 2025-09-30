Carlos Alcaraz proves once again why he is worth the current men's world no. 1.

The Spanish superstar went on to the Japan Open Final on Monday after he returned to a resilient Casper Ruud.

Despite the dropping of the first set, Alcaraz recovered to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 and set up a title collision with the American Taylor Fritz in Tokyo on Tuesday.

This year's victory against Ruud is also taking his count to 66 victories on tour, most ever recorded in a single season. His previous best was 65 victories in 2023.

However, a victory did not always look at the maps against Ruud, where Alcaraz sometimes seemed to be physically struggling in the early fairs.

The Spaniard sustained a small ankle injury last week and did not look completely comfortable on the field while his opponent grabbed the chance.

But as every real champion does, Alcaraz remained cool and started to become more aggressive in the second set, so that momentum was worn until the end of the game.

It's only about details, so I just tried to be more positive than the first set, Alcaraz said after the victory, per ATP.

I was a bit angry with myself, so I just tried to play with joy again and put many positive thoughts in my mind.

Although Alcaraz is no stranger to a final, it is the way he occasionally played in Tokyo, which has been so impressive.

The most striking was that his quarter -final victory against Brandon Nakashima on Sunday was just breathtaking, with Alcaraz struck several shots that caused spectacular highlights.

His level seemed to worry in the last match of that quarterfinals, with Alcaraz serving for the victory.

The first point of the game really set the tone and is perhaps one of the shots of the year.

When Nakashima looked the Spaniard with a drop -shot, Alcaraz was forced to sprint the ball to return the Cross Court.

Nakashima was there to meet with a delicate slice back over Alcarazs body, a shot that would normally have won the point under ordinary circumstances. Only the man from Murcia is not a normal player.

Instead of admitting the point, the 22-year-old Every tendons stretched In his body to reach the ball and produced a fairly incredible backhand -slack that zipped over a bewildered Nakashima.

The crowd continued to laugh at what they had just seen, with Alcaraz squeaking his cheeks while trying to restore his body from such an impressive performance of flexibility.

Alcaraz then made 30-0 with a formidable Forehand-Kruischechthof that echoed around the stadium. He then raised the match point with a delicate volley on the net, before he completed the match with another remarkable forehand who left his opponent without a chance.

What have we just looked at? I don't think it is stretching a point to say that this is one of the best games to win a Tennis competition that this sport has ever seen, the commentator said on tennis TV.

Alcaraz himself was very happy with his performance and agreed that the last game was something special.

I don't think I played a final game like this, so I'm really happy with it, he said after the game, per ATP.

And although his semi -final against Ruud did not deliver the same level of sparkle, the Spaniard is definitely a favorite for the Japan open final against Fritz.

However, the American won this tournament in 2022, and Alcaraz knows that HES received a tough battle that Fritz defeated during the Laver Cup earlier this month.

I know he has been playing great tennis lately, Alcaraz said about Fritz. It is another challenge for me and I am looking forward to it.