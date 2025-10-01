



Tribune News Network Doha Khalil Bin Ahmed Al Mohannadi, president of the Qatar, Arabic and Asian table tennis federations and first vice-president of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), has officially appealed an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) in Lausanne. Al Mohannadi described the case as one of fraud and violation of democratic legitimacy, which, following the example of media, reports that the election result labeled the steel of the century. The elections, held in Doha in May, ended with Al Mohannadi who led 9887 in votes cast by representatives of the National Federation in the hall. However, the Swedish candidate Petra Sorling gained an unexpected 174 benefit by external electronic vote, so that the end result was tilted. Al Mohannadi rejected the validity of the 21 electronic ballot papers and noted that the number was originally set to 16. The sudden increase, he said, the general meeting shocked. In a statement from the Qatar Table Tennis Federation, Al Mohannadi emphasized that the General Assembly of 2022 in Doha, where 185 Federations personally voted, reflected the true will of membership. He emphasized that administrative decisions or internal ITTF procedures should not overwrite the democratic mandate, so that such a movement should be called a violation of the essence of the election process and its credibility for the international sports community. Responding to ITTF President Sorlings Recent comments that the file has been closed and the elections have been decided, already Mohannadi mentioned the statements misleading and inaccurate. He pointed out that the ITTFS internal arbitration decision is not and will not be finalized by CAS. Al Mohannadi underlined that the legal process will remain open to the ITTF General Meeting in London in 2026, where federations are once again given the opportunity to vote. He promised to pursue all available legal ways to defend transparency and to protect the rights of membership federations, and emphasized that the dispute is not personal, but a legal and moral duty towards the global tennis family. He also warned of attempts to mislead federations to believe that the case has been settled, so that such claims call a deliberate distortion of legal reality. He again confirmed that the Qatar Table Tennis Association, in addition to allied federations, will continue the efforts until Cas delivers its last statement. Table tennis is greater than any administrative or political dispute, concluded Al Mohannadi, adding that guaranteeing democratic legitimacy within the ITTF is a collective responsibility to protect the future of sport and the global reputation.

