Sports Briefs – Brown County Democrat

Brown County Schools Sports schedule

Wednesday 1 October

High School Boys Tennis Sectional in Bloomington South, 5:30 PM

Thursday 2 October

High School Boys Tennis Sectional in Bloomington South, 5:30 PM

Middle School Co-OED Cross Country Wic Meet Invitational, Away, Edgewe Junior High, 5:30 PM

Volleyball in high school vs. Southwestern (Shelbyville), at home, 6 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer vs. Bloomington North, Away, 6:00 pm

Junior High Football (8th grade) vs. Trinity Lutheran, at home, 6 pm

Junior High Volleyball vs. Hauser, Away, 6:00 pm

Friday 3 October

High School Football (Senior Night) vs. Cloverdale, Home, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 4

Junior High Volleyball Wic Tournament, in Sullivan, 9 hours.

Middle school Co-OED Cross Country on Mrs. State Meet, Time TBD.

Junior High Football vs. Madison Consolidated, Away, 9 hours

High School Boys and Girls Cross Country, Nike Valley Twilight XC Invitational, Away, at Lavern Gibson.

Monday 6 October

High School Boys Soccer IHSAA Sectional at Cascade High School, Time TBD.

Volleyball in high school vs. West Vigo, road, 6 p.m.

Junior Varsity Voetbal vs. Cloverdale, Away, 6:00 pm

Tuesday, October 7

High School Girls Soccer IHSAA Sectional at Monrovia High School, Time TBD.

Volleyball in high school vs. Mooresville Christian Academy, Home, 6:00 pm

Wednesday 8 October

High School Girls Soccer IHSAA Sectional at Monrovia High School, Time TBD.

High School Boys Soccer IHSAA Sectional at Cascade High School, Time TBD.

Brown County Girls Soccer

The Brown County High School Girls Varsity Soccer Team achieved a decisive 40 win over Hauser at home on Thursday 25 September.

Goals were scored by Allison Blee, Grace George, Jordyn Nichols and Piper Silbaugh, giving the Eagles a balanced attack.

The match was characterized by physical game, with two yellow cards issued to Brown County and a red card handed to Hauser. Despite the chippy atmosphere, Brown County maintained the entire check and achieved the Shutout victory at Senior Night.

Brown County Golf

Fifty-four golfers flogged through drizzle, then a steady rain, and ultimately a total flood on Monday 22 September at Cascades Golf Course in Bloomington, who compete for team and individual awards in the IHSAA sectional. The Brown County Eagles struggled to find their foot and finished in ninth place with a 464. The Martinsville Artesians won the event and placed a 346.

When the game was hung at around 2.15 pm because of water pudling on the greens, only two of our players, Chloe Poling and Caitlynn Lakebill, had completed their rounds. Cami Keaton, Maggie Gredy and Nevaeh Caito were still on the track with their Columbus East and Hauser opponents with three or four holes to play. After a meeting with tournament officials and coaches, it was established that those players who were still on the course would still get a score of double par on the holes they had not completed because no team or individual still had a opportunity to go on, said Eagle Co-coach Brad Baughman.

BCHS scores: Chloe Poling 104. Cami Keaton 115, Caitlynn Lakebill 119, Maggie Greedy 126 and Nevaeh Caito 141.

The weather was brutal, but it was brutal for everyone. We just did not deal with the conditions, but our girls have never complained a bit, and I recommend them for that. Because we ended the regular season with a scoring average of nine holes of 223, I hoped today for a little better score than that 464. It might have been a moist finish, but we had a very positive season and this group improved enormously, Baughman added.

Sectional results: Martinsville 346; Bloomington North 381; Edgegenood 387; Bloomington South 394; Indian Creek 420; Owen Valley 431; Columbus East 449; Columbus North 463; Brown County 464; Bloomfield 535; Hauser NTS; Edinburgh Nts. Medal winner -Aslyn Haywood, Martinsville -82, and individuals who are progressing without a team: Shelby Roach, Indian Creek -95; Addison Howell, Bloomington South – 96; and Kirin Bowden, Bloomington South – 97.

