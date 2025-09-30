



English lions will help England men with their ash preparation before they record Australia A and a cricket Australia XI

An 18-players English Lions team is named after this winter tour through Australia. The team will gather in Australia at the beginning of November for competitions in Perth, Canberra and Brisbane. England Lions Squad to explore Australia Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire)

Sonny Baker (Hampshire)

Jordan Cox (Essex)

Matthew Fisher (Surrey)

Emilio Gay (Durham)

Nathan Gilchrist (Kent/Warwickshire)

Tom Hartley (Lancashire)

Tom Haines (Sussex)

Josh Hull (Leicestershire)

Eddie Jack (Hampshire)

Ben KellaWay (Glamororgan)

Tom Lawes (Surrey)

Ben McKinney (Durham)

Matthew Revis (Yorkshire)

James Rew (Somerset)

Thomas Rew (Somerset)

Mitchell Stanley (Lancashire)

ASA Tribe (Glamor Organ) The team includes four test-covered players in Rehan Ahmed, Matthew Fisher, Tom Hartley and Josh Hull, while Sonny Baker and Jordan Cox are both also covered by England in Limited-Overs Internationals. England Men Under-19S Captain Thomas Rew is one of the four players who are called to the Lions for the first time next to Matthew Revis and Glamorgan Duo Ben Kellaway and Asa Tribe. Head coach of England Lions, Andrew Flintoff, said: There are some incredibly talented players in this team, and this is a fantastic opportunity for them to go to Australia, to excel in the circumstances and thrive against quality players. At the same time, these players will get an idea of ​​what an out -axis series is all about. Our coaching staff is looking forward to working with them to embrace that opportunity and to help build the experiences and skills that benefit their career. The England Lions will organize development camps in the ECB Performance Center (Loughborough University) in October before they toured Australia. After arriving in Perth, the Lions England men will play in a three-day warm-up on Lilac Hill from November 13 and for the first men's Ashes test at Optus Stadium. The Lions play a four-day game against a cricket Australia XI on Lilac Hill before an English XI accepts a Premiers XI in a two-day day night match in Canberra. The Lions close their tour with a four-day game against Australia A in Brisbane, simultaneously with the second men's ashes test. England Lions Tour of Australia – Affures November 13-15: England v England Lions – Lilac Hill (Perth)

November 21-24: CA XI V England Lions – Lilac Hill (Perth)

November 29th: Prime Ministers XI v England XI Manuka Oval D/N (Canberra)

December 5-8: Australia AV England Lions – Allan Border Field (Brisbane)

