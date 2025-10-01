Cricket in Georgia? New Jersey Group buys Land in Lagrange for Pro Stadium



Company Cricket, a popular sport in many parts of the world, has seen an increase in American investments in recent years. The first professional cricket stadium in Georgia and the fourth in the United States goes southwest of Atlanta. According to a press release, the founders of a cricket academy and professional team in New Jersey have purchased a 45 -hectare site next to Great Wolf Lodge in Lagrange in Lagrange from Selig Enterprises. The group has proposed to build a stadium of 10,500 seats regulated by the International Cricket Council, as well as a FIFA-regulated football field and a hotel. The developer plans to break on the stadium this fall, planned for the first quarter of 2027, according to the release. It will be the first cricket stadium in the US in the US, with the other three provincial or city possession, the development group said. The group estimates that the stadium north of $ 50 million costs. For comparison: Buford High Schools recently completed the Philip Beard Stadium, costs $ 62 million. Other conditions of the deal were not announced. The transaction must still appear in the certificate of ownership of the Troup County. Stadium founder Siddharth Das said in the release that Lagrange was the perfect location because of the mild, climate all year round and the proximity of Atlanta airport. Lagrange is about 70 miles southwest of the center of Atlanta. The site is part of Selig Enterprises Larger 180 -hectare Mixed use community in Lagrange called Sora, where it plans to build office, apartments, houses and retail space. A Marriott hotel with 124 rooms is also under construction on the site. In a statement, Selig-Director Greg Lewis said that entertainment is a driving force for developments for mixed use. Savannah Sicurella is a reporter of entertainment company at the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

