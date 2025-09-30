2025 Fornelli -Power Reviews
Sports
College Football Power Ratings: Georgia slides down, Notre Dame returns to the top 10
Now that Georgia lost to Alabama on Saturday evening, Kirby Smart's career record fell against the Crimson Tide to 1-7. I am sure you already know that, because it has been mentioned about a billion times since then, which is the same number of times that a fan of Georgia answered with “Yes, but the only victory was for the Natty.”
That record has led people to ask if Smart has 'an alabama problem'. I have another question that I think is much more relevant to the concerns of Georgia. Although the Dawgs struggled with 'Bama Under Smart, the greater demand for 2025 is this:
Does Georgia have a line of scrimmage problem?
Now, as always is the case when we talk about teams at the top of the sport, we have to place it in the context of the program itself. What Georgia has in the style of scrimmage remains the envy of 95% (at least) of other FBS programs, but when I look at the Dawgs nowadays, I see neither line that I saw when I won two national titles.
Ranking list of Football College: Oregon rises to No. 2 while Ole Miss, Indiana, top five in CBS Sports 136
Chip Patterson
The statistics support my eyes. Looking at the Run game, where Gunner Stockton is removed from the comparison, the figures make it look like the lanes are just not for Georgia's back. If you want to argue about the talent level in the position, you feel free, but I would remind you that the leading Rushers in the title teams of Georgia Kenny McINTOSH, Daijun Edwards, Kendall Milton, Zamir White and James Cook were. Outside of Cook (who was second in the team to hurry in 2022), none of those boys have exactly the NFL on fire since I continue.
|
Yards per rush
|
5.1
|4th
|
EPA per hurry
|
0.00
|5th
|
Yards for contact per rush
|
1.97
|3rd
|
Tackled for loss percentage
|
9.3%
|5th
In any case, see how this year's figures relate to the last five seasons (when Georgia won his first national title). So far it has been one of the weaker versions across the board and Georgia has not yet come to the meat of his SEC scheme. The figures can get worse.
Life is not better at the Pass game. When Gunner Stockton falls back, he does not get the same level of protection that his predecessors have received.
|
Pressure speed allowed
|
25.5%
|
5th
|
Time to under pressure
|
2.5 seconds
|
5th
The defensive side is not so gloomy, although it is not good. I will not flood you with even more tables, but the general performance of Georgia against the run has been solid. Based on what my eyes tell me, many of them are due to the Dawgs who play a better Linebacker this season than what I have seen in recent years. The line of defense plays well. CJ Allen plays Incredibly good.
The greater care is the pass Rush. It only exists in theory. The pressure percentage of Georgia of 26% this season is far and removed from the worst number of the last five seasons, well below 33.4% of 2023. The pocket percentage of 4.0% is behind 6.4% of 2022. The negative playing speed of the team is the worst of the era, just like the EPA Per Dropback. The Dawgs have five bags as a team and Linebackers are responsible for them all, led by Chris Cole's Three.
Regarding why this is the case, with attack, the Dawgs had to work in new starters in advance, and that can take time. Although it was not great, I was somewhat encouraged by what I saw from unity against Alabama after a few staff changes. Defensively is a bigger problem.
In previous years Georgia was able to turn the monster into the monster to keep boys fresh. I mean, Jordan Davis would come off the field and be replaced by Jalen Carter. That is insane, but it was the reality. The portal has suppressed Georgia about its ability to do this. Boys are not willing to wait for their shot or to play in a rotation when other programs offer them more money and more playing time.
Georgia has to do with the consequences of this new reality. It is no problem that it cannot be solved, but I am not sure if it can be solved in the season.
Opportunities below via Fanduel Sportsbook
Fell outside the top 12: LSU, Tennessee
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/tom-fornellis-college-football-power-ratings-georgia-falls-amid-poor-line-play-notre-dame-returns-to-top-10/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Whataburger Week Three Preview: Mens Tennis
- Fatboy Slim teaching “music therapy” to protect mental health
- video. A strong earthquake shakes in the Philippines and leads to local tsunam
- Trump, 79, flying to South Korea to face Xi on beans
- Hegseth declares the end of “politically correct” leadership in the American army
- The government is for the UK Apple users for new data demand.
- Dauphin Co. Football team is confronted with the cutoff of the season after reporting racist comments
- DRONE VIDEO shows the following of the Philippine earthquake
- What the Americans think of President Trump in recent polls
- Sexual toy, porn cd, false photos with PM Modi, Obama: what the police have grasped from the Chaitanyananda Saraswati campus room
- Türkiye women, artists lgbtq top targets of the Erdogan campaign for cultural hegemony
- More than just a game: how sports can empower our communities