



Former Pakistan Wicketkeeper-Batter Kamran Akmal made an urgent appeal to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and said that the body should put down his foot and refuses to play against Indian in the upcoming Multi-countries after what happened during the recently closed Asia Cup 2025 tournament. After winning the final with five wickets on the side of Salman Ali Agha, India refused to accept the trophy of Mohsin Naqvi, the head of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Pakistan lost the Asia Cup 2025 -final against India by five wickets (AP) The ceremony after the game was delayed by 45 minutes, because India did not admit that she did not want to take the trophy of Naqvi, who is also the head of PCB and the Minister of the Interior of Pakistan. During the tournament, Naqvi shared anti-India sentiments on his social media despite keeping the chairman of ACC Head. He was openly responsible for the interests of Pakistan and even asked that the competition referee, Andy Pycroft, was removed after the no-hand shake row in the group stage between India and Pakistan. With the side of Suryakumar Yadav who refuses to take the trophy of Naqvi, however, there was a large stir in the cricket circles of Pakistan and reactions and quickly arrive. Also read: 'My trophy, my wish': Mohsin Naqvi placed his ego above everything else, others stopped to give Asia Cup away to India Pakistan Board should immediately say that we should never play against India. Let's see what Action ICC takes. What else do you need after this? But the BCCI person leads the ICC How will he (Jay Shah) take action? The other boards must come together, say that we cannot see this in cricket. Sport is not played at someone's home. If others don't play them, there will be no money, Akmal told Ary News. Also read: 'Trophy Leke Bhage Gaye Woh': Suryakumar Yadav clearly saw Mohsin Naqvi leave with Asia Cup after India remained challenging The sooner these things can be checked, the better for everyone. A neutral organ must be formed without Pakistan and India, a committee of Australians, South Africans and New -Zeelanders and let them decide on which action should be taken about everything that happened in this tournament, he added. 'Cheap behavior' Akmal also accused India of presenting “cheap behavior” during the Asia Cup 2025 tournament, where the side did not even drop any competition. The group stage match saw India refuse to shake hands with the Pakistani players and support staff in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 lives were lost. The Super 4S competition was also a highly charged match, because Pakistan Pacers Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf Constant India-Openters Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma Sleed. Sahibzada Farhan brought the gun celebration forward and shot in the air, after completing his half century. Akmal, however, believes that it was India who crossed all borders and Pakistan did nothing wrong. “This cheap Harkatein (behavior) that we will continue to see from India. In this tournament we have seen that they have caused as much damage as possible as they could. PCB and ACC president take the correct position that the trophy takes or not, it will only be given by the president. India will be the joke of the cricket world,” said Akmal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/pakistan-told-to-never-play-against-india-after-asia-cup-presentation-ceremony-row-this-cheap-behaviour-we-101759197730610.html

