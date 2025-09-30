Sports
Playoff predictions of the University Football: How will an upset week 5 influence the late season?
Although October has not yet arrived, it is a good time to try to predict what the Playoff field of the University Football will look like. Every week until the rest of the season, we look at how we think the bracket of 12 teams will look like.
Just like in 2024, the field will consist of five conference champions and seven large teams. In contrast to 2024, the top four seeds do not have to be conference champions. Make sure that the Big Ten or SEC will get several first round byes in 2025.
Here is our second series of Playoff predictions for the 2025 season after a week 5 with four top 10 teams losing. These can change a lot from week to week, especially if there are many malfunctions.
No. 1. Ohio State (4-0, projected Big Ten Champion)
The Buckeyes had a slow start in Washington, but easily left in the second half for a 24-6 victory on Saturday. Ohio State defeated the Huskies 17-3 in the second half when QB Julian Sayin was 22-of-28 for 208 Yards and two touchdowns. Oh, first -year RB Bo Jackson also looks like the real deal. He had 17 carry's for 80 Yards and received at least 11 Carry's in each of the Buckeyes, the last three games.
No. 2. Oregon (5-0, in general)
The Ducks and Buckeyes are planned to meet each other in the regular season, but it is difficult not to think of a third meeting in two seasons between the two teams in the Big ten Titrijf. Oregon escaped a bit against Penn State after he led early in the fourth quarter 17-3, but the balance that QB Dante Moore showed in his first start was unmistakable. Moore was 29-of-39 past 248 Yards and threw three touchdowns while Oregon Penn State held up to only 137 passing yards.
No. 3. Miami (4-0, projected ACC champion)
Is the ACCE a competition with one bid? A victory in Miami against Florida State in week 6 would solidify that thought less than halfway through the season. At the moment Miami, Georgia Tech and Louisville are the only three unbeaten teams in the conference and there are only four ACC teams arranged in the top 25. Miami is the only one of those teams in the top 15. The hurricanes were eliminated in week 5.
No. 4. Ole Miss (5-0, projected SEC champion)
Dare to dream, rebels fans. Ole Miss has not won a sec title since the 1963 season and is now the highest ranked team of the conference in the AP Top 25. Ole Miss also does not have the Glove schedule that other teams do in the conference. The rebels have road races at no. 12 Georgia and no. 5 Oklahoma, but otherwise have no other arranged teams on the schedule. If the sec is like we think it could be at the top, Ole Miss could make the title game, even with losing the Bulldogs and Sooners.
No. 12 Memphis (5-0, projected American champion) at no. 5 Penn State (3-1, AT-Large)
There are no non-powerful conference teams in the AP Top 25 after week 5 and Memphis is second among the teams in the American conference in the other who receive voice category. Were even more confidence in the Tigers who won the American than South Florida or another team, and they easily made things in week 5 with a 55-26 victory at Florida Atlantic.
In the meantime, Penn State is still confronted with the same questions that it has had for years. The program could not win another big game under coach James Franklin against Oregon, and QB Drew Allar again had a pedestrian status line against a top-tier opponent. Reputations are becoming increasingly difficult to shake, the more evidence there is to support them.
No. 11 Texas (3-1, AT-Large) at no. 6. Georgia (3-1, AT-Large)
The Longhorns were eliminated in week 5 and get Florida in week 6 while we wait to see if Arch Mannings performance against Sam Houston was a sign of things that would come for the rest of the season. Texas could also pull Oklahoma in two weeks without Sooners QB John Mate on the field after his right hand operation. The uncertainty about mat is why we have Oklahoma from this projection. If he is back at the Red River Rivalry, the SEC -Impact can be seismic.
Georgia still has Alabama Demons to shake under Kirby Smart, but there is no reason to count the bulldogs from something at the moment. Ole Miss visits Athens in two weeks after Georgia organizes Kentucky in week 6 and to an Auburn team that does not get much of everything.
No. 10 Indiana (5-0, AT-Large) at no. 7 Texas Tech (4-0, projected Big 12 Champion)
It was not nice for the Hoosiers in Iowa City before Elia Sarratt Indiana gave the victory over a game-breaking TD reception late in the fourth quarter. Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza apologized for Bettors for it possible to hurt their point-spread betting after he had taken a safety as time passed the 20-15 victory, but Indiana was a favorite of 9.5 points.
Texas Tech was eliminated after the victory over Utah in week 4. The Red Raiders visit Houston in week 6 after the Cougars needed overtime hours to beat Winless Oregon State on Friday evening.
No. 9 Iowa State (5-0, AT-Large) at no. 8 Texas A&M (4-0, AT-Large)
The cyclones easily made work by Arizona in a 39-14 home win on Saturday evening. QB Rocco Becht was 14-of-20 for 243 Yards while he hurried for three short touchdowns. Kansas State is the only team that scores more than 16 points against Iowa State throughout the season. The Wildcats had 21 in ISUS 24-21 weeks zero victory.
The aggies benefit enormously from a completely healthy Levonmos. The stars that ran back rushed 21 times for 139 yards and a TD against Auburn after scoring three touchdowns against Notre Dame the week before. NC State Transfer KC Concepcion also has an immediate impact. He already has 20 catches for 340 yards and three TDs.
