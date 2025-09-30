The emotions of bend Manning don't disturb Longhorns





Sometimes Arch Manning needs a moment to put himself together before he with the Texas football coaching staff on the Debrieft sidelines.

His blood runs a bit hotter than his quarterback predecessor Quinn Ewers, said coach Stevesarkisian Monday. When Manning makes a mistake, he must release the negative emotion that builds up in him.

“I think it can continue after a ride,” Manning said. “… they are just different ways to deal with it.”

The beginning of the 2025 season, Manning offered many opportunities to probably process failure more than he had wanted. His first four games as a full -time starter of the Longhorns yielded a completion rate of 61.3%, 888 passing yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He has two good starts to combine with two bad ones.

That's not who Manning is. And Sarkisian doesn't mind.

“Arch has more emotion in him than Quinn,” said Sarkisian. “They are different people, and that's okay. There is nothing wrong with that. And so, sometimes, when you throw a interception or a game makes it not the one you want, it's okay to show a little emotion. That's not the end of the world.

In the midst of Manning's unequal start of his life as the starter, Sarkisianian and the rest of the Texas coaching staff have emphasized the need for him to remain faithful to his personality.

When Manning let his inner fire burn out in a strong version against Sam Houston, Sarkisian celebrated it. When errors, no success, fuel that fire fuel, Sarkisian is satisfied to see it burning.

“I think it is important that Arch is Arch,” said Sarkisian, “and not trying to be something he is not. … I just want him to respond naturally, what of course comes to him, let it happen and then go ahead. I think that will serve him best.”

