Tennis – Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz rolls over Taylor Fritz for the eighth seasonal title





Carlos Alcaraz: 'The most important thing is how I am mentally now' The tide turned into the first set when Alcaraz won a critical break in the ninth game, the first by both in the game. He then served the set to rise 1-0. In the meantime, Fritz – who has the most victories on the tour with 32 since the grass season started in June – needed medical attention on his left thigh, which came out for the second set connected to his leg. It was clear that that had an impact on Fritzs game, because Alcaraz broke him twice in the first six games to have a 5-1 advantage. Fritz did well to break back and cut in Alcaraz's lead, but the Spaniard was not about to be refused and ended the night in 93 minutes. Fritz, who will match his career high in the rankings on NO. 4 With his run in Tokyo, Alcaraz said with the injury to his quad, Alcaraz was just too much to overcome. I just started to feel my quad, so it was difficult for me to load my legs to serve, return, whatever, said Fritz. The second set was generally just difficult to play; I could not play at the same level as the first set. And I think it will be quite difficult at that moment to play someone like Carlos if I feel that I am not 100. I felt it for the first time at 5-4 that he served for the set. He certainly deserved to win the first set, but I feel that I was playing great tennis. I had a lot of fun, I enjoyed the game a lot. It's a shame, but I think he played very well and I played very well to hang with him. I wish that could have continued for the second set. Alcaraz started his first trip to Japan with a worrying left-an-out injury in the first round, but ended strongly against a very good player and only one set dropped during the tournament in the semi-final versus Casper Ruud. At the moment I just feel really good mentally, what one of the reasons is that I have such a good year so far, said Alcaraz, who is now flying for the Shanghai masters. I am just very happy with the position I am now in in terms of tennis, but the most important thing is how I am mentally now. Alcaraz was also a hit from the field. The Japan open from a week, an ATP 500 event, set a new presence record and attracted more than 120,000 fans for the first time.

