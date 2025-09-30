



Wang Manyu returns during the 64 -match ladies' snacks against he Zhuojia of China on the World Tables Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, China, September 29, 2025. (Photo / Xinhua) Beijing – China's Lin Shidong and Wang Manyu, respective men's and ladies singles second seeds, both enjoyed comfortable victories in their opening matches The World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash On Monday. Defending champion Lin reflected late challenge from Tomislav Pucar van Croatia, won 11-7, 11-5, 12-10. “I just want to play it by the game, without thinking too much about the outcome,” Lin said after his victory. The Chinese qualifying match Chen Junsong caused the biggest surprise of the day and was the full distance to overcome world no. 4 Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan 8-11, 12-10, 11-8, 8-11, 11-9. “With 9-5 in the decision maker, I didn't think too much about the result. When I pulled within 9-7, I took a prevention of the mentality on my way to victory,” Chen noticed on 111st. Lin Shidong from China comes a return to Tomislav Pucar from Croatia during the first round match of the Herenhonkslagen at the World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, capital of China, September 29, 2025. (Photo / Xinhua) In an All-Chinese collision, Liang Jingkun came the victory of 15-13 in the first game, while Wen Ruubo recovered in the second parity with 11-5. Liang then showed no grace and Triumphing 11-4, 11-2 to secure his victory. Chen Yuanyu saw his leadership slipping away against Germany Dimitrij Ovtcharov twice, while holding his courage to triumph 13-11 about the former world no. 1 in the decisive game. “In the decision maker I tried to keep up with the score, and I was more determined at coupling points,” Chen explained. Lin Gaoyuan and Yuan Licen also moved to the last 32 of the men, while Huang Youzheng suffered a full-game loss for Frenchman Thibault Poret. On the women's side, Wang Manyu sent a countryman he zhuojia 11-8, 11-8, 11-6. “Because we are teammates and are familiar with each other, I made full preparations for this competition,” said Wang. “At the China Smash, every opponent is strong, so I have to prepare well for what awaits us.” Wang Xiaotong/Xu Yi (Right) compete against Ayhika Mukherjee/Sutirtha Mukherjee from India during the first round match of the women's doubles on the World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, capital of China, September 29, 2025. She was accompanied in the last 32 by teammate Wang Xiaotong, who made up the 14th placed Miyu Nagasaki of Japan 11-3, 11-7, 11-7. Chinese Paddlers Kuai-Man and Shi Xunyao both marched ahead with straight game victories, while Xu Yi, Qin Yuxuan and sang Meman. The Japanese Hina Hayata reached the 100-Win Mark in the WTT series after he had sailed past the French veteran Yuan Jianan 11-7, 11-2, 11-5. Also on Monday, Chinese couples Xue Fei/Xiang Peng, Huang Youzheng/Wen Ruubo and Zhou Qihao/Chen Junsong last 16 to the men's subbles. Up with Lily Zhang of the United States to send Andreea Dragoman of Romania and Charlotte Lutz of France into straight matches.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadailyasia.com/article/620872 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos