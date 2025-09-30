Sports
MTN Sports 2025 High School Football Power Rankings before September 29
MTN Sports High School Football Rankings
Monday September 29
Class Aa
1, Kalissell Glacier (5-0). Last: Missoula Hellgate beat 45-0. Next: vs. no. 5 Missoula Sentinel (4-0)
2, Gallatin (5-0). Last: Beat Bozeman 23-16. Next: vs. Great Falls (1-3)
3, Billings West (4-1). Last: Beat Great Falls CMR 40-0. Next: at Billings Skyview (1-4)
4, Missoula Big Sky (5-0). Last: beat Kalissell Flathead 64-20. Next: vs. Missoula Hellgate (1-4)
5, Missoula Sentinel (4-0). Last: Beat Butte 10-7. Next: at number 1 Kalissell Glacier (5-0)
Around class Aa: With another eruption gain last week, Kalissell Glacier continues to determine the pace on the AA landscape. This week is the Wolfpack that has an average of 43.8 points per game -host no. 5 Missoula Sentinel, which allows only 9.5 points per match (Glacier gives only 7.4). No. 5 Sentinel defeated Butte 10-7 last week at Blaise Olson's 36-Yard field goal. Elsewhere no. 2 Gallatin crosstown -rival bozeman finished on the late touchdown of Carter Dahlke. The Raptors are taking Great Falls this Friday.
Class A
1, Billings Central (5-0). Last: Beat Miles City 49-22. Next: vs. Lockwood (2-3)
2, Hamilton (4-0). Last: Beat Stevensville 52-7. Next: vs. No. 3 Frenchtown (4-1)
3, Frenchtown (4-1). Last: Beat Dillon 38-7. Next: at no. 2 Hamilton (4-0)
4, Laurel (4-1). Last: Beat No. 2 Lewistown 35-21. Next: vs. East Helena (4-1)
5, Lewistown (3-1). Last: Lost to No. 5 Laurel 35-21. Next: at Browning (1-3)
Around class A: In the selection framework on last week's schedule, Laurel set off and overwent Lewistown in a ranked matchup, 35-21. Both will stay in the top five this week. Fourth place in fourth place will organize an East Helena team that has won four upright and seems to be right on the door. The most important competition, however, takes place in the southwest, since no. 2 Hamilton No. 3 organizes Franstown. The Broncs and No. 1 Billings Central are the only unbeaten leftover.
Class B
1, Manhattan (5-0). Last: Beat Columbus 37-0. Next: idle
2, Eureka (3-1) Last: Vefa Anaconda 26-0. Next: vs. Missoula Loyola (2-3)
3, Malta (5-0). Last: Cut Bank 55-6. Next: vs. Killdeer, ND (6-0)
4, Glasgow (5-0). Last: Beat Fairfield 34-21. Next: vs. Wolf Point (3-2)
5. Three forks (4-1). Last: Beat Townsend 41-26. Next: at Big Timber (0-4)
Around class B: No changes this week in the B -ranking class. Top ranked Manhattan remains stable, while no. 2 Eureka has passed a test in an expected matchup against Upstart Anaconda with a 26-0 win. Eureka is organizing Missoula Loyola this week. Perhaps the most intriguing matchup in the classification this week is the competition of No. 3 Malta against Killdeer, and the cowboys are 6-0 in class A region 4 in North Dakota, while Malta is an undefeated start as the defensive state champion.
8-man
1, Scobey (4-0). Last: idle. Next: vs. Forsyth (3-2)
2, Fort Benton (5-0). Last: Beat Chinook 54-0. Next: at Box Elder (3-2)
3, belt (4-1). Last: Beat Cascade 54-16. Next: at Simms (0-5)
4, Drummond-Philipsburg (5-0). Last: Beat Ennis 44-6. Next: vs. Twin Bridges (3-2)
5, Circle (3-1). Last: Ekalaka defeated 38-18. Next: vs. Poplar (0-4)
About 8 men: There were no surprises at the top of the 8-man ranks last week, such as no. 2 Fort Benton, no. 3 belt, no. 4 Drummond-Philipsburg and no. 5 Circle all scored comfortable victories. Circle handed Ekalaka its second loss of the season, while Drummmond-Philipsburg previously rolled into their matchup. No. 1 Scobey was eliminated last week, but returns to the field against Forsyth at home on Friday.
6-man
1, DGSG (4-0). Last: Beat Hafford, Sask., 47-44. Next: at No. 4 Grass Range-Winnett (5-0)
2, Absarokee (5-0). Last: Vefa Savage 56-6. Next: idle
3, CJI (4-1). Last: St. Patrick's 78-21 defeated. Next: at Sunburst (2-3)
4. Grass Range-Winnett (5-0). Last: Beat Hays-Lodpole 77-6. Next: vs. No. 1 DGSG (4-0)
5. Lincoln (4-1). Last: Beat Hot Springs 48-15. Next: vs. Valier (0-3)
About 6-man: If you are looking for a large matchup in 6-man this week, search no further than Saturday's South Division between No. 1 Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine and no. 4 Grass Range-Winnett. DGSG still has to be delayed, although it won a thriller against a Canadian opponent in week 4 and has an average of 60 points per match. But Grass Range-Winnett has allowed a total of only 32 points in four games (the fifth victory of the Rangers was a forfeiture), so something will have to give. In the meantime, Lincoln is in the ranking in the ranking in the ranking, which has won four upright. The only loss of the lynx? To DGSG in week 1.
