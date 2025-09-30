Following Arkansas Football Decommitments since Sam Pittman's fire





Fayetteville Arkansas Football's Firing of Coach Sam Pittman and defensive coordinator Travis Williams are already giving repercussions on the recruitment path. The Razorbacks have lost a handful of commits in the 48 hours since athletic director Hunter Yurachek called the interim coach with Bobby Petrino. The pigs also run the risk of losing players in their own selection, with the transfer portal opening 30 days after shooting Pittman. Petrino said from Monday, September 29, he had not received any indication that upcoming departure was on the horizon. “I think all players should understand, just like the coaches, they have nine weeks to really burn themselves and show their game quality on the field,” Petrino said. “Some boys will enter the NFL and these nine weeks will determine how they do that, where they go, how they will be closed. Some boys will turn into the portal, and these nine weeks will see how they are paid in the portal.” Here is a look at the recruits in high school that have opened their recruitment since the announcements that Pittman and Williams were no longer part of the program. Arkansa Football committees since the fire of Sam Pittman All rankings are according to the 247Sports Composite. Auston was committed to Arkansas on 3 August 2024. He was one of the early commitments for this cycle as a three -star perspective from Lawton, Okla. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Auston chose the razorbacks above Baylor, Iowa State and Houston. He is no. 54 safety in the country and the number 691 player in general. Arkansas has committed four other protections in Tay Lockett (Conway), Kyndrick Williams (Fayetteville), Daylen Green (Havanna, Fla.) And Keivay Foster (Muscle Shoals, Ala.). JJ Bush, Linebacker This one sticks. Bush was the second highest ranked recruit in the Arkansas class. He is the overall player No. 271 and the 17th ranklineback in the country and joined the Hogs' class on July 2. Bush is from Theodore, Ala. And chose the razorbacks over LSU and Missouri. He represented an important recruitment profit for Williams. Keymian Henderson, broad recipient Henderson was the first commit to announce that he would withdraw his promise. The three-star wide recipient of Carthage, Texas is the number 578 ranked player in the country. He is no. 84 in his position. Henderson worked on the pigs on 5 July about other finalists such as Kentucky, TCU and Houston. Arkansas has committed two broad recipients in Robert Haynes IV (Missouri City, Texas) and Blair Irvin III (Bentonville). Caleb Gordon, Linebacker Gordon is a three -star perspective that chose to Arkansas on 3 June. The resident of North Carolina has chosen the pigs over Virginia, Liberty and Appalachian State. Gordon is the 94th ranked Linebacker in the country and the player of 1,167th ranking in general. Jordan Avinger (Orangeburg, SC) is now the only other Linebacker in the class. Jackson Fuller treats Arkansas football, basketball and baseball for the Southwest Times Record, part of the USA Today Network. Reach it at [email protected] follow him @Jacksonfuller16On X, previously known as Twitter.

