What is behind College Hockey's record number number of coaching changes? – Grand Forks Herald
Grand Forks und Last had a change of men's hockey coaching in 2015 in 2015.
Dave Hakstol left to become the head coach of the Philadelphia flyers. Assistant coach Brad Berry replaced him on the same day. The course was only empty for a few hours.
That was the only coaching change in the entire country that summer.
Und went from Berry to Dane Jackson in March and the landscape was completely different.
Eleven schools changed head coaches in NCAA Division-i Herenhockey this season, most of all time
According to college hockey news.
Ten programs changed coaches in 1996 and 2011, the previous record.
“There are many reasons why there are coaching changes,” said Bemidji-State coach Tom Serratore, the fifth longest permanent coach in the country. “Part of it is age. You get boys at the point in their lives where it is time to retire. I can tell you, Frank (Serratore) and I, he doesn't have that and I certainly don't know. But that happens.”
More than half of the changes were due to retirement.
Keith Allain, 66, retired after 19 years and an NCAA National Championship.
Jeff Jackson, 69, resigned after 20 years at Notre Dame. Jackson won two NCAA -National titles in Lake Superior State before moving to Notre Dame.
Brian Riley, 65, was in the army for 21 years. Wayne Wilson, 63, was 26 years old. Mike Schafer, 62, was 30 years in Cornell and Bob Daniels, 66, was 33 years old in Ferris State.
“Those guys went out on their own time,” said Minnesota coach Bob Motzko. “There are some large shoes to fill the country.”
Other university hockey giants have fallen in recent years.
During the years 2010, four of the six six winning coaches from College Hockey de Rick Comley (64 years) left in 2011, Jack Parker (68) in 2013, Boston University's Don Lucia (59) in 2018 from Boston University in 2013.
In 2022, Jerry York from Boston College retired at the age of 77. York is the only coach with more than 1,000 victories.
“I am at an age where I played under coach (Ron) Mason and had much of my mentorship under coach Comley,” said Damon Whitten, the longest regular coach in the history of Lake Superior State at 12 years. “At the time, the term of office was incredible. You had these guys who did the great work and stay around forever. I think the investment in the Hockey brand has grown, the salaries have grown and I think the pressure to win and to be competitive, that has grown. I think that leads to a little more turnover.”
This summer, two coaches with remarkable CVs were fired.
Und dismissed Brad Berry, despite five Penrose Cups in 10 years and an NCAA National Championship in 2016. The Fighting Hawks had missed the NCAA tournament in two of the last three seasons.
Michigan Tech pushed Joe Shawhan, who led the program to four NCAA tournaments in eight years. In the previous 36 years before Shawhan, the Huskies went to two ADAA tournaments.
“College sports are no longer easy,” said Serratore. 'Take a look at football. Two boys were fired (after week 3).
“I think every situation, I think every coach, the reason they come from the company (is different). Maybe they are told to go out of the company. That also happens. The price of poker has risen.”
Since 2021, more than half of the teams of the country have changed head coaches.
The seven NCAA programs with the most national Denver, Michigan, Und, Wisconsin, Boston University, Boston College and Minnesota have all changed coaches in the last eight years. Boston University did it twice.
“It will be interesting how it looks in the coming years, because this talent pool has now been opened with CHL fitness,” said Whits. “Is it going to slow down? Is it going to accelerate? Due to its appearance, there will probably be something more of that in the future.”
NCAA -Coaching changes in 2025
ACHC
North Dakota Brad Berry to Dane Jackson
Big Big ten
Notre Dame Jeff Jackson to Brock Sheahan
Cock
Ferris State Bob Daniels on Brett Riley
Michigan Tech Joe Shawhan to Bill Muckalt
ECAC
Cornell Mike Schafer on Casey Jones
RPI Dave Smith to Eric Lang
Yale Keith Allain to Joe Howe
Aha
Army Brian Riley to Zach McKelvie
Rit Wayne Wilson on Matt Thomas
Independent
Lindenwood Bill Muckalt to Keith Fisher
Long Island Brett Riley to Brendan Riley
