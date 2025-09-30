



Ruston Louisiana Tech Tennis Head Coach Amy Sargeant announced the hiring of on Tuesday Eleonora Molinaro As the new assistant coach for the Bulldogs. Molinaro, a resident of Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, comes to Ruston after a great collegial career at the University of Tennessee, where she compiled 106 victories and was a triple sec Honor Roll receiver. “We are absolutely happy to welcome Ele to our coaching staff!” Sargeant said. “I have known her since her Junior Days as a top 10 ITF player and I admired her journey every step through the Pro Tour, Collegiate Tour and now in Coaching. “Her knowledge, passion and experience are unparalleled and her addition makes our employees one of the strongest in the country. We are more than the happiness that she has been joined to the team and the Bulldog standard.” Molinaro was part of four NCAA tournament teams, including her last year when UT UT the NCAA Final Four reached the history of program for the second time. She went 17-4 in Singles and 12-3 in general in general when the volunteers finished the season ninth in the country. “I am honored to take on the role of assistant tennis coach while I promote my graduated studies,” said Molinaro. “From representing Luxembourg with pride to compete at Division I level, I have learned that the court is not alone where competitions are won. It is where the character is being built. I am delighted to push their communities and to thrive both in the classroom and on the field.” She gained a career-singles record of 56-37 and a career doubles Record from 50-31, rank as high as no. 47 in the nation in Doubles. As a junior, she achieved a total of 31 wins on the field while helping the volunteers third in the SEC with a 11-2 conference marking. Sophomore Year was an excellent for Molinaro with high-season High Totals in Singles and Doubles victories and won her 25th singles match against VCU in the NCAA tournament. She was a 2022 Ita Scholar-Athlete and a SEC player of the week recipient after 2-0 in Singles and 1-1 in Doubles when Tennessee took a few road victories against Charlotte and Wake Forest. Support La Tech Athletics Championships require championship resources. Fans can have a direct impact on the success of La Tech Athletics via Ltac, Aillet Society, T-Club and Young Alumni Program, as well as the Champ Fund, an initiative for sharing income designed to support La Tech Athletics directly through NIL and Marketing options for Bulldog and Ladylet. Visit Buildthelegacy.com Today. Bark louder Our mission is to involve, develop and promote the Louisiana Tech Athletics brand. You can do that by spending time consuming our content and by investing your talents. By barking louder with your time and talent, you can influence progress and brand development in a meaningful way. Visit latechsports.com/barklouder today. You bark. We bark. Louder together. Social media Follow us for all the last last in Bulldog Tennis on X (@Latechtennis), Instagram (@Latechtennis) and Facebook (Latitblow notes).

