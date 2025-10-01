Denison Mens Tennis organizes the Big Red Invitational 2025 during the family weekend





Next competition: At Ita Regionals 26-9-2025 | September 26 (free) bee ITA Regionals History Granville, Ohio – In their second home invitational of the 2025-26 season, the Denison Herenisteam Baldwin Wallace, Case Western Reserve University, Otterbein University, Oberlin College and Kenyon College for the Big Red Invitational 2025 organized. Day one After Friday's Intrasquad matches, Denison Case Western took in Doubles to start day one of the Big Red Invitational and win five of the seven games. Wesley Huang And Kyle Patrick Came up and defeated cases' Davydov and Shiffer 6-4. Aidan Borosko And Chila Ratte Their Spartan opponents dominated and hit them 6-1. Tom SEDMEYER And Mason Conlin Ramani and Jacob van Case Western 6-4. The last two Doubles of Denison were earned by Conlin and Nwaozuzu in a 6-4 victory over Procnow and Shiffer of Case, followed by a 6-1 victory by Huang and Patrick on Matherin and Davydov. In Singles game, Denison showed its depth, notch victories in 11 of the 17 games. Balraj Idnani Beat Case's Ethan Jacob 6-4, 6-2, and would later beat Seb Naginski van Oberlin 6-0, 6-2. His brother and colleague teammate Ishwar Idnani took a quick victory over Joe Donnelly from Bawldwin Wallace 6-2, 6-0. Day two On Sunday, the Big Red was mainly opposite Oberlin College. In their double matches they wiped the Yeomen and went eight to eight against their opponents. In Singles Play, Denison only dropped one match and ended the day 8-1 in singles matches. Next for the Big Red The Big Red Travels to Saratoga Springs, NY, After the ITA Regionals Singles Championships in between Kael Shah And Ethan Green on October 1. Denison is going against Skidmore College on Saturday and Sunday 11 and 12 October. Friday results – Denison (Intrasquad) Doubles: Idnani / Idnani (Derm) def. SUEDMEYER / CONLIN (Derm) 7-6 (5) Borosko/Huang (Derm) def. Patrick / Nwaozuzu (Derm) 6-4 Singles: Mason Conlin (Derm) Def. Balraj Idnani (Derm) 6-2, 7-6 (4) Tom SEDMEYER (Derm) Def. Chila Ratte (Derm) 6-4, 1-6, 10-7 Wesley Huang (Derm) Def. Kyle Patrick (Derm) 6-0, 7-6 (4) Aidan Borosko (Derm) Def. Ishwar Idnani (Derm) 6-1, 6-1 Saturday results – Denison vs case western Double: Round 1 Huang / Patrick (Derm) Def Davydov / Shiffer (CWRU) 6-4

Borosko / Nwaozuzu (Derm) def. Matorin / Prnnow (CWRU) 6-1

SEDMEYER / CONGER (Derm) def. Ramani / Jacob (CWRU) 6-4

McRae / Kwiatkowski (CWRU) def. Idnani / Idnani (Derm) 6-4 Singles: Round 1 Tom SEDMEYER (Derm) Def. Roan Srim (Ken) 1-6, 6-4, 10-7

SRUA is Apaor (Cobby) ref. Aidan Borosko (Derm) 6-2, 3-6, 10-5

Chila Ratte (Derm) Def. Ben Fernandes (CWRU) 6-1, 6-1

Mason Conlin (Derm) Def. Konrad Kwiatkowski (CWRU) 6-3, 2-6, 10-6

Wesley Huang (Derm) do. Mark Mcrae (CWRU) 6-4, 6-4

Balraj Idnani (Derm) Def. Ethan Jacob (Cwru) 6-4, 6-2

Derek Shiffer (Cwru) def. Kyle Patrick (Derm) 3-6, 7-5, 10-4

Glen NGO (CWRU) did it. Ishwar Idnani (Derm) 4-6, 6-0, 10-8

Ishwar Idnani (Derm Def. Joe Donnelly (BW) 6-2, 6-0

Kyle Patrick (Derm) Def. Nathan Meyer (BW) 6-0, 6-0 Singles: Round 2 Wesley Huang (Derm) vs. Rowan Matorin (CWRU) 6-3, 2-6, 10-4

Josh Davydov (Curu) Def. Aidan Borosko (Derm) 4-6, 6-3, 10-6

Chila Ratte (Derm) Def. Konrad Kwiatkowski (CWRU) 4-6, 6-3, 10-6

Nichil Ramani (Cwru) def. Mason Conlin (Derm) 6-4, 6-3

Kyle Patrick (Derm) Def. Shawn Lisann (OBC) 7-5, 7-6 (6)

Xander Jhaveri (CWRU) did it. Ishwar Idnani (Derm) 6-4, 6-0

Balraj Idnani (Derm) Def. Seb Naginski (OBCM) 6-0, 6-2 Doubles: Bonus Round (CWRU) Conlin/Nwaozuzu (Derm) def. Prnnow/Shiffer (CWRU) 6-4

Huang/Patrick (Derm) def. Matorin/Davydov (CWRU) 6-1

Jain/Jacob (Cwru) Def. Idnani/Idnani (Derm) 6-2 SUNDAY: Double – Round 1– Denison vs Oberlin Huang / Nwaozuzu (Derm) def. Naginski / Lisann (OBC) 6-2

Borosko / Patrick (Derm) def. Margain / Weiss (OBC) 6-4

Balraj Idnani / SEDMEYER (Derm) def. Makada / Smith (OBC) 6-0

Ishwar Idnani / Conlin (Derm) def. Huggett / Faranda (OBC) 6-2 Dubbels – Round 2 – Denison vs Oberlin Huang / Nwaozuzu (Derm) def. Brose / Knijnenburg (OBC) 6-1

Borosko / Patrick (Derm) def. Naginski / Oral (OBC) 6-2

Balraj Idnani / SEDMEYER (Derm) def. Tichauer / Pak (OBC) 6-4

Ishwar Idnani / Conlin (Derm) def. Margain / Weiss (OBC) 6-4 Singles – One Round -Denison vs Oberlin Tom SEDMEYER (Derm) Def. Shawn Lisann (OBC) 3-6, 6-4, 10-7

Aidan Borosko (Derm) Def. Cameron Weiss (OBC) 6-4, 6-2

Chila Ratte (Den) def. Rohan Sriram (Ken) 6-3, 6-1

Wesley Huang (Den) def. Max Brose (OBC). 6-4, 6-2

Kyle Patrick (Den) def. Seb Nabinski (OBC) 6-2, 7-6 (3)

Dash Smith (OBC) def. Balraj Idnani (IT) 6-2, 7-5

Ishwar Idnani (Den) def. Brady Huggett (OBC) 6-3, 6-2

Mason Conlin (De) def. Ben Tichauer (OBC) 6-4, 6-1

Aidan Borosko (Den) def. Zain Band (OBC) 6-1, 6-3

