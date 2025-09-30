Men's Tennis Hosts First Fall Tournament in 17 years this weekend – Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State mens tennis team will host the Holmes Cathrall Memorial Invitational this weekend, Oct. 3-5, at the Sarni Tennis Center. This will be the teams first match of the fall season.

The invitational honors Cathrall, who coached the Penn State mens tennis team for 26 seasons from 1965-1990. Cathrall compiled a career record of 280-197-2 throughout his time with the Nittany Lions.

Cathrall served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II and was awarded with a Purple Heart medal. He attended Colgate University where he played tennis and earned four varsity letters.

Buffalo, Columbia, Cornell, Florida and Navy will travel to Penn State to compete in the invitational. This will be Penn States first time hosting a fall tournament since 2008.

Competing Nittany Lions include sophomore returners, Reiya Hattori and David Lindsay, and five new team members making their Penn State debuts.

Visit GoPSUsports.com for more updates on the Nittany Lions' season.