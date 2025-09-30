Sports
Sunday Night Football: Packers, Cowboys end in a 40-40 draw
Neither Jerry Jones nor Micah Parsons will find football satisfactory on Sunday evening, since 70 minutes of entertainment football ended with a 40-40 draw.
The packers are now 2-1-1 and the cowboys are 1-2-1
Packers-Kicker Brandon McManus, who made a 53-meter field goal in the last game of regulations to send the game in the extension, hit a 34-yarder for the draw after Green Bay had managed the clock incorrectly. They left for a second after Jordan loves incompleteness in the end zone with the packers on Dallas 16.
Neither of the teams celebrated after a hard -fought tie.
Micah Parsons do not return to AT&T Stadium De Hype does not live, but he did have a bag of roof prescott in the extension with the cowboys on the 4-Yard line. He had three tackles and three quarterback hits.
The packers had all won six previous performances in the Cowboys Home Stadium, including Super Bowl XLV. Just like the loss of previous weeks for the browns, the packers will feel that they gave away one after they had taken over the cowboys 489 to 436.
The teams traded the management six times in the second half in an entertaining 30 minutes of football, with an end of the regulation.
The packers won the overtime and chose to start.
During their first overtime ownership, the cowboys received a 22 -meter pass from Prescott to George Pickens On the third and 5 and two plays later, Prescott was forced from the pocket and brought a deep ball to Jalen Tolbert. Tolbert managed to keep both feet in limits on the 5-Yard line.
However, the cowboys could not get into the end zone because Parsons made his only big game of the night. He fired Prescott in second place for no winning. Prescott incomplete in third place and the cowboys took a 22-year field goal by Brandon Aubrey.
The packers stood opposite a fourth and 6 on their own, but Jordan Love hit Matthew Golden for a 14-year pick-up. They came to the Dallas 12 with 32 seconds, but only received a completion for Min-1 Yard and an incompleteness before the binding field goal.
The fourth quarter was something to see, because the teams traded scores three times in the last 1:45.
Firstly, Packers receiver Romeo Doubs scored his third touchdown with 1:45 left, with a 15-year touchdown pass on third and 10 catching. It closed a 10-play, 80-year drive.
Then George Pickens scored his second touchdown of the night on a 28 -meter reception of Prescott with 43 seconds left. Pickens, who is the Cowboys Top Wideout, as long as Ceedee Lamb is put aside with an ankle injury, had eight catches for 134 meters. His first touchdown covered 15 meters.
McManus Kick then sent it to extension.
The cowboys looked like they were on their way to another eruption loss, with the packers in line for a knock in the second quarter in the second quarter. McManus's extra point attempt was blocked by Juanyeh Thomas and Markquese Bell returned it for a defensive 2-point conversion.
The cowboys then scored two touchdowns in the last 41 seconds of the first half to take a 16-13 lead in the dressing room during the break. Dallas went in 11 plays before the break 95 Yards, with Pickens who caught a 28-year pass to the Green Bay 1. Prescott scored on a 2-year run with 41 seconds to go.
The Packers tried to add to their 13-9 lead, but Love was fired by James Houston, who discovered the ball and recovered himself in the Green Bay 15. One game later, with 9 seconds left in half, Prescott Hit Pickens for a touchdown.
Prescott was 31-of-40 for 319 yards and three touchdowns, and Love was 31-of-43 for 337 yards and three touchdowns.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/sunday-night-football-packers-cowboys-end-in-a-40-40-tie
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fatboy Slim teaching “music therapy” to protect mental health
- video. A strong earthquake shakes in the Philippines and leads to local tsunam
- Trump, 79, flying to South Korea to face Xi on beans
- Hegseth declares the end of “politically correct” leadership in the American army
- The government is for the UK Apple users for new data demand.
- Dauphin Co. Football team is confronted with the cutoff of the season after reporting racist comments
- DRONE VIDEO shows the following of the Philippine earthquake
- What the Americans think of President Trump in recent polls
- Sexual toy, porn cd, false photos with PM Modi, Obama: what the police have grasped from the Chaitanyananda Saraswati campus room
- Türkiye women, artists lgbtq top targets of the Erdogan campaign for cultural hegemony
- More than just a game: how sports can empower our communities
- How does the WTT circuit work? Everything insight into the differences between Smash, Champions, Star Story … instructions and attributes -points