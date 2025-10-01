Eastlake High Football Coach accused of punches, choking girlfriend





A football coach in the high school of Socorro School District was arrested on Sunday for domestic violence. According to the prison records, Eastlake High School football coach Ruben Rodriguez was arrested on Sunday and accused of hindering a family/household member by hinder breathing/circulation, with a bond at $ 40,000. Prison details show that he was released that same day after placing a bail of the prison of El Paso County. According to the sworn explanation, Rodriguez made his girlfriend. Officers were called for a family violence on Sunday evening. The victim told the police that she was about to go to bed when she had a fight with Rodriguez. She told the researchers that Rodriguez pulled her hair and dragged her to the floor, according to the document. She said he started beating her then and said Rodriguez said, “Take it” and kept hitting her, the document said. She also said that while he hit her, Rodriguez used his thumbs to push her eyes in, according to the explanation. The victim also said that Rodriguez used his legs to choke on and said she thought she would lose consciousness. When Rodriguez stepped from her, the woman ran and called 911. The explanation stated that the woman had redness around her eyes and blood on her face and hands. When the police questioned Rodriguez and asked him about the incident, he stated that he was sleeping and did not know what happened or how the woman caused the injuries. The victim told the researchers that there had been a history of family violence in the past. Socorro ISD has provided the following statement: Socorro ISD is aware of the arrest of an employee. The district does not comment on human resources. Appropriate steps are taken in accordance with the district policy and we remain aimed at supporting our students and schools. This is a developing story; Come back for updates. RECOMMENDED: Investing authorities after an idea student in Socorro was hit by the car during the drop-off RECOMMENDED: Las Cruces -Vrouw escaped after friend reportedly rapes, tortures and kidnaps her Register to receive the best interesting stories from in and around our community once in your inbox.

