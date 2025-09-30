Everyone for Tennis: Cleon versus Horace

Ron Cordes was one of my best friends in the 1980s when we were colleagues from the University Club, a social club in Miami Mens in the center of Miami Mens, and Coral Oaks, a private tennis club in what is now the village of PineCrest. As colleagues of the board of directors and presidents of the University Club, we have become even closer to friends for years.

With the tennis courts, Ron and I would often work together for a round of double. One day Ron asked if I would borrow him some money for shopping on the way home. I said of course. Take what you need. My wallet is in my tennis bag.

A little later when we started playing, it was my turn to serve. Just when I was willing to throw the ball in the air, Ron screamed, your serve, cleon.

For the rest of the round, Ron had a field day that always reminded me of my middle name, Cleon, over and over again.

Nice shot cleon. Your Serve Cleon. Etcetera.

I assumed that Ron noticed my driver's license while I was messed up by my wallet for groceries that indeed included my full name Lucien Cleon Proby LLL.

It was my turn for revenge and the first thing I was noticed in the list of membership of the University Club was his full name, H. Ronald Cordes. Perhaps the H was as odd as Cleon that I had suspected. The hardest thing was how you could find out. I looked at his CV in the membership directory and everything I could find was again H. not a bit discouraged, I came to the conclusion that I had to discover the first name by his wife, Becky.

I organized our telephone conversation by listing as many names as possible that started with the letter H, because she would probably protect his name if it was as peculiar as Cleon.

My list contained Harold, Harvey, Harrison, Hank, Hugo and Harlin, to name just a few.

Of course I needed a reason to call Becky and I told her that I intended to present Ron a very special birthday card that was needed, including his full name. She bit the hook. His name was completely Horace Ronald Cordes. No council game was needed with Becky. Now it was payback time.

The following Saturday, the tennis players gathered at 8 o'clock as usual to determine who played with whom. I deliberately waited for everyone to arrive and then walked to the group.

Good morning, everyone, I said aloud. And what a great day to play tennis. Don't you think, Horace?

