



Alaska Anchorage will open the regular season by organizing Bemidji State in a two-game series in the Avis Alaska Sports Complex 3-4 October. Series Alaska Anchorage follows the all-time series with Bemidji State 3-18-5 and Trailt 1-8-3 in games that are played in Alaska. Coach Shasby Head coach Matt Shasby Entering its fourth season that leads the sea wolves. De Ankerplaats, Native has a 29-59-8 Mark as the UAA bank boss.

Chris Kamal And AARON MCPHETERS Return as assistant coaches for the sea wolves, while Anchorage Native Evan Squad has become a member of the staff as an assistant coach. Point -line Second -year Ryan Johnson Led the sea wolves in both goals (11) and points (25) last season. The indigenous Calgary, Alberta, enters the season on a 10-game Point Streak that started against Niagara on January 11. He scored two goals and 10 assists during the line. Multi-Points First -year Juda Makway Led 10 sea wolves with several points in the win of last week's exhibition game. The path, BC, Native scored one goal and four assists against the clippers. Second -year Ryan Johnson stood out four points (one goal, three assists), and Ears shtrom Three points added (one goal, two assists). Goalkeepers The sea wolves rotated all three goalkeepers in last week's victory over Brierrest. Greg Russian Started and three saves in the first period. Tyler Krivtsov four saves made in the second period, and Bryant -Markings Five saves made in the third period. New guys Alaska Anchorage welcomes 12 new players in this year's team. The Seawolves added six transfers and six first -year students. Road Warriors This season, the Seawolves are playing games in eight different states, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Rhode Island and Wisconsin, this season. Last time -out Alaska Anchorage defeated Brierrest 15-0 in an exhibition last week. The Seawolves had 17 different players who record a point in the game. Look forward Alaska Anchorage takes two weeks off before he plays a two-game series in St. Cloud State 24-25 October.

