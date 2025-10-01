



The world's world's most popular sport, after football, finally wins some popularity in the US, and we are so enthusiastic about it! Cricket is one of the most famous sports on the planet, and yet not many people could tell you that they have ever watched a game. That is all going to change: Lagrange, Georgia builds the very first cricket stadium of the state (and only the 4th ever in the country)! Keep scrolling for all the details. Where will this new cricket stadium be? Selig Enterprises was recently closed when selling A package of 45 hectares as part of the 180 -hectare community for mixed use in Lagrange, Georgia, To the founders of Das Cricket Academy and NJ Blackcaps in New Jersey. Southeast of I-85Sola Lagrange will be a huge new development. Siddharth Das, founder of the Lagrange Cricket Stadium, says,, Since Major League Cricket was launched in the US in 2023 and the famous victory for the US against Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup matches last summer, the popularity of the sport has grown exponentially. With its mild year, climate and proximity of Atlanta airport all year round, Ligrange serves as the perfect location for the next expansion of crickets. We look forward to introducing this sport to a growing audience in the Greater Atlanta region and show why more than 2.5 billion people worldwide enjoy cricket. When will the cricket stadium be completed? The plan is currently to break ground at the Lagrange Cricket Stadium this fall and the project will complete in the first quarter of 2027. This is of course subject to change, depending on a multitude of factors. How big will the new cricket stadium be? With 10,500 seats (and the possibility to expand to 25,000), the Lagrange Cricket Stadium ICC (International Cricket Council) will be regulated in size. The Open Air Stadium will also have a FIFA-regulated football field and organize a variety of events. Moreover, a hotel with a sports-oriented food and drink program is planned for the 45-hectare site, as a supplement to the Marriott Hotel, which is currently under construction there. What else can fans expect in the development, except the stadium? Great Wolf Lodge, a family -oriented resort and inland waterways that is now successfully active in Solas Northern Parcel, starting Sigel's vision for the area. With infrastructure in place, Selig works actively to add: office units

Residential units (apartments and single -family homes)

150,000 square foot planned retail trade

neighborhood facilities

Fine Dining Concepts And more! More information about their initiative and project on the website of Selig, here! Cricket is coming to Atlanta, and we can't be more excited to watch a competition … uh … Game? We will learn the lingo!

