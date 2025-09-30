College Football Power Ratings: Georgia slides down, Notre Dame returns to the top 10

Now that Georgia lost to Alabama on Saturday evening, Kirby Smart's career record fell against the Crimson Tide to 1-7. I am sure you already know that, because it has been mentioned about a billion times since then, which is the same number of times that a fan of Georgia answered with “Yes, but the only victory was for the Natty.”

That record has led people to ask if Smart has 'an alabama problem'. I have another question that I think is much more relevant to the concerns of Georgia. Although the Dawgs struggled with 'Bama Under Smart, the greater demand for 2025 is this:

Does Georgia have a line of scrimmage problem?

Now, as always is the case when we talk about teams at the top of the sport, we have to place it in the context of the program itself. What Georgia has in the style of scrimmage remains the envy of 95% (at least) of other FBS programs, but when I look at the Dawgs nowadays, I see neither line that I saw when I won two national titles.

The statistics support my eyes. Looking at the Run game, where Gunner Stockton is removed from the comparison, the figures make it look like the lanes are just not for Georgia's back. If you want to argue about the talent level in the position, you feel free, but I would remind you that the leading Rushers in the title teams of Georgia Kenny McINTOSH, Daijun Edwards, Kendall Milton, Zamir White and James Cook were. Outside of Cook (who was second in the team to hurry in 2022), none of those boys have exactly the NFL on fire since I continue.

Yards per rush 5.1 4th EPA per hurry 0.00 5th Yards for contact per rush 1.97 3rd Tackled for loss percentage 9.3% 5th

In any case, see how this year's figures relate to the last five seasons (when Georgia won his first national title). So far it has been one of the weaker versions across the board and Georgia has not yet come to the meat of his SEC scheme. The figures can get worse.

Life is not better at the Pass game. When Gunner Stockton falls back, he does not get the same level of protection that his predecessors have received.

Pressure speed allowed 25.5% 5th Time to under pressure 2.5 seconds 5th

The defensive side is not so gloomy, although it is not good. I will not flood you with even more tables, but the general performance of Georgia against the run has been solid. Based on what my eyes tell me, many of them are due to the Dawgs who play a better Linebacker this season than what I have seen in recent years. The line of defense plays well. CJ Allen plays Incredibly good.

The greater care is the pass Rush. It only exists in theory. The pressure percentage of Georgia of 26% this season is far and removed from the worst number of the last five seasons, well below 33.4% of 2023. The pocket percentage of 4.0% is behind 6.4% of 2022. The negative playing speed of the team is the worst of the era, just like the EPA Per Dropback. The Dawgs have five bags as a team and Linebackers are responsible for them all, led by Chris Cole's Three.

Regarding why this is the case, with attack, the Dawgs had to work in new starters in advance, and that can take time. Although it was not great, I was somewhat encouraged by what I saw from unity against Alabama after a few staff changes. Defensively is a bigger problem.

In previous years Georgia was able to turn the monster into the monster to keep boys fresh. I mean, Jordan Davis would come off the field and be replaced by Jalen Carter. That is insane, but it was the reality. The portal has suppressed Georgia about its ability to do this. Boys are not willing to wait for their shot or to play in a rotation when other programs offer them more money and more playing time.

Georgia has to do with the consequences of this new reality. It is no problem that it cannot be solved, but I am not sure if it can be solved in the season.

