Sports
Everyone for Tennis: Cleon versus Horace
Ron Cordes was one of my best friends in the 1980s when we were colleagues from the University Club, a social club in Miami Mens in the center of Miami Mens, and Coral Oaks, a private tennis club in what is now the village of PineCrest. As colleagues of the board of directors and presidents of the University Club, we have become even closer to friends for years.
With the tennis courts, Ron and I would often work together for a round of double. One day Ron asked if I would borrow him some money for shopping on the way home. I said of course. Take what you need. My wallet is in my tennis bag.
A little later when we started playing, it was my turn to serve. Just when I was willing to throw the ball in the air, Ron screamed, your serve, cleon.
For the rest of the round, Ron had a field day that always reminded me of my middle name, Cleon, over and over again.
Nice shot cleon. Your Serve Cleon. Etcetera.
I assumed that Ron noticed my driver's license while I was messed up by my wallet for groceries that indeed included my full name Lucien Cleon Proby LLL.
It was my turn for revenge and the first thing I was noticed in the list of membership of the University Club was his full name, H. Ronald Cordes. Perhaps the H was as odd as Cleon that I had suspected. The hardest thing was how you could find out. I looked at his CV in the membership directory and everything I could find was again H. not a bit discouraged, I came to the conclusion that I had to discover the first name by his wife, Becky.
I organized our telephone conversation by listing as many names as possible that started with the letter H, because she would probably protect his name if it was as peculiar as Cleon.
My list contained Harold, Harvey, Harrison, Hank, Hugo and Harlin, to name just a few.
Of course I needed a reason to call Becky and I told her that I intended to present Ron a very special birthday card that was needed, including his full name. She bit the hook. His name was completely Horace Ronald Cordes. No council game was needed with Becky. Now it was payback time.
The following Saturday, the tennis players gathered at 8 o'clock as usual to determine who played with whom. I deliberately waited for everyone to arrive and then walked to the group.
Good morning, everyone, I said aloud. And what a great day to play tennis. Don't you think, Horace?
About us:
For more Miami Community News, look no further than Miami Community newspapers. This online group of newspapers in Miami includes various topics about the local community and beyond. Miamis Community Newpapers offers daily news, online sources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miamis Community newspapers is the ideal source to stay up -to -date with the latest news and events in the area.
This family-owned media company Publishes More than a boxes Neighborhood Publications, Magazines, Special Sections On Their Websites, Newsletters, As Well as Distributing Them in Print Throughhout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Bestles Bestles Bestles Bestles Lesles Lesles Lesles, Bestles Bestles Lesles Lesles, Bestles Lesles Lesles, Beachles, Beachles, Beachles, Beachles, Beachles Beachles, Beachles Beachles, Beachles Beachles, Beachles, Beachles, Bachell, Bachell, Beachell, Bachelles, Bachell, Bachell, Bachell, Bachell, Bachell, Bachelleslesleslesleslesleslesleslesleslesleslesles foresles Grove, PineCrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Every online publication and printed editions offer extensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle functions and local initiatives within the respective community.
Moreover, the newspaper has exclusive Miami Community Podcasts and listeners offers a profound view of the Miamis culture. Whether you are looking for local Miami news or podcasts, Miamis Community newspapers have covered. For more information, view: https://communitynewspapers.com.
If you have any questions, please send [email protected] or [email protected].
Connect with your customers and let your company grow
Click here
|
Sources
2/ https://communitynewspapers.com/kendallgazette/anyone-for-tennis-cleon-versus-horace/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump threatens “mass layoffs” during the US government BBC News
- PM Modi to unveil initiatives of more than RS 62,000 CR for young people, Bihar in the accent put
- The sincerity of the scholars and the ruse of the solo gang
- The impasse of the Senate sends an American closure in the second week
- Spider Field Hockey falls to Saint Louis, 2-1
- David Lammy made a horror attack in Manchester
- While the Philippines are wrestling with the repercussions of earthquakes, hurricane strikes
- Spanberger declaration on Donald Trumps Visit Norfolk while threatening Doge 2.0
- Mens Tennis starts weekends strongly at two tournaments
- Amazon drones crash crashes
- Donald Trump could be on a new $ 1 piece: what to know
- The Mumbai Metro-3 train breaks down before the inauguration of PM Modis, the passengers evacuated | Mumbai News