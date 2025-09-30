Debutants shine on home jobs





San Diego Different Toreros made their autumn debut, some their USD debut, on home jobs at the USTA Socal Women's Tennis Championships on the weekend. WCC -first -year student defending Hannah Las The Torero versions in the Hogan Tennis Center emphasized and fought to the semi-final of the singles with a tournament record of 3-1. USD first -year student Vilma Krebs-Hyllest Suitable for the first time in a San Diego uniform and also went 3-1 in singles. Read and Krebs-Hyllested worked together in Dubbel to note a winning record in the course of the Dubbles trekking. Junior Kristina Nordikyan and first -year debutant Maria Shmmova Were the other duo that the team represented in Doubles and ended 1-1. Second -year Pulls years Drawing cotton victories in the first two rounds of the singles before they were eliminated. Puls, Krebs-Hyllested and Read were each eliminated by the same player, co-champion Eugenia Zozaya Menendez. Then the Toreros stay at home for a hidden dual, the 5one Annual San Diego Veterans Tennis Classic from Friday 3 October to Sunday 5 October. Usta Socal Women's Tennis Championships Results

September 25, 28, 2025 | San Diego, Calif. Thursday, September 25

Singles R64

Kristina Nordikyan (USD) Def. Vessa Turley (SDSU), 6-0, 7-6 (7-4)

Maria Shmmova (USD) Def. Natalia Perez (Tulane), 7-6 (7-5), 6-3

Anna Lon Lon (USD) did it. Emma Fantus (Sju), 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Vilma Krebs Tribute (USD) def. Bella Lewis (Byu), 6-1, 7-5 Singles R32 Vilma Krebs Hyllested (USD) def. Isabella Crossman (GCU), 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Anna Lon Lon (USD) did it. Nonon Martinache (SDSU), 7-5, 6-4

Hannah Las (USD) Def. Silvia Maria Costache (Nevada), 6-1, 6-3

Jo-Yee Chan (SDSU) Def. Maria Shmmova (USD), 6-4, 6-3

Yu-yun chen (Byu) def. Kristina Nordikyan (USD), 6-1, 7-5 Doubles R32 Silvia Maria Costache/Marlene Foerster (Nevada) Def. Kristina Nordikyan / Maria Shmmova (USD), 6-1 Extra doubles

Kristina Nordikyan / Maria Shmmova (USD) Def. Gloria Alogo Piqueras/Jayna Clemens (SDSU), 7-5 Friday 26 September

Singles R16 Vilma Krebs Tribute (USD) def. Petra Janigova (Nevada), 6-4, 6-4

Eugenia Zozaya Mendez (USC) def. Anna Linn Moll (USD), 6-0, 6-1

Hannah Las (USD) Def. Summer Chandler (Tulane), 6-1, 6-2 R16 doubles

Hannah Las /Vilma Krebs Hyllested (USD) def. Summer Chandler/Micah Pierce (Tulane), 6-2 Doubles quarter -final

Hannah Las /VILM CREBS HYLOSTED (USD) Def. Dania Deafi/Isabella Crossman (GCU), 7-5 Saturday 27 September

Singles Quarterfinal Eugenia Zozaya Mendez (USC) def. Vilma Krebs Hyllested (USD), 6-0, 6-3

Hannah Las (USD) Def. Jana Hossam Salah (USC), 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 Singles semi -final Eugenia Zozaya Mendez (USC) def. Hannah Las (USD), 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 Doubles semi -final Jana Hossam World/Krisha Mahendran (USC) def. Hannah Las /Vilma Krebs Hyllested (USD), 6-2

