Golden Eagles Show Promise at Milwaukee Tennis Classic





Emma Davis And Elise Barnstedt During the weekend. Barnstedt was successful on Friday and Saturday with two wins in Singles play. Barnstedt won both games in straight sets that defeated Audrey Smitek 6-4, 7-5 and Marielou Baudouin 6-3, 6-1. The tennis team of Marquette Dames continued his tournament season at Milwaukee Tennis Classic. The golden eagles were represented byAndDuring the weekend. Barnstedt was successful on Friday and Saturday with two wins in Singles play. Barnstedt won both games in straight sets that defeated Audrey Smitek 6-4, 7-5 and Marielou Baudouin 6-3, 6-1. MU -COACHBrett Barnettonlast weekend:

“We knew that it came in how strong from a tournament the Milwaukee Tennis Classic is. It was great to see some different teams and to get matches at high level to see how Emma and Elise Matches. We played a little nervous in Dubbel and played much better in our second game. Pear games have different results. Elise played very well in her singles. She had opportunities in her first 2 games to force third sets, but could not close games if it became tight. I am really proud of her about how well she played against two different opponents of West -Michigan and has achieved two high -level profits. She had a number of tough moments in her game on Friday and played great when it mattered. Today, after a slow start, she played smart, aggressive and with a lot of energy. It was nice to see her self -confidence grow and easily close the competition. Emma and Elise represented the program so well this tournament. It was a good start to our season and I am enthusiastic about our Ita Regional Championship in a few weeks. “ Singles competition

Elise Barnstedt (MU) def. Audrey Smitek (WMU) 6-4, 7-5

Elise Barnstedt (We) def. Marielou Baudouin (WMA) 6-3, 6-1 Following:The Golden Eagles will participate in the ITA Midwest Regional 16-21 October. Follow the Golden Eagles

Social:X|Facebook|Instagram Participate in the conversation: #wearemarquette

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gomarquette.com/news/2025/9/29/womens-tennis-golden-eagles-show-promise-at-milwaukee-tennis-classic The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos