Aspire Food Group Cricket Farm sold if the company collapses under debts

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has a deal approved To sell the assets of the wrestling Insect AG company Aspire Food Group to Halali Group Holdings, a buyer with interests in commercial real estate and food and drinking production.

Judicial documents submitted by recipient FTI Consulting Do not give any further details, but say that Halali 'is planning to explore opportunities to find a commercial tenant for the London facility [a large-scale cricket farming facility in Ontario, Canada] So that it will continue to be used for industrial purposes, including the insect agricultural company. “

The two directors at Halali mentioned in the court requestsHis Hassan Al-Ali and Hussain Al-Ali.

London facility did not perform as expected

Invoiced as the world's largest cricket processing facility, strives for 150,000 m² facility in London, Ontario, frozen entire crickets that could further process customers for nutritional feeds and animal feed markets. At the beginning of 2023, co-founder and the then CEO Mohammed Asour predicted that it would get 100% of the production capacity (12,000 tons of crickets) in the first half of 2024.

However, the facility did not perform as expected, according to one Recent report by recipient FTI Consulting, which was called up by lender Farm Credit Canada (FCC) In May when it became clear that Aspire could not meet his financial obligations.

According to FTI, the underperformance on the London site was caused, among other things, among other things:

(a) geographical and environmental differences between the growing process in Texas, where the process was developed, and Ontario, where the Aspire group tried to scale up the process;

(b) changes in the growth and harvest methods (such as a new tote design and a new stacking system); And

(c) Equipment problems, including problems with the hopper and transport systems.

The company continued to struggle to pay operating costs

Despite internal restructuring efforts and financial monitoring, Aspire continued to have difficulty paying operational costs, FTI added, who said that Farm Credit Canada owes CAD $ 44.1 million ($ 32 million).

After the appointment as a recipient in May 2025, FTI contacted commercial real estate agents, commercial liquiders and potential operators to explore a sale, explained FTI in judicial documents.

According to FTI, three real estate agents and six liquidators have submitted proposals for the property, while it also received a non-binding bid from the former management and shareholders of the Aspire Groups.

Extra unsolicited interest was received from potential buyers from third parties, explained it. One party submitted a non-binding declaration of intent with a rollover and partial forgiveness of certain debts, but no cash consideration.

'The best available option'

In June, FTI received an unsolicited expression of interest from Halali Group Holdings, who presented a non-binding declaration of intent on 3 July. FTI, in consultation with Farm Credit Canada, found that this was the “best available option”.

With the support of the Krediet Canadas farm, FTI and Halali were concluded the assets agreement on 28 August, FTI said. “The agreement considers the purchase of substantially all assets of the Aspire suppliers, including the London facility, equipment, certain specified intellectual property, books and records and the allocation of certain contracts.

About 25% of the financing for the London factory came from government subsidies, 30% came from a loan and the balance of equity, said Mohammed Ashour in an interview with with withAgfundernewsIn March 2023 in which he claimed to have significant contractual obligations for the most of our production.

Agfundernews has contacted CEO David Rosenberg CEO for comments.

