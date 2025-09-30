Fantasy Football Week 5 Drops: Furthermore from Nick Chubb, Calvin Ridley and more

This is the time of year in which things can arise from fantasy managers.

For a few unfortunate souls it is already. It is not impossible to make the play-offs after a 0-4 start, but it is not easy. Managers who started the season 1-3 are already considering why drinking day is fine on a Tuesday. Injuries start to add up, with the broad recipient of New York Giants Malik Nubers and Miami Wideout Tyreek Hill the newest to be felled by seasonal users. The Byes are here, four teams take week 5 discount.

Different than that? Everythings fine. Pass the Schnapps.

Given all those problems, cutting bait on a player who doesn't manage it can be more difficult. But holding stubborn to a player who takes a schedule and is not allowed to be allowed within a rural mile of starting line-ups, the problem may be that a hole makes in an inescapable gap in the early season.

Now these drop recommendations are relative. With whom a manager can replace a player, has a huge impact on whether that player should be pushed the air lock. Managers in 10 team competitions with a short bank clearly look at many different alternatives than those in 14 team competitions with deep banks.

But if there looks like something that looks like a feasible alternative, it is the endless void of deep space for this couple.

It is what Hall 9000 would do.



Week 5 drops

Kyler Murray, QB, ARZ (91% roasted Droppable in most competitions)

Is there an ultrasound here?

Yes, Murray was also edition of Drops in recent weeks. And yet he is still roasted in more than nine of the 10 fantasy competitions. It is as if my sage advice has been rejected if the Histrionics of a half-forest deafus instead of the in-depth wisdom it is.

The question that Murray managers are increasingly asking is, why do I schedule him?

Last Thursday loss for the Seattle Seahawks was a very Murray Game 200 passing yards, two scores, two picks and one mediocre fantasy finish Under Quarterbacks. It was a theme with Murray in 2025 his next 20-point outing will be his first of the year, and he will be surpassed in terms of points per match by Carson de Gemberlantaarpaal Wentz.

Geno Smith, QB, LV (53% prosecutor in all competitions)

When the Raiders took over Smith, it injected more than a little enthusiasm into the Vegas fan base. That said much more about how bad the quarterback game has been for the Raiders in recent years than Smith himself, because he seems to be the intention to participate in a long list of signal callers in Sin City who, eh, have not been good.

Yes, Smith's completion percentage and Yardage numbers have not been terrible, he eighth in the competition in the last point of view. But a month after the season, Smith had one good fantasy outing, one OK One and Two Clunkers, largely because he is on pace this year to throw 30 interceptions.

Nick Chubb, RB, Hou (78% prosecutor in shallow competitions)

Between injuries, see you weeks and some players who are absolutely ceded, Arysmal starts (looking at you, Chase Brown looks good.), It is difficult for many fantasy managers, even to consider separating with any running with a wrist.

However, that is the problem with Chubb. His wrist is weak and wire -like and it is about to make flatline.

It is not as if Chubb played especially well that his 4.0 meters per Carry is far below his career average. Last week against the Titans, Chubb was surpassed by Rookie Woody Marks 21-15, and Marks stacked 119 total yards and a few touchdowns. The future is now in Houston. Don't get caught on life in the past.

BHAYSHUL TUTEN, RB, JAX (64% prosecutor in most competitions)

There was no shortage of opinions about how the Ground game of Jacksonville would shake in 2025. It appears that the vast majority of them was wrong. Travis Etienne is a three-down workhorse and a top 10 fantasy option; Tank Bigsby is in Philadelphia that saved Saquon Barkleys, dry cleaner; And Rookie Tuten has essentially been a side issue.

Tuten is on average a little more than four carrys and 22 hasty yards this season, and although he has found the end zone twice, he also played no more than 25% of the offensive snaps in a match this year. If you have roasted Etienne, Tuten has a handcool value. But as a stand -alone fantasy assets? Not so much.

Keon Coleman, WR, Buf (71% Droppable in most competitions)

This would be the Colemans year, the second-year professional all pulled Raves out of season, with some announced it was Keon Coleman's summer. When Coleman had eight catches for 112 Yards and a touchdown in the season opener, it seemed that they were right.

But then autumn and Coleman arrived from a cliff. Colemans three catches for 45 Yards Last week marked the third week in a row, he only had three catches. Coleman had 11 goals together in week 1 and 11 in the last three weeks. Of course, there can be a Spike week here and there. But good luck to find out when that will be.

DJ Moore, WR, CHI (94% prosecutor in shallow competitions)

This must raise the commentary section.

Moores -numbers in 2024 were apart from his first season in Chicago. He failed to hit 1,000 receiving yards and on average less than 10 meters per catch. Yet there was hope that the arrival of head coach Ben Johnson would stimulate the attack and that Moore would be a beneficiary.

One of those things happened.

Although the bears looked better offensively, the role of Moores was taken in that violation. A month after the season, Moore is third in the team in Doelen, behind Olamide Zaccheeaus. Last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, Moore had four catches for 38 Yards on five goals the third time in four games he did not reach in 10 PPR points.

Calvin Ridley, WR, ten (88% prosecutor in most competitions)

Full disclosure This analyst was High (ISH) on Ridley this year. He covered 1,000 meters last year, even though every pass was treated in mayonnaise and thought he could dominate the target share in Tennessee.

It turns out that I was apparently just high because Ridley did nothing.

Admittedly, it is not exactly Ridleys error that struggles that 10 catches would indicate on 24 goals that Titans Quarterback Cam Ward might not set the competition on fire like a rookie. But at some point it doesn't matter why Ridley has been maintained to 30 or less received yards in three games. All that counts is Ridleys WR69 Ranking In PPR points.

David Njoku, Te, CLE (85% dropable in most competitions)

Do you want to do yourself a favor? Do you put frowns of the early season upside down? Bring some joy and sunshine in your boring and gloomy existence? Every Cleveland Browns player does not get the name Quinshon Judkins (and maybe Jerry Jeudy) of your imagination selection. The Cleveland attack should be exponentially better to be waste. And it doesn't get better.

That's not hard. That is life like a browns fan. Pain and despair.

After Njokus two catches for 11 yards in the loss of previous weeks in Detroit, he is outside the top 20 tight ends in fantasy points for the season, behind famous names like Jake Wie? Tanges of the San Francisco 49ers and AJ random name generated in Madden Barner of the Seattle Seahawks.

