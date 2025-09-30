



Minister KG Kenye and others during the inaugural program of UTT 28th Inter -district & State Table Tennis Championship 2025 in Kohima on September 30 (Morung Photo)

Government to explore ways to stimulate the TT tournament to a higher level: KG Kenye Our correspondent

Kohima | September 30th A four -day UTT 28th Inter -District & State Table Tennis Championship 2025 under the Aegis of the Nagaland Table Tennis Association (NTTA), started today in Indoor TT Stadium, Kohima. Nagaland Power & Parliamentary Affairs, Minister KG Kenye explained the tournament open. A total of 143 players consisting of 114 male and 29 women from 13 districts – Kohima, Mokokchung, Dimapur, Phek, Wokha, Shamator, Kiphire, Mon, Melen, Niuland, Perensang have registered for this tournament. They will compete for coveted champion titles among the 15 girls, fewer than 17 girls, younger than 13 boys, among 15 boys, among 17 boys, men's spices, men's double, 50+ men, 40 + men, mixed doubles and team event for both people and women. With regard to the opening ceremony, Kenye praised the efforts of the NTTA for promoting table tennis in the state. We look forward to a time when 100% participation will be out of our state, he said. This is an Olympic discipline. The other non-Olympic disciplines are far ahead. They receive financial support, moral support and their morality is stimulated in all ways, he said. The minister acknowledges the growing popularity of table tennis around the world, but the minister said, but the table tennis, which is an Olympic discipline, has unfortunately remained in the background until today. Kenye assured the state governance under Minister -President Dr. Neiphiu Rio Ways and means would investigate to stimulate and encourage the table tennis tournament to a higher level. He emphasized the need to produce excellent sports persons at regional, national and even international level. The gold medal is ours. We will work there, he said. Kenye said that Nagas are naturally gifted in sport, said that our ways of life for centuries, our grandfathers, our ancestors have been physically active, what our way of life was. That is why Vitality in everything that is responsible for physical strength is always an excellent area for us to operate and manipulate, he said. In the field of sport, unless you have a determination, a strong will and so much confidence in yourself that I will win, you will not succeed, the minister continued. Supported by Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), led by Vita Dani and Niraj Bajaj, this Interdistrict & State Table Tennis Championship matches UTTS vision on securing an Olympic medal for India in Table Tennis by 2028. UTT wants to build a world -class competition that inspires youth, entertains fans, promotes the development of the base and delivers value to all stakeholders. Earlier, KSH Mahendra Singh, a blue batch international referee van Imphal taken oath to the participating team. NTTA President Vitho Neikha delivered a presidential address, while the program was hurled by Vincent Belho, publicity and information secretary NTTA.

The tournament will continue until 3 October.

