Fih Hockey World Cup Belgium & the Netherlands 2026: Book your tickets now!

Brussels, Belgium: The world's best hockey countries, 16 in the men's competition and the same number in the ladies, will compete for the world title in Belgium and the Netherlands during the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup in August next year. The exact match times for both guest countries in the group stage were revealed today, which marked the start of the first round of ticket sales. The Red Lions and Red Panthers play their group matches in Wavre, in the brand new Belfius Hockey Arena. The iconic Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam will be the Dutch home base.

The FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 will take place from 15 to 30 August 2026 and will be a unique collaboration between Hockey Macht Belgium and the Netherlands – silver medal winners at the Last Mens World Cup and Government of Women's World Champion – Together with the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

Half of the matches are played in Wavre, Belgium and the other half in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It is only the third time in history that the world cups of both men and women will take place at the same time and in the same stadiums; The previous times were in Utrecht (1998) and The Hague (2014), also on Dutch land.

Belgium is organizing the FIH Hockey World Cup for the first time. What is more, the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 will be the very first world championship for a team sport in French -speaking Belgium. Belgium is of course no stranger to organizing important international hockey tournaments. With the European Championships in Boom (2013) and Antwerp (2019), the Eurohockey Junior Championship in Ghent (2021) and six seasons of the FIH Hockey Pro League, Belgium has turned out to be a reliable and innovative host.

16 of the 32 participating countries already known

16 men's teams and 16 women's teams participate in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. In addition to Belgium and the Netherlands, Argentina, China, Germany, New Zealand, Spain and the US have already secured their place in the Women's Tournament. In addition to the guest countries, Argentina, Australia, Germany, India, New Zealand and Spain have also secured their ticket for the men's tournament. In October, after the African continental championships, we will also know the African representatives, one per gender. The remaining participating teams come from the qualifications that are played at the beginning of 2026.

New competition -format

The last tournament is played according to a new competition format. The countries will be divided into four groups of four. After the first group stage, the top two of each group will continue to a second group stage: the winners and the second place of groups A and D will form the new group E. The same applies to groups B and C, which will form the new group F. comparable to the numbers one and two, the numbers three and four will also form new groups after the first group stage: groups G and H.

In this second group stage, each country still plays two games, against the two 'new' countries in the group. The result that was achieved against the country that was already played in the first group stage also counts in the final ranking in the new group. The best two teams in the new groups E and F continue to the semi -final. The third and fourth placed teams will play placement matches for rankings 5 ​​to 8. The countries of groups G and H will compete for places 9 to 16.

Both in Wavre and in Amsterdam, a semi -final for the men and one for the women are played. This will of course be followed by the final: the women's finale in Amsterdam on Saturday 29 August and the men's final in Wavre on Sunday 30 August.

Together for glory

The events slogan together for glory were also announced today. In accordance with the specific nature of this edition of the Fih Hockey World Cup, the idea of ​​solidarity refers to the fact that the event includes both women's and men's tournaments, and that they will take place at the same time and at the same locations. This also emphasizes the Paramount principle of FIH, as well as the Belgian and Dutch hockey associations for integrating and promoting gender equality in all their events and activities.

Even as the ultimate price within the FIH event portfolio, the Fih Hockey World Cup, where so many legends were made, is intrinsically associated with moments of glory. Lifting the winners Trophy is a dream come true for every athlete.

Draw in March 2026

In March 2026, after the final qualifying competitions, all participating countries will be known and the draw will take place. Then all teams will know their opponents and which city will be their basis for the first ten days of the tournament.

Promotion of diversity and inclusion

Hockeys World Governing has decided to organize, in addition to the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, his very first Fih Parahockey World Cup for athletes with Intellectual Handicaps (ID), which marks a historic milestone for diversity and inclusion. The finals are played in the same arenas, in Wavre and Amsterdam.

Belfius Hockey Arena & Wagener Stadium

The Red Lions and Red Panthers play their group matches of the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup in the brand new National Hockey Stadium in Wavre, which is officially called the Belfius Hockey Arena from today. It is a modern, permanent hockey stadium with 4,000 permanent seats. For the World Cup this will be expanded to 10,000 seats on a one -off basis. The construction of the stadium will be completed towards the end of 2025.

The Dutch teams play all their group competitions in the iconic Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam, which has been temporarily expanded to welcome more than 10,000 visitors, especially for this World Cup. During the group stage, four games are played every day in both the Wagener Stadium and the Belfius Hockey Arena, but that is not all. There will be a real festival atmosphere around the stadiums: a fan zone, designs of top artists, good food and drinks, nice shops and all kinds of hockey activities. In the Netherlands you can also enjoy spectacular Hockey5s competitions. In short, a total experience for both real hockey fans and everyone who loves sport.

