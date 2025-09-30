Winchester & District Table Tennis League Match Reports





There are 14 teams that fight within two divisions this season and play each other three times between now and next Easter, so a lot of opportunity for the exciting improved players to leave their mark as the season progresses and challenge the current top players. The season started with some nail biting collisions between some of the strongest players of the competitions. Div 1 Medstead 6-4 Five T-pieces B A very cozy and long but pleasant match with some really beautiful photos – not least the backhand winners of Len Field. The highlight of the evening was of course the long -awaited collision between former competition champions Cameron Brealey and Dave Wills – who indeed turned out to be a real “struggle for testaments” with Cameron who came to the top this time and thoroughly earned his player of the Match Award. It was nip all night and stopped – with the Doubles that also went to five games. Five T-pieces D 5-5 Winnall Andy Prince, current competition champion and player of the game.(Image: Tim Humphrey) What a start of the season, so many narrow matches and fantastic versions of all the players involved, with great rallies all evening. League champion Andy Prince for five T-pieces was the player of the game and helped to secure the draw at the end of the evening alongside Kyoko Lancaster, with a tight victory of five games. DIV 2 Swanmore B 2-8 Swanmore A This first game of the season was a long -awaited local derby. With the B-team 0-5 it seemed as if there was a whitewash on the cards, and although they bravely fluid, with a victory for Steve Coltman and Adrian Hunt, and a good double, they could not overthrow the A-team, who showed that they are not called the A-Team for nothing. Nevertheless, there were some nice meetings with some vintage performances in the evening. League chairman Antony Moores Fine Hat-Trick earned him player of the game. Owslebury B 2-8 Kings B The 2025-6 season went to a sizzling start with Kings B Hard Hitters Richard Lewis, John Frisby and Paul Coppin with a number of well-revealed attacking table tennis. Martin Ceresa from Owslebury B fought back to win two games for the home team, while Pete Budd and Ray Swan let the visitors work hard for their victories. Richard Lewis won a well -deserved player of the game for winning all three singles and helping kings to win the Doubles. Five T-pieces E 8-2 South Wonston Each player contributed at least one point for their team, but because South Doetston could only perform two players, three of the five T -pieces were points Walkovers. Tony Gregan and Colin Taylor each won their singles legs and closely defeated Phil Lee and Martyn Davey in the Doubles. Report by Jill Wilson

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.romseyadvertiser.co.uk/sport/25505983.winchester-district-table-tennis-league-match-reports/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos