



Arianna van Houweling and junior Nadia Cojojns Together with first -year couples Yule Kang And Jariahlyn Rhoades Go on the way to the MW Fall Qualifier, 2-5 October in the Darling Tennis Center in Las Vegas. Both a mix of new and old faces will represent Air Force Women's Tennis this week and seniorand juniorTogether with first -year couplesAndGo on the way to the MW Fall Qualifier, 2-5 October in the Darling Tennis Center in Las Vegas. In Vegas, 16 Double Teams and 32 individual competitors at the Mountain West Conference will compete for an automatic double/singles ligplace in the ITA championships 2025 ITA Conference Masters, which is held in San Diego on 6-9 November. From there, the top three Doubles pairs and top four singles finishers at Conference Masters will continue to qualify for the NCAA Division I Individual Championships, 18-23 November, at the USTA National Campus in Orlando. Team captain Van Houweling is currently 7-1 in Singles and doubles this fall. After she had dropped her first singles match in the Falcons Bedford Cup (18-20 September), Van Houweling claimed four consecutive victories to score third place in the top singles. Van Houweling has so far been accompanied by three Falcons in Open Doubles, after he had dropped a single game in the semi -final round of Bedford Cup. The senior opened the autumn 4-0 in Jon Messick Invitational of Colorado State (11-13 September) and earned a few fixed victories with first-year students Kang and Alba Martinez . Kojonroj, who made her seasonal debut in the Bedford Cup, is 3-1 in Doubles Play with Van Houweling and is looking for her first singles wins this fall. The pair is tabled when the two seeds in doubles during this weekend's tournament in Las Vegas. Kang and Rhoades both stormed on stage in a large way in the first two weekends of their collegial career, both of which fought their way in the title match of their respective singles brackets at the Bedford Cup. Kang is currently 6-1 in open singles after opening with six consecutive victories and five-subsequent straight shutouts; Rhoades, at 4-3, won three consecutive at the Bedford Cup before he fell into the Delta Draw Championship. As a duo, the couple is currently 2-1. 2025 MW Women's Tennis Fall Qualifier Schedule: Thursday 2 October: 5:00 pm Dubbel Tour of 16

6 pm Singles round of 32 Friday, October 3: 10.30 am: Dubbel Quarterfinals

1 pm: Singles round of 16/Consolation Round

4.30 pm: Singles Quarterfinals Saturday, October 4: 10:30 am: Dubbel Semi -Finals

11:30 am: Singles Semifinals/Quarterfinal Shootout

15:00: Singles Fifth-Place Match Sunday, October 5: 10:30 AM: Dubbels Final/Dubbing Bronze Match

12.30 pm: Singles Final/Singles Bronze Match