When will Belgium and the Netherlands play?

Corresponds to Belgium, in Wavre:

First group phase:

Saturday, August 15, 2026 – 9 p.m. (M)

Sunday, August 16, 2026 – 5:30 PM (W)

Monday, August 17, 2026 – 8:30 PM (M)

Tuesday, August 18, 2026 – 8:30 PM (W)

Wednesday, August 19, 2026 – 8:30 PM (M)

Thursday, August 20, 2026 – 8:30 PM (W)

Second group phase:

Friday, August 21, 2026 – 8:30 PM (M)

Saturday, August 22, 2026 – 5:30 PM (W)

Sunday, August 23, 2026 – 5:30 PM (M)

Monday, August 24, 2026 – 8:30 PM (W)

Corresponds to the Netherlands, in Amsterdam:

First group phase:

Saturday, August 15, 2026 – 4 p.m. (W)

Sunday, August 16, 2026 – 4 p.m. (M)

Monday, August 17, 2026 – 6 pm (W)

Tuesday, August 18, 2026 – 6 pm (m)

Wednesday, August 19, 2026 – 6 pm (W)

Thursday, August 20, 2026 – 6 pm (m)

Second group phase:

Friday, August 21, 2026 – 6 pm (W)

Saturday, August 22, 2026 – 4 p.m. (M)

Sunday, August 23, 2026 – 4 p.m. (W)

Monday, August 24, 2026 – 6 pm (m)

Fans from Belgium, the Netherlands or somewhere else in the world can already buy tickets: day tickets that are valid for all competitions at both locations on that day. Tickets for the semi -final and finals are also available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased www.worldcup.hockey.

FIH Presedent Tayab Ikram: The FIH Hockey World Cup is the pinnacle of our events, where so many legends are made. In the coming edition, the best athletes of World Hockey will present and will be a real celebration of Sport Excellence, thanks to our incredible athletes and inclusion, with women and gentlemen who play the prestigious tournament at the same time and at the same locations, and our very first Fih Parahockey World Cup who is launched on that occasion! Together with our friends from Belgium and the Netherlands, two hockey powerhouses on the global hockey card, we look forward to an amazing world cup that will promote the values ​​of our sport, including fair play, respect and being together. We will put together the most adequate conditions for athletes to show their great talent! And we will thrive to convey Hockeys Global Prowpiece to all fans around the world, thanks to our temporary partners and digital platforms. On behalf of FIH, I expand our sincere appreciation to our hosts for their dedication and efforts and I call on all fans to secure their presence at the World Cup now!

Serge Pilet, CEO of the Royal Belgian Hockey Association: The wait is over. I am very happy that we can now officially kick off the last countdown to the Hockey World Cup! With the official website and the ticketing platform that is being launched today for the public, and the last construction phase of our brand new Belfius Hockeyarena well advanced, we think we are now ready to full. I am convinced that we will deliver a spectacular and unforgettable world cup with double -genus hockey for the fans who are packed in the stands, as well as for those who watch it on TV!

Erik Gerritsen, CEO of Royal Dutch Hockey Federation: Today is an important milestone in the organization of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Ticket Sales has officially started. This moment is the result of years of dedicated work of the FIH, Golazo, Hockey Belgium and the KNHB. What started with the preparation of an offer in 2022 has evolved into a professional and thoroughly planned event concept. We now have a solid foundation of match schemes and location -out -outs to secondary events and ticket strategies. I am proud of what we have achieved together. And now the real thing starts: build a tournament together that leaves a lasting impression all over the world. I am really looking forward to it and I am happy with the collaboration with Belgium and the FIH. “

Adrien Dolimont, Wallonias Prime Minister: “It is proof that there is nothing to see the Hockey World Cup that is played here in Wallonia, that nothing is impossible when a vision is worn collective. We have built this stadium despite the challenges, and today it has become the symbol of a Wallonia that is able to organize events of herself positions of his talents of his talents, who hub his sporty excellence. “

Jacqueline Galant, Minister of Sports and Sports Infrastructure in Wallonia and the Wallonia-Brussels Federation: “Together, Wallonia and the Wallonia-Brussels Federation have invested more than six million euros in this World Cup, both for the Wavre Stadium and for the organization of the event. I am proud that we have been able to join forces to bring this ambitious project to life. If this world cup has a good of our goal, we will have a goal of our goal to be a generation of us” “

Olivier Onclin, Vice Charmain Management Board van Belfius: “It is a great honor to play a key role as a worldwide partner in the organization and promotion of this leading international sporting event. This reinforces our unconditional support for the Red Panthers and Red Lions, which we have proudly supported for many years. New, glorious chapter in Belgian hockey history will undoubtedly be written.”

For all information about the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Dutch 2026 www.worldcup.hockey

