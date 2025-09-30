Sports
Maxwell from Trans-Tasman tour after unpleasant training accident
Glenn Maxwell is ready for a stint on the sidelines after a Mitchell Owen Rocket broke its forearm during the training in the run -up to the T20 tour of Australia through New -Zeeland.
Maxwell was beaten by a ball on the wrist while he bowling Big-Hitter Owen in the Nets on Mount Maunganui before the three-game series against the Black Caps, which starts on Wednesday (4.15 pm Aest).
Cricket Australia confirmed this morning that the 36-year-old was excluded for the series with NSW Wicketkeeper-Batter Josh Philippe called his replacement.
Maxwell will look for a specialized review on his forearm in the coming days as soon as he comes home with a timeline for his return unclear.
Remember that all -rounder Matthew Short hit the adjacent Net in Tauranga's Bay Oval when Maxwell was hit: “I saw it from the corner of my eye.
“We train under a tent, so it's really echo-y and loud,” Short told Cricket.com.au.
“I saw (Owen) smoked it and when the aftermath hit it hit the wrist. It didn't sound good.
“(Owen) is not the man you want to bowl in T20 training, that's for sure.
“Maxi has been there and has followed that a few times (serious injuries) now that he was a bit disappointed, but it is just like any other injury. I am sure he will get through it.”
It is the second late injury short for Australia for the collision to decide the Chappell-Hadlee trophy with Josh Inglis replaced by Alex Carey after he had a right-handed tribe earlier this month.
It is again an unfortunate injury for Maxwell after he broke his leg when a friend fell out three years ago at a 50th birthday party, an injury that required an operation and which he still manages today.
He also became a concussion during the World Cup 2023 when he fell from the back of a golf cart.
Maxwell is confronted with a race by the time to be fit for the next T20-Mengagement of Australia, a five-match home series against India from one month.
Both series are an important part of the construction of Mitch Marsh's Side to the T20 World Cup next year in India and Sri Lanka.
“It is probably the beginning of that,” all -rounder Marcus Stoinis told reporters on Mount Maunganui yesterday.
“I am sure there is a photo in the head of the selectors of what they want to do and how they want the team to get in line that world cup comes, so I think it will be a nice built -in for everyone.
“It is always a good challenge (playing new Zeeland). They are a great team and they also perform so well in the big tournaments, so it is definitely something we are looking forward to.”
Stoinis, who was not part of the recent T20 series of Australia in the West Indies and South Africa, will stand in line to go directly in the middle role of Maxwell in New Zealand in New Zealand, alongside fellow-Power-Hitters Tim David and Mitch Owen.
For the first time since November last year, Stoinis returns to the T20 team of Australia after Stints with a beaten-up Indian Premier League finalists Punjab Kings and a hundred second Trent Rockets during the Australian winter.
Maxwell, who retired earlier this year from one -day internationals, had been in a sparkling touch to start the domestic summer with a century of 73 balls for Victoria in their opening match from a day ago.
He also hit a 36-ball unbeaten 62 in Australia's most recent T20i against South Africa in Cairns in August.
Philippe, his replacement, also does not arrive in fine shape in New Zealand with scores of 123 and 50 for Australia A during this month's four-day tour through India.
The 28-year-old played 12 T20 internationals, with his most recent performance in India in December 2023.
Pat Cummins is also missing in the trans-tasman T20 tour while he undergoes rehabilitation for lumbar bone stress for this summer's axis, while Mitchell Starc has retired at T20 internationals.
Cameron Green, who made an impression in his new T20 role at no. 4 against the Windies and South Africa, is also absent when he starts the Sheffield Shield season with Western Australia to prioritize his return to Bowling in competitive matches in the construction of the first test against England on November 21.
Qantas Tour through New -Zeeland
First T20: October 1 Bay Grandpa, Mount Mountain, 4.15 pm Aest
Second T20: October 3, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 4.15 pm
First T20: October 4 Bay Grandpa, Mount Maunganui, 4.15 pm
New -Zeeland team: Michael Bracewell (C), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Gever Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi
Australia team: Mitchell Marsh (C), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matt Kunemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa
All competitions live via You sport and Foxtel
