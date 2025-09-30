DETTI SHERMA insists that she did not feel pressure while India won the victory in opener

DETTI SHERMA insisted that she did not feel busy despite the fact that she had left work at the fold while she was going to win India to Sri Lanka in the opening match of the ICC World Cup Ladies Cricket 2025.

Sharma struck 53 when India won the clash of the hosts with 59 runs (DLS method), after he started her collaboration with Aanjot Kaur with India 124 for six.

Kaur hit 57 himself and the couple delivered a century before the seventh wicket fell to the Indian ladies cricket team On the way to victory.

(Our collaboration) was a turning point, said Sharma, who was appointed player of the game. Back-to-back wickets fell, so we wanted to have a long partnership.

The things we had planned, we did it. There was no busy at all because I am used to this type of innings and situations.

I played it in the past and that collaboration with Amanjot was important. I don't feel busy, I enjoy my batting.

The 28-year-old all-rounder was also impressed by the ball when she took three out of 54, the most significantly rejecting Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu when she approached her half a century.

At this kind of pitch I believe in my stock balls and I try to bowle bowling to blunt while I supported my strengths, Sharma added.

The first game always sets the tone and there are many positives from the game, and hopefully we can continue to perform in this way in the rest of the tournament and keep winning in this way.

It was a prospect shared by her captain HarmanPreet Kaur and she did not stop the value of Sharma for such an important victory of the opening match.

It was not a simple game. We know in ICC tournaments, every game is important and will be high pressure, she said.

The way Amanjot Kaur and Deepi) processed the situation, it was excellent to look. I am really happy that all the girls came together to win this game for the country.

Having (strong) batting up to number seven is the greatest strength for us. Amanjot is someone who can contribute to both bat and ball for us and DETTI has been doing it for a while.

Athapaththu was left to accommodate her sides.

The 35-year-old continues to faith in the ability of all her team, despite the fact that they are failing in the chase, because they shot short of 269 total by the Indian Cricket team.

We have implemented our plans, but we dropped a few catches, especially (Amanjot) Kaur's catch. We have made three mistakes and it took us, rated Athapaththu.

As a batting unit we lost a few wickets early and in the middle overs, and there we lost this game.

After losing my wicket, our batters struggled a bit. Harmering is not easy, but we have to implement our right plans at the right time. If we continue to lose wickets, it is not easy to chase.

Inoka (Ranaweera) bowed really well and Udeshika (Pabodhani) because they have experience. The rest struggled a bit.

They have to think a bit about it, we have to talk [with the coaches] And maybe reset our plans. We are calm, I still have faith in my young people because they have won more games for us.

I know the mistakes, if we can reset these plans, I know we can bounce back.