Los Angeles Kings who join the hockey drama 'Youngblood'

The Los Angeles Kings of the NHL appears in 'Youngblood', the upcoming adjustment of the same name of the Hockey drama from 1986. Shooting at the Crypto.com area, the home of the Kings, starts in October.

According to an official logline, “Youngblood” follows the promising young hockey star Dean Youngblood, who “was raised by his father, Blane, on a diet of toughness and hockey. When Dean is invited to join the Hamilton Mustangs, he travels to Canada from Detroit.”

Cast members are Ashton James (“Boxcutter”) such as Dean Youngblood, Blair Underwood (“Longlegs”) as his father, Blane Youngblood and Shawn Doyle (“The Expanse”) as coach Chadwick.

“We are Luc Robitaille and the Los Angeles Kings incredibly grateful for contributing to this timely adjustment of the original film,” said producer Anthony Leo. “In addition to hockey excellence, the core values ​​of the kings of inclusiveness and fairness are perfectly in accordance with the themes we have chosen to put in the front with 'Youngblood'.”

“'Youngblood' was more than just a movie for me and my friends who grew up, it was an obsession,” added Los Angeles Kings president Luc Robitaille. “It is a film that continues to come in conversations with hockey players and fans decades later. This new version works the film in exciting ways for today's audience. We are very happy that our organization is characterized on the screen and the opportunity to share our passion for the sport.”

Hubert Davis serves as a director. “Youngblood” is produced by aircraft photos in collaboration with Dolphin Entertainment and Canadian theatrical distributor Photon Films & Media.