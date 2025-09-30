DETPI Sharma helps India Sri Lanka defeat





The Indian Cricket Team got his Ladies ODI World Cup 2025 Campaign to a winning start with a 59-run victory over Sri Lanka in the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. Rain reduced the game to 47 overs one side, and after he was placed in BAT, India placed 269/8 thanks to crucial contributions from DETTI SHERMA” Aanjot Kaur And Sneh Rana. In response, Sri Lanka was threw over in 45.4 for 211. Indias Innings had part of the drama. World No. 1 Batter Smriti Mandhana fell early and despite the start of Pratika Rawal (37) and Harleen Deol (48), the hosts stumbled from 120/2 to 124/6 in a collapse by Inoka Ranaweera (4/46). Jemimah Rodrigues and Captain Harmanpreet Kaur left cheaply to leave India in deep problems. The recovery was due to an excellent position of 103 run between DETTI Sharma and Aanjot Kaur. Player of the game DETTI made a Run-A ball 53 while Amanjot scored TOP with 57 of 56 deliveries. Sneh Ranas Late Blitz of 28 of the 15 balls gave India a strong finish. Sri Lanka, who chased 270, began clearly by skipper Chamari Athapaththus 43 and Nilakshika Silvas Quickfire 35 out of 29. On 80/1 in 14 overs they looked well placed, but Indias Bowlers brought the brakes. Wickets with regular intervals ensured that Sri Lanka never set up a persistent challenge. Deepti Sharma closed her fine all -round display with 3/54, while SNEH Rana (2/32) and debutant Shree Charani (2/37) also hit crucial blows. Pratika Rawal and Amanjot Kaur broke in with a wicket each to seal the victory. India will play Pakistan in their next game at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Ind-W vs SL-W, World Cup World Cup for Women 2025 Match Short Scores: India 269/8 in 47 overs (Aanjot Kaur 57, DETTI Sharma 53, Inoka Ranaweera 4/46) Sri Lanka 211/10 defeated 45.4 Overs (Chamari Athapathu 43, Deepi Sharma 3/54) by 59 points.

