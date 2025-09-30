Rubio Perez, Galateescu Combine to win top drawing at Cougar Classic





Pullman, Wash. Alaia Rubio Perez and Maria Galateescu were the top champions this weekend in the Cougar Classic, which was held on Friday to Sunday in the WSU Outdoor Tennis Courts. The pilot duo went a combined 2-1 in Doubles and 5-1 in Singles with victories against teams from Idaho and Gonzaga on their way to a pulling power title. The tournament was played in a mini-dual format with two players from a school who are linked together to participate in a doubles match and two singles matches against another semi-person team. The team that won two of the three points went up in the bracket. The tournament contained players from host Washington State, together with East Washington, Gonzaga, Idaho, Lewis-Clark State and Montana. Other highlights of Portland were where real first-year Kennedy Harris went 3-0 in Singles during her debut tournament in the B-Draw and the pilots who placed a collective record of 15-7 in singles matches. Portland will return to the courts in the Duck Invitational in Eugene, Ore next weekend. On 3-5 October. Cougar Classic

Pullman, Wash (WSU Outdoor Tennis Courts)

20-29 September 2025 Draw one

Quarter -finals

Alaia Rubio Perez/Maria Galateescu (Por) def. Valentina Rodas/Miriam Hatem (UI) 2-1 Dubbel: Rodas / Hatem (UI) def. Rubio Perez / GalateScu (Por) 8-7 (6)

Singles 1: Rubio Perez (Door) Def. Rhodes (UI) 6-4, 6-4

Singles 2: GalateScu (Por) did. Hate (UI) 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 (Gon) Radulova/Isabella Marquart (Por) 2-1 Dubbels: Nielsen/Macneille (Gon) def. Radulova/Marquart (Por) 8-6

Singles 1: Nielsen (Gon) Def. Radulova (Door) 7-5, 7-6 (6)

Singles 2: Marquart (Por) Def. Macneille (Gon) 6-0, 6-2 Semi -final

Rubio Perez/GalateScu (Por) def. Rose Hayes/Brooke Bittner (Gon) 2-1 Dubbels: Rubio Perez/GalateScu (Por) def. Hayes/Brooke Bittner (Gon) 8-4

Singles 1: Hayes (Gon) Def. Rubio Perez (Door) 7-5, 6-1

Singles 2: GalateScu (Por) did. Bittner (Gon) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 Final

Rubio Perez/GalateScu (Por) def. Nielsen/Macneille (Gon) 3-0 Dubbels: Rubio Perez/GalateScu (Por) def. Nielsen/Macneille (Gon) 8-4

Singles 1: Rubio Perez (Door) Def. Nielsen (Gon) 6-2, 6-2

Singles 2: GalateScu (Por) did. MacNeeeele (Gon) 6-2, 7-5 Consolation

The Autiunian/Veronika Gayevyk (Ewu). Radulova/Marquart (Por) 2-1 Dubbels: Arutiunian/Gayevyk (Ewu) Radulova/Marquart (Por) 8-4

Singles 1: Radulova (Por) Def. Arutiunian (Ewu) 6-1, 6-3

Singles 2: Gayevyk (Ewu) def. Marquart (por) w / d (injury) Tick ​​B

Quarter -finals

Leandra Nizetic/Maria Lopez (Ewu) def. Meagan Pearson/Kennedy Harris (Por) 2-1 Dubbels: Nizetic/Lopez (EWU) Def. Pearson/Harris (Por) 8-4

Singles 1: Nizetic (Ewu) Def. Pearson (Por) 6-0, 6-3

Singles 2: Harris (Por) Def. Lopez (Ewu) 6-7, 6-4, 13-11 Nadine Arbaizar Martinez/Lexie Flores (Por) def. Zoe Pradel/Olivia Marais (Ewu) 2-1 Dubbels: Pradel/Marais (Ewu) Def. Arbaizar Martinez/Flores (Por) 8-2

Singles 1: Arbazer Martinez (Por) def. PRADEL (EWU) 6-1, 6-1

Singles 2: Flowers (Por) Def. Marais (Ewu) 6-0, 6-3 Semi -final

Soha Singh/Chenyue XU (UI) Def.Arbaizo Martinez/Flores (Door)3-0 Doubles: Singh/XU (UI) def. Arbaizar Martinez/Flores (Por) 8-4

Singles 1: Singh (UI) def. Arbaizo Martinez (Door) 7-5, 4-6, 6-3

Singles 2: XU (UI) Def. Flowers (by) 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 Consolation

Karla Brown/Savannah Johnson (Gon) Def. Pearson/Harris (Por) 2-1 Doubles: Brown/Johnson (Gon) Def. Pearson/Harris (Por) 8-4

Singles 1: Brown (Gon) Def. Pearson (Por) 4-6, 6-4, 6-0

Singles 2: Harris (Por) Def. Johnson (Gon) 6-3, 7-6 (1) Pearson/Harris (Por) def. Monika Fizova/Kaylin Kielty (Mon) 2-1 Dubbels: Fizova/Kielty (Mon) Def. Pearson/Harris (Por) 8-4

Singles 1: Pearson (Por) Def. Fizona (Mon) 6-4, 7-5

Singles 2: Harris (Por) Def. Kielty (Mon) 6-3, 6-4 Arbaizar Martinez/Flores (Por) def. Sivika Agrawal/Kamila Slovakova (Mon) 3-0 Dubbels: Arbaizar Martinez/Flores (Por) def. Agrawal/Slovakova (Mon) 8-2

Singles 1: Arbaizo Martinez (Door) Def. Agrawal (Mon) 6-3, 6-1

Singles 1: Arbaizo Martinez (Door) Def. Agrawal (Mon) 6-3, 6-1

Singles 2: Flores (Por) Def. Slovakova (Mon) 6-0, 6-3

