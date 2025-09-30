



Image: Chris Woakes took 192 Wickets in 62 tests. Photo: Craig Brough/Action Images via Reuters The Mr. Reliable in England, Chris Woakes, has called time on his international career and closed the curtain at the age of 14, relentless service to the Drie Leeuwen. Woakes, 36, who slid so often under the radar, while giants like James Anderson and Stuart broke the spotlight, quietly cut out his own shimmering legacy – two world cups, 217 performances and countless memories of clutch performances when England needed him the most. Of his three wickets at Lord who helped to conquer the ODI World Cup 2019 to his calm, narle spells in the T20 World Cup triumph of 2022, Woakes was the man who changed England when the bet was high. He leaves a record as crispy as his bowling campaign: 192 Wickets in 62 tests, including a century century against India in 2018, 173 Hoofdhides in ODIs and 31 in T20Is. Woakes announced his retirement and admitted that the decision had not been easy: “Playing for England was something I aimed for since I was a child who dreamed in the back garden. I feel incredibly happy that I have lived those dreams … Wearing the three lions, sharing the field with teammates who have become lifelong friends are things that I will look at with enormously pride.” Image: Chris Woakes walks outside to batten India in the Oval on Monday 4 August on day 5 of the 5th test. Photo: Paul Childs/Action images via Reuters Rob Key, the director of England of Cricket, praised Woakes as “one of the best people who had played the game … A man who stopped every team he walked in, even before he bowed a ball.” ECB chairman Richard Thompson thought about the selflessness of Woakes and remembered that he was walking this summer to hit his arm in a pendulum: “It showed how much he gave around his country and his team. Chris was a gentleman on and out of the field when the moment was demanded, and a real match winner.”

