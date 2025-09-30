How Asia Cup 2025 Trophy presentation turned into a diplomatic impasse | Cricket -Nieuws

Indias Stance had been clear during the tournament. The team avoided hands presses and polite features with Pakistani players in all three encounters. (Image Credit: Agencies)

Dubai: What a triumphant moment should have been for Indian cricket declined in unprecedented controversy at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, when the presentation of Asia Cup Trophy changed a diplomatic impasse after India's who had a five -wicket victory over Pakistan.Rinku Singhs Match-winning runs led to wild parties under the Indian contingent, with Tilak Vermas Beautiful unbeaten 69 who deserved him player of the match Honors. But the cheers were quickly overshadowed by an extraordinary fiasco after the game that the champions celebrated without their trophy.

After their defeat, the Pakistan team withdrew into the dressing room and stayed there for more than an hour, while Indian players and coaching staff completed their broadcast tasks. Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and Pakistans Interior Minister -and others then waited on stage for almost 20 minutes for the trophy presentation to start. As the delay extended, it turned out that the Indian team had refused to receive the Naqvi trophy.Indias Stance had been clear during the tournament. The team avoided hands presses and polite features with Pakistani players in all three encounters. The team is also supposed to be irritated with Naqvi because of his recent social media messages, including one in which he posted a video by Cristiano Ronaldo who made a 'crashing plane' gesture. He also placed an image in which Pakistan cricketers Salman Agha and Shaheen Shah Afridi can be seen that wear flight suits with images of fighter jets in the air in the background.

Indian team management told ACC officials categorically that they “were not in order” by receiving prices from Naqvi. This was immediately transferred to Naqvi. Naqvi, however, refused to admit and the Indian team also refused to walk to the stage. The team did indicate that it was willing to accept the trophy and medals of Emirates Cricket Board Vice chairman Khalid Al Zarooni instead of Naqvi. However, the request was rejected. Naqvi was insisting on performing the presentation itself. When it became clear that he would not get his way, he ordered the trophy to be removed from the location.Indian supporters greeted Naqvis's arrival in the presentation phase with anger and songs of Bharat Mata Ki Jai. Pakistani players, especially fast Bowlers Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi, were also hunted by the crowd.When the Pakistan team was called upon to collect the number two, Naqvi initially refused to participate. Bangladesh Cricket Board President Aminul Islam eventually came in to present them, while Naqvi handed the second -year control to the Pakistani captain Salman Ali Agha who threw it aside.Commentator Simon D down then announced, I was informed by the ACC that the Indian cricket team will not collect any prices tonight. So that closes the presentation after the match.Naqvi immediately left the stadium and took the trophy and medals.The Indian team remained on the field for more than 90 minutes, waiting for clarity. Groundsmen released the 'champions' sign twice before they removed it again. Ultimately, the players decided to celebrate on their own conditions.Hardik Pandya was first on stage for a selfie, soon accompanied by the entire team and support staff. Kapitein Suryakumar Yadav even recreated Rhit Sharmas iconic T20 World Cup 2024 Victory Walk this time with an imaginary trophy.The victory is important. If you saw after the game, India is written on the big screen. Asia Cup 2025 Champions What is better than that? You play for that, Surya told the media.It was a great moment. Great journey. Great campaign for us as a team. We had a lot of fun, “Surya added.Surya Welked that his team did not get the trophy. I have never seen a champion team a trophy, especially a trophy, especially a team that was earned so hard, he said. But he added: “My trophies are in the dressing room all 14 boys with me, the support staff, those are the real trophies of this Asia cup.Man of the ABHISHEK Sharma tournament illuminated the mood with a brutal remark: we actually have one. Surya Bhai brought it! We felt it, we knew the weight.However, Pakistani captain Salman Ali Agha defended the Naqvis position. If he is the accord, he will only give the trophy. If you don't want to take it from him, how do you get a trophy? Agha also accused India of respecting cricket.Later in the night, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia issued a sharp explanation that sentenced the incident.We have decided not to accept the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from the ACC chairman, who represents a country that is currently at odds with ours. That was our attitude. But this does not give him the right to remove the trophy and medals. It is extremely unfortunate and unsporting. We hope that the trophy and medals will be returned to India as quickly as possible. We will submit a formal protest at the ICC conference in Dubai this November, Saikia told Ani in Mumbai.The drama did not end there. After the message from PM Modi about X, the Indian cricket team congratulated his victory – which he described as another operation Sindoor – became Viral, Naqvi posted a sharp reaction to the microblog platform.“If war were to be your degree of pride, history would register all your humiliating defeats at Pakistan's hands. No cricket match can rewrite that truth. War Sleeping War in sport only exposes despair and shame the spirit of the game,” apparently the many defeats that ran through Pakistan – causes the damage that caused the damage.Surya thanked Premier Modi for his support. “It feels good when the leader of the country itself floats on the front foot; it felt like he took the strike and scored runs,” he said Ani.Indiapakistan competitions remain the biggest draw for broadcasters and organizers, a guaranteed income generator. With the T20 World Cup that looms up early next year, all eyes will be on the groups and whether the arch rivals will be placed in the same swimming pool again to guarantee at least one blockbuster collision.In a genuine gesture, Indias T20i captain Suryakumar Yadav announced that he would donate his entire race costs of the T20 Asia Cup to the armed forces. Surya said that the contribution was a personal initiative to honor their sacrifices and services. It is a gesture of mine. I want to donate the match costs of all the matches I played in this Asia Cup on the armed forces, Surya said.