England -Opener Tammy Beaumont: If we play our best cricket, we can beat every team in the world | World Cup for Women Cricket

TAmmy Beaumont can still remember that he was crying on the balcony of the gentlemen, wondering if all sacrifices were worth it. Wonders if she was even good enough. England was just defeated by Australia in the first ODI of the ashes of 2013 and another chance had passed her. When they entered no. 6 with the game on the line, she was fired cheaply and saw her team sliding into a narrow defeat. This was Beaumonts 51st performance for England, and she still had to reach 50 in any size.

I thought: if we don't win this game, I will be fallen again, says Beaumont. After the game I disappeared from the dressing room and cried on the benches. The assistant coach Carl Crowe came out to find me and I sobbed. I was a very ugly crier then, it was pretty dirty! I asked him, do I just have to give up? Crowe advised Beaumont to take a short break from the game to consider her future. He said: if you want to continue, you have to find out what you want to achieve.

A month later they met for a coffee and Beaumont admitted sheepishly that her ambition was to become the best opening seizure in the world. Given her record it felt far -fetched, but they drawn up a plan that would eventually be realized when Mark Robinson took over as head coach in 2016.

While Robinson's video images of possible contenders scanned shortly after his appointment, the crispy and power of Beaumonts strikes immediately caught his attention. He had to push hard to give me a chance, says Beaumont, who, despite receiving one of the first 18 England -ladies central contracts in 2014, had spent two years in the wilderness before he was recalled for the 2016 T20 World Cup.

When Robinson came a surprise by effectively calling Charlotte Edwards England in the aftermath of that tournament, Beaumont was called back to the ODI side and asked to open the Batting, with scores of 70, 104 and 168* playing back in her first series and played with new freedom and trust. Suddenly her goal felt to become a leading opener not so bizarre.

Against the conclusion of the Epochal World Cup 2017, in which she ended as a leading Run scorer and was appointed player of the tournament, Beaumont had bumped herself in the upper bracket and now, while preparing for her third 50-over world cup, with 12 Odi tonne under her belt and SUMZIE BATERS.

Tammy Beaumont was elected the player of the tournament when England won the World Cup in 2017. Photo: Matt Bunn/Shutterstock

At the age of 34 she admits that this is probably her last 50-over world cup. With Heather Knight and Danni Wyatt-Hodge at the same age, and Nat Sciver Brunt only a year younger, the tournament could mark the fall of a quartet that the spine is of Englands in the past decade. I don't want to call it my last world cup, but it will probably be. This is my 16th year that plays for England and has to end everything. As a 50-over team it is probably the last time it looks like this.

In 2009, Beaumont debuted as an 18-year-old for England and is part of the last generation of players who extend over the amateur era, who pursued a career in the game while, in terms of financially viable, there was really no career. It makes her determination to fight through those lean early years all the more impressive. I wanted to be the best and I wanted to represent England, she says. You could offer me the world to play franchise cricket, but I'm going to choose my country. That is literally all I wanted to do.

Before we were professional, we had a dinner with the English men's team and sponsors once a year, and an English cricket player from a while back once said: why do you make the effort if you are not paid for it? I just couldn't believe it. Even now I play for free. If I could pay myself financially, Id, do it. For me, the motivation has nothing to do with money.

Beaumonts experiences of the amateur era have given her a broad perspective at stake. She studies for a masters in leadership in sport, and it is clear that she thinks deeply about cricket and its wider impact. She wants cricket cricket to retain the accessibility and warmth cricket that characterized his non-professional years, but says that an ever-more toxic environment makes that challenging.

We must continue to share our characters and stories, but at the same time we have to protect ourselves. Media research is part of professionalism. What I sometimes struggle with, and it is not treated properly is online abuse. That has gone through the roof in recent years. I still tried to build brands and grow the game and interact with fans online, but for me I am absolutely not. I don't want anything. It has disappeared from social media as a tool for the well -being of the game until now where it is simply constant abuse. Some things that my teammates got in the hundred and I myself were completely disgusting. Racist, terrible, sexist things. Horrible. And nothing is really done about it.

