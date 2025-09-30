Fantasy Hockey Fat Printed Predictions for 2025-26

More Fantasy -coverage

REMARK: These daring, yet feasible scenarios must be taken with a pinch of salt, but also be used as inspiration to think creatively in fantasy competitions, especially in terms of potential line combinations and player ceilings in various Stat categories. These predictions, a cooperation effort by Pete Jensen, Chris Meaney and Troy Perlowitz, can contradict the rankings of NHL.com and/or Point/Win projections.

Anaheim Ducks: Defenseman Jackson Lacombe could lead the ducks in points this season with at least 65.

Boston Bruins: Defenseman Charlie Mcavoy can be one of the four players (others: Mackenzie Weegar, Moritz Sider, Rasmus Dahlin) with at least 10 goals, 150 shots on goal and 100 hits.

Buffalo Sabres: Forward Tage Thompson can lead the NHL in goals this season with at least 55.

Calgary Flames: Defenseman Zayne Parekh can lead all the Rookies in points this season in points with at least 55.

Carolina Hurricanes: The hurricanes can be the only team this season with two 40-doors: Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho.

Chicago Blackhawks: Defenseman Sam Rinzel can lead NHL-smokies in Power-Play points with at least 25.

Colorado Avalanche: Voorder Gabriel Landenskog can be one of the three players (others: Brady Tkachuk, Filip Forsberg) with at least 30 goals, 150 hits and 200 shots on goal.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Goalie Jet Greaves can finish in the top five among starters with a large volume (at least 40 games) in savings percentage with at least one .915.

Dallas Stars: Voorder Wyatt Johnston can lead the stars in goals this season with at least 40.

Detroit Red Wings: Goalie John Gibson can finish in the top 10 this season with at least 32.

Edmonton Oilers: Forward Matt Savoie can end this season under the top five rookies in even points with at least 35.

Florida Panthers: Wing Brad Marchand can lead the Panthers in points this season with at least 82.

Los Angeles Kings: Forward Quinton Byfield can lead the kings in goals this season with at least 35 and end in the top 20 in the category.

Minnesota Wild: Wing Matt Boldy can be one of the five players this season with at least 40 goals and 40 assists.

Montreal Canadiens: Center Nick Suzuki can finish this season in the top five with at least 100.

Nashville Predators: Defenseman Roman Josi can be the only player in the NHL with at least 60 points, 250 shots on goal and 150 blocked shots this season.

New Jersey Devils: They can lead the NHL this season with seven scorers of 20 goals: attackers Jack Hughes, Nico Hiscer, Timo Meier, Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer and Evgenii Dadonov and defender Dougie Hamilton.

New York Islanders: Rookie -defender Matthew Schaefer can end up in his position in assists this season with at least 40.

New York Rangers: Wing Gabe Perreault can lead NHL -smokies in goals this season with at least 28.

Ottawa Senators: Forward Shane Pinto can lead the senators in goals this season with at least 32.

Philadelphia Flyers: Wing Matvei Michkov can finish this season in the top 10 with at least 40.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Vooruit Ville KoiVunen can end this season between the top five rookies in points with at least 45.

San Jose Sharks: Center Macklin Celebrini can finish this season in the top 10 with at least 90.

Seattle Kraken: Forward Shane Wright can lead the Kraken in goals with at least 30 this season.

St. Louis Blues: Defenseman Cam Fowler can finish in the top 10 in his position in points and set a new career high in the category with at least 60.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Wing Oliver Bjorkstrand can set a career high in Power-Play goals this season with at least 10, making Tampa Bay the only team with four double digits Power-Play goal scorers (others: Brayden Point, Jake Guentzel, Nikita Kucherov).

Toronto Maple Leafs: Goalie Anthony Stolarz can lead the NHL this season in Shutouts with at least seven.

Utah Mammoth: Wing Dylan Guenther can end this season among the top five players in goals with at least 45.

Vancouver Canucks: Goalie Thatcher Demko can bounce back and end between the top five in victories this season with at least 35.

Vegas Golden Knights: Defenseman Shea Theodore can finish between the top five in his position in points with at least 70.

Washington Capitals: Wing Alex Ovechkin can lead the NHL for the first time since 2017-18 in Schoten on Doel with at least 320, with a Nathan Mackinnon and David Pastrnak at the top.

Winnipeg -Jets: Wing Cole Perfetti can be one of the three Jets players with at least 30 goals this season.