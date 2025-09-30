



FHP-Trooper Craig Gaines was on the sidelines during the Famu-Fau football match of 6 September in Boca Raton when he was unintentionally encountered by players at the end of a play. Video of Sideline Hit during Famu-Fau game that led to the death of FHP Trooper A video shows the sidelines hit during the Famu-Fau football match that led to the death of FHP Trooper. ESPN Plus Streaming Service A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper died of complications of a broken leg that he suffered on the sidelines of a football match from the Atlantic University of Florida on 6 September in Boca Raton. Trooper Craig Gaines died on September 19, while he was not employed in his TallaSsee area residence, reported the Broederlijk Order of Police Florida State Lodge on her Facebook account. According to the post Gaines was on the sidelines and the security for the Florida A & M University football coach James Colzie III during the Rattlers' match in Fau when he was unintentionally met by a player at the end of a play. Gaines “shook” the hit initially, but a medical evaluation stated that he had a broken leg, said the Facebook message. The Florida State Lodge reported that Gaines was in his house in Noord -Florida when he started to feel sick and FHP shipping called for help. His condition deteriorated quickly and First Responders tried life -saving measures. Gaines died of medical complications due to his leg injury, according to the report. Florida Atlantic University Athletics is deeply sad to learn from the death of Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Craig Gaines, “said a spokesperson for Fau's athletic department in a prepared explanation. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> “We are expanding our condolences to the Gaines Family, Florida A & M University, FHP, and to everyone who knew and loved him. A video of the sidelines hit during the Florida A&M-Florida Atlantic football match on 6 September that broke a footpatrouillebeen from a Florida Highway Patrolman and let it let for almost two weeks, it was coincidental. The injury came to the first game of the third quarter after Famu started to start the second half and Fau took over on his own 25-Yard line. The video of the game, which was streamed on ESPN-Plus, shows Fau wide receiver Jayshon Platt that takes an end-Around transfer and runs 16 meters when it is pushed out of the borders on the FAU 41-Yard line. Platt, a junior from Sarasota, tried to facilitate himself as soon as he was outside the borders, and a Famu defender who pursues him, accidentally walks in Gaines, according to the video. At the time, the injuries of Gaines did not seem to be serious. An online death advertisement indicates that Gaines, 58, 28 years old and had three children. FHP reported that Gaines started his career at the agency in 2008 as part of the 115th Recruit class, after service at the Havana Police Department and the Sheriff's Office by Gadsden County in Noord -Florida. Before entering law enforcement, he served with the American Navy. He was assigned to the FHP Troop H's Quincy District, about 25 miles northwest of Tallahassee. During the university football season, he provided lead protection for the main football coaches of Famu, who often traveled with the team for away games. In the aftermath of the death of Gaines, various tribute and words of condolence have been posted online, including from Colzie and former Famu football coach Willie Simmons, now the main football coach at Florida International University in Miami. “Easily rest my friend !!” Colzie wrote on his Twitter account. “For 6 years you went wherever I went on a journey. You guided me up and off the field for 58 consecutive games!” Simmons wrote on his X account. “I was not willing to get the news on Friday of your death. Rest in heaven brother!” Palm Beach Post -writer James Coleman has contributed to this report. Julius WHIGHAM II is a criminal and public security reporter for the Palm Beach Post. You can reach him[email protected]and follow him on X, the platform that is previously known as Twitter, on@JuliusWhighham. Help our work:Subscribe today.