I was ready to wage war and start my own campaign, but I just don't have time or the energy. I also think it is a fight that you can't win unless the social media platforms start listening. Perhaps when I got more time, I could get together with a number of other women in sport who have experienced similar things and try to tackle it, but I got a bigger battle with a world cup around the corner.

Tammy Beaumont celebrates after a century before England against West India earlier this year. Photo: John Sibley/Action Images/Reuters

Beaumont's recent form has given her enough to think about before the World Cup. After starting the summer with a brace from Odi Ton against West -India and impressive domestic returns for the Blaze, she did not succeed in making an explanatory score in the defeat of Julys Odi Series against India and a miserable hundred, on average 11.75 about the tournament and the Welsh Fire in the Leprel. Back spasms did not help and she admits that she was burned out by the tournaments relentless schedule.

Towards the end I had some time away, so I put my bat in the garage for a week to freshen up the mental side of things. But I am never worried about form. During the ashes I felt a million dollars in the nets and I could not pass the opening bowlers. Other times I felt scratching like hell and scored hundreds. For me, form is not necessarily something. In 50-over cricket there is always time to grind innings and find a way. Then you are suddenly the middle one and you are back.

England prepared for the World Cup with a training camp in Abu Dhabi and warm-up games against India and Australia before their tournament opener against South Africa in Guwahati on Friday. With the Edwards/Sciver-Brunt regime that makes a stuttering start this summer, suffering ODI and T20i series defeat against India after the laundering of the West Indies (who did not qualify for the World Cup), England will start as Underdogs, with Australia and fellow guesthouse strong favorites.

It was not the ideal summer, Beaumont admits. But in a sense it has given us a very clear idea of ​​where to go. It is a good little wake-up call. Very often if you smashed a tournament in the course of the win, once you are against the more difficult teams, you may not be completely about to be completely about. Lottie has not made any bones about it. She is here to win. After she was her since I was 13 years old, she played the game, but in her coaching she also got a lot of perspective in terms of how she manages things. She is also someone who really looks to the future. It is not only short -termism.

England celebrates after winning the World Cup in 2017. Photo: Harry Trump-ICC/ICC/Getty images

This will be the first World Cup since 2016 in which England is not leader by Heather Knight, and it is a baptism of fire for her successor-sciver brunt since her appointment in April. It was difficult for wet, says Beaumont. She became a new mother, became England captain and was then injured. Shes had a lot of rehabilitation to do, in an attempt to come back, so the best still has to come from Natts Captainincy.

It is really exciting how she can lead the team. She is incredibly calm and, that is in world cups, that's what you need. Very little seems to her [when she made 98 in a losing cause against India] Was excellent and showed everyone how we want to tackle it.

Sciver-Brunts record in 50-over world cups is exceptionally good (she is an average of 57.50 general and 286 versus Australia, against whom she made one of the great centuries in a losing thing in the final of 2022 in Christchurch). If England would claim a first global trophy since their triumph of 2017, a huge burden on their skipper and the rest of the old guard, with Alice Capsey and Sophia Dunkley so far failed to fulfill their promise and Emma Lamb is only starting to replicate on the international stage.

The new number of WCM Is now out.

If this has to be a final world cup haura, Beaumont is determined to go out in style, and she is seen enough in her career to know that the game can yield a surprise when you expect the least.

There is no way to think that winning thinking is unreachable. Tournament Cricket is incredible. Last year New -Zeeland did not win a competition for around 12 games in T20 Cricket and then won a world tournament. Many people will say it is too early for us, and that we had not had a big chance after the summer, but as players we have a lot of conviction in each other and all the staff. On our day, when we play our best cricket, we can certainly beat every team in the world.

