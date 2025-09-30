Neither Jerry Jones nor Micah Parsons will find football satisfactory on Sunday evening, since 70 minutes of entertainment football ended with a 40-40 draw.

The packers are now 2-1-1 and the cowboys are 1-2-1

Packers-Kicker Brandon McManus, who made a 53-meter field goal in the last game of regulations to send the game in the extension, hit a 34-yarder for the draw after Green Bay had managed the clock incorrectly. They left for a second after Jordan loves incompleteness in the end zone with the packers on Dallas 16.

Neither of the teams celebrated after a hard -fought tie.

Micah Parsons do not return to AT&T Stadium De Hype does not live, but he did have a bag of roof prescott in the extension with the cowboys on the 4-Yard line. He had three tackles and three quarterback hits.

The packers had all won six previous performances in the Cowboys Home Stadium, including Super Bowl XLV. Just like the loss of previous weeks for the browns, the packers will feel that they gave away one after they had taken over the cowboys 489 to 436.

The teams traded the management six times in the second half in an entertaining 30 minutes of football, with an end of the regulation.

The packers won the overtime and chose to start.

During their first overtime ownership, the cowboys received a 22 -meter pass from Prescott to George Pickens On the third and 5 and two plays later, Prescott was forced from the pocket and brought a deep ball to Jalen Tolbert. Tolbert managed to keep both feet in limits on the 5-Yard line.

However, the cowboys could not get into the end zone because Parsons made his only big game of the night. He fired Prescott in second place for no winning. Prescott incomplete in third place and the cowboys took a 22-year field goal by Brandon Aubrey.

The packers stood opposite a fourth and 6 on their own, but Jordan Love hit Matthew Golden for a 14-year pick-up. They came to the Dallas 12 with 32 seconds, but only received a completion for Min-1 Yard and an incompleteness before the binding field goal.

The fourth quarter was something to see, because the teams traded scores three times in the last 1:45.

Firstly, Packers receiver Romeo Doubs scored his third touchdown with 1:45 left, with a 15-year touchdown pass on third and 10 catching. It closed a 10-play, 80-year drive.

Then George Pickens scored his second touchdown of the night on a 28 -meter reception of Prescott with 43 seconds left. Pickens, who is the Cowboys Top Wideout, as long as Ceedee Lamb is put aside with an ankle injury, had eight catches for 134 meters. His first touchdown covered 15 meters.

McManus Kick then sent it to extension.

The cowboys looked like they were on their way to another eruption loss, with the packers in line for a knock in the second quarter in the second quarter. McManus's extra point attempt was blocked by Juanyeh Thomas and Markquese Bell returned it for a defensive 2-point conversion.

The cowboys then scored two touchdowns in the last 41 seconds of the first half to take a 16-13 lead in the dressing room during the break. Dallas went in 11 plays before the break 95 Yards, with Pickens who caught a 28-year pass to the Green Bay 1. Prescott scored on a 2-year run with 41 seconds to go.

The Packers tried to add to their 13-9 lead, but Love was fired by James Houston, who discovered the ball and recovered himself in the Green Bay 15. One game later, with 9 seconds left in half, Prescott Hit Pickens for a touchdown.

Prescott was 31-of-40 for 319 yards and three touchdowns, and Love was 31-of-43 for 337 yards and three touchdowns.