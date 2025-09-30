Monday Night Football: Second-year QB enjoys career evening and horrible injury to star-wide recipient Mars Dolphins win

Monday Night Football in week 4 of the NFL season 2025 was a double header, in which one match was played in Denver and the other was held in South Beach.

In the first, the Miami Dolphins saw their first victory of the season with a 27-21 victory over the still winless New York Jets, while in Colorado de Broncos comfortably beat the Joe Burrow-Less Cincinnati Bengals 28-3.

Here is everything you need to know from those two games.

After a Breakout Rookie season, there were many expectations that rest on Bo Nixs shoulders who entered his second year in the NFL.

But for three weeks the Quarterback has made an effort, with his Broncos fell on two defeats through the last second field goals.

On Monday evening against the Bengal, however, Nix showed why he was in the race for the last Seasons Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and why he was seen in Colorado as the future.

Nix threw for one career 326 Yards on 29-42-passing attempts, as well as two touchdowns and a interception and also ran for a six-meter touchdown to open the Thver score.

The breakout game of the 25-year-olds in 2025 helped to collect the Broncos attack 512 Yards and to calm part of the worries around the team for four weeks.

There is always noise, Nix said about the criticism that the team has received so far this season. I am sure that after this victory people will have a lot that they want to see us repair or whatever, so there is always noise.

There are always ways to improve, it's just a little better with a feeling when you win the game to re -view it and repair those errors because you know you won. The past weeks have smelled because you lose the game and you know that there is so much that you are missing, so many opportunities you had, so it's a lot better on the winning side.

The Broncos fell behind on Monday and followed 3-0 early after a field goal from Bengals. But then Denver scored 28 unanswered points as they improved to 2-2.

Nixs Rushing Score opened the procedure for the hosts before recipient Marvin Mims Jr. A touchdown of 16 meters ran.

During the rest period, Nix made contact with Courtland Sutton for his first TouchDown pass from the evening before he made contact with RJ Harvey for the final score of the evening that the Touchdown Harveys First was in the NFL.

It was the victory that gets the Broncos season on the right track, but now they travel to the defensive Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Sunday.

It is clear that all 31 other teams really work at the start of the season to find out who they are, Denver head coach Sean Payton told reporters afterwards. Were no different. But it was certainly a step in the right direction.

I would say that there were many things we could do tonight that hopefully can transfer. Now we quickly turn into a team that has just finished winning the Super Bowl, so enjoy this and then go back to work tomorrow.

For the Bengal, it is their second consecutive defeat since the losing of Quarterback Joe Burrow to an injury in the grasszel.

Burrows replacement, Jake Browning, struggled again as the starter, threw for only 125 meters and was harassed all night by Denverdigers because of a porous offensive line.

Cincinnatis star who received Duo Jamarr Chase and Tee Higgins, combined for only 55 yards, with pursuits 23 receiving yards the fourth-fewest in a competition in his career.

The victory on Monday would be a moment of parties for the Miami Dolphins. A horrible injury suffered by the teams with a large receiver, Tyreek Hill, however, put on a damper that emotions.

Halfway through the third quarter Hills Knee seemed to be seriously running while he was tackled. His leg was bent in an ugly perspective when medical staff who stood by his side within seconds ended up.

An air cast was placed over his leg before Hill welcomed and slapped, while it acknowledged that the cheers of fans were taken off the field on a cart. He was then taken to a nearby hospital, said the dolphins, for imaging, evaluation and observation of the knee injury.

Dolphin coach Mike McDaniel said Hill was diagnosed with a disrupted knee. The Wideout was to stay in the hospital at night, McDaniel said.

On Tuesday, ESPNS Adam Schefter reported That hill also tore several ligaments in his knee, including his ACL, and will undergo surgery.

At that time, the dolphins led the Jets 10-3 and were able to hold a comeback from the fourth quarter to get rid of the goal this season.

The victory was a large, especially for a tight end Darren Waller, who made his debut for Miami and had briefly left the first performance since the first place after leaving the game in July 2024.

Waller played for the last time in the NFL on January 7, 2024 with the New York Giants. He retired after the end of that season and missed it all last year.

In July this year, Waller was traded of the giants To the dolphins, which ended his pension in the process.

And on Monday the 33-year-old returned to the NFL promotion with a bang, two touchdowns scored and securing a late-side kick to seal Miamis' victory.

It is a lot to process, said Waller, who was a pro -bowler in 2020, afterwards. It is exciting, very exciting, just to be there all day. A little fear, a bit of everything, you know?

Because I didn't really practice a ton, I really didn't do much with the team, so it's so, good, I have to find a way to go back and get a rhythm and just be someone on which this team can trust and give this team a return on their investment.

Wallers 2025 debut came for Miami at the perfect moment, which was confronted with serious pressure after losing the three games.

The questions about head coach McDaniels Future became swirling, so a victory helps to suppress some doubts, while Jets -head coach Aaron Glenn is still looking for his first victory at the helm.

On Monday, the jets themselves suffered errors, including three turnover, all via fumbles on expensive points of the game.