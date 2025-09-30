September 30, 2025 | Eamonn -hal

Week 2 of the Burnham & District Table Tennis Winter League and Normal Service resumed in the top division because the Shell-Shocked Pre-season favorites go back to winning ways after the disastrous opening week representations.

The three favorite teams of Division 1 have all recorded impressive 9-1 victories this week for the title defender Cold Norton B who newly promoted Stow Maries A.

Cold Norton had a great week last week without lifting a paddle, because their nearest expected rivals both fell to unexpected losses in the opening week, but the normal service was resumed because both Mapledene A and Fambridge both recorded their own 9-1 adrenaline and moral improvements.

It was a relatively comfortable Evening of Sport for Cold Norton B in the Latchingdon Arena with hat tricks for Eric Green and a nine-dart Treble for player of the Dave Richardson match.

Captain than Anderson looked at Treble Bound himself who had already taken the scalp of Ken Sheard and Richard Storey and apparently comfortable on 2-0 against Gary Brignall, but autumn can blow hot and cold and something has changed in the weather after the Gladiators came out for the third set. Brignall became ballistic, and while the leaves fell around the fighting Anderson, he was unable to endure the storm, because Brignall took the whitework-saving point for his Stow crew.

It was a similar story as Fambridge tortured Woodham B with a professional victory. Bruce Kettle turned his losing hat trick from the opening week with a flawless winning triple triple triple no set, not a set, not even close!

Bonnici v kettle

John Poysden, who looked far too soft to be eligible for the crowd of more than 70, also noted his first hat trick of the season, including a tight five-setter against one of his bogey opponents Saptarshi.

On 9-0 it all went swimming for the powerful Fambridge. Saptarshi saw the last match of the night entering the Octagon to meet Gurj Bambra, although he had a five set of anxiety against Tony Bonnici earlier in the evening where he returned from 0-2 to win over. A Topsy Turvy this one and after the first Slugfest the game was str the 2-2. The last set saw Bhambra falter when the great Saptarshi held his nerve to get his teams one point in death.

John Poyen

In the last 9-1 Bloodbath, Mapledene, an exceeded Woodham A. Woodhams Daniel Piggott who at least offers some resistance in his competitions, who loses to both Steve Muth and George Reeves, and then in four against Burnham debutant Dan Bronesten to the League schedule.

Muth and Bronziet completed their hat tricks in style. However, Reeves met with some unexpected resistance of the courageous Graham Briggs who came around like a crazy one who picked up everything that Reeves threw on him. At Deuce in the decisive set, the big money was on Reeves who held his nerve, but in another shock it went the other way when Briggs made what he later described as the best victory in his 20-year career.

Graham Briggs takes on George Reeves

A busy week in Division 2 Saw a schedule of many closer meetings. Stow Maries B completed their match against Blackwater B and the double needed to achieve a 6-4 victory. All this despite Blackwaters Smooth Operator Simon Quelch brings his A-Game and goes home undefeated for a losing player-of-the-match version.

In the Maldon Derby, everyone was able to secure at least one point for their team when Maldon B 6-4 victors came out and again needed the double bonus point to secure that winning margin. Dawn Baldry was the best of the Maldon C trio with two wins, which was matched by Steve Aspland and Colin Barrell for the victor Maldon B.

Maldon A traveled this week to Mapedene C and cherished at home with a hard -fought draw. Colin Napper and Ross Kirby both achieved two victories for the Maldonites, with Denniss Squirrell that corresponds to that for Mapledene C, and also in combination with Bill Smith for the crucial double point.

In the competition of the night and probably a long-term Maldons Hamish affair, Smith survived in a roller coaster with five Setter who went all the way to 11-9 in the decision maker.

Newbies Cold Norton e bounced back from their opening weekly defeat to obtain both a 7-3 victory and the cold Norton-creating rights while tore their own D-team. Hat-tricks for both Dick Wyman and Neil want, and a nod to the young Oscar Wyman who worked hard but lost his singles, but still in combination with his grandfather for an impressive double extraction 12-10 in the fifth!

In Division 3 The Blackwater Winning Streak had to come to an end and with a blackwater derby Scheduled for the Monday it didt take a genius to work out when this might bites. Wins, and a supporting role in the Doubles as Vanessa Thompson Tok the Lead and Brought Home the Buit. Andy Simmonds had a good evening for the depressed E team with two wins from his three games.

Vanessa and Keith Thompson

Blackwater D kept their impressive start with a crunching 9-1 win over a strong-looking St Lawrence team. Trebles for Jacqui Treace and Bat Twisting Roger Tiffin, while David Sage came close to chasing his teammates but fell into the defensive Mike Burton.

To continue the theme of Good Starts Blackwater C Crushed Woodham D with an impressive 8-2 margin. Woodham's hard-hitting Chris Crooks was the only Woodhamite who took a singles point when he defeated Peter Davenport in the battle for the youth. Crooks then collaborated with Jean Chasmer for the second point in a fiery double extraction. For the triumphant blackwater team there were hat tricks for Andrea Alleyne and Neil Thompson, where Thompson needed all five sets to get past the in-shape crooks.

The last game of the week was another Maldon derby that they officially look like London's buses. Another close fighting battle for Maldon followed and we have to wait now for the reverse fixture to see if we can separate the Maldon D and E teams after this week's drawing.

Maldon Es John Leavett was the star player at night with an unparalleled treble from Singles victories, with the D -teams Shirley Carroll and Luca both called on recording a bracket of victories for the most part of their points. So despite the disappointing loss for the Blackwater E team, this series of results still leave the Blackwater Club in the occupy of all the top four places in the early classification.