Brown County Tennis

The Tennis team of Brown County Eagles closed their home section of the season with a 4-1 win over the Wolverines of White River Valley on 24 September. The Wolverines played without a #2 Doubles team, but the rest of the team did not make it easy on the Eagles. Junior Jax Burt played one of the best matches of the season at #1 singles. First -year Nolan McFall followed Jax outside the field with another seasonal version at #3 Singles. The excitement came to #2 singles with first-year Bryan Teague who came back to force a second set of Tie-break, which he won 8-6 to secure the 4th point of the game. The #1 Doubles duo of second-year Jack Keener and first-year Nicklaus Arndt, who played the best the Wolverines had, fought hard but fell into two hard-fought sets to give up the only Wolverine point. This season was filled with a lot of growing and learning how to compete, and will be crucial because the next season will be at the beginning of August 2026. This has been a great group of young men and I am looking forward to keeping to see how they will progress in the future. They have not only settled in sportiness, but have really developed the character that is the characteristic of a tennis player in Brown County, said coach Kevin Roush.

Brown County 4, White River Valley 1

#1 Singles-Jax Burt (BC) Def Grady Parnell (WRV) 6-0, 6-0

#2 Singles-Bryan Teague (BC) Def Isaiah Lovell (WRV) 6-1, 7-6 (6)

#3 Singles-Nolan McFall (BC) Def Tristan Veereman (WRV) 6-0, 6-0

#1 Dubbes-Travis Carmichael/Jamison Shake (WRV) Def Jack Keener/Nicklaus Arndt (BC) 6-3, 6-2

#1 Dubbels-Jax Anderson/Tyler Webb (BC) 1-0 forfeited

The Brown County Eagles traveled on September 23 to a future Mid Hoosier opponent in the Spartans of Southwestern Shelby and were defeated 2-3. The Eagles dubbel teams conquered, but the singles side of the Line -up did not work either. With narrow matches at #1 and #2 singles, the Eagles saw their winning ways, but just came a little short against a few seniors.

Brown County 2, Southwestern Shelby 3

#1 Singles-Kyle Beck (SW) Def Jax Burt (BC) 6-2, 6-3

#2 Singles-David Coulston (SW) Def Bryan Teague (BC) 6-3, 6-4

#3 Singles-Kentley Gosser (SW) Def Audric Dunn (BC) 6-0, 6-1

#1 Dubbels-Nolan McFall/Nicklaus Arndt (BC) Def Caleb McDonald/Andrew Dale (SW) 6-1, 6-0

#2 Dubbels-Jack Keener/Jax Anderson (BC) 1-0 forfeited

The Eagles traveled to South Putnam High School on Saturday 20 September and got away with a hard-fought 3-2 victory. The last point came to the #1 singles match. Jax Burt fought back to force a tie-break in the first set and won it (7-4). This cost a part of the wind from his sails of his opponents and he came through with a solid 6-2 second set of victory to achieve the third point for the Eagles. The same can be said about the #1 Doubles team of Jack Keener and Nicklaus Arndt, who fight back to win their first set 6-4 and then sail to a victory of 6-1 seconds. Shortly after the #1 double win, Nolan McFall completed his 6-2, 6-2 victory over #3 singles. The #2 Doubles team came back in their second set, but fell 5-7, but played some really good tennis. #2 Singles player, Bryan Teague had a number of early struggles, but recovered to fight hard in his second set, despite the score.

Brown County 3, South Putnam 2

#1 Singles-Jax Burt (BC) Def William Schurtter (SP) 7-6 (4), 6-2

#2 Singles-Eiden Brinkman (SP) Def Bryan Teague (BC) 6-1, 6-1

#3 Singles-Nolan McFall (BC) Def Brayden Crady (SP) 6-2, 6-2

#1 Dubbels-Jack Keener/Nicklaus Arndt (BC) Def Jackson Webster/Robert Emmerich (SP) 6-4, 6-1

#2 Dubbels-Brendan Turpin/Kaden Custis (SP) Def Jax Anderson/Diesel McMillion (BC) 6-0, 7-5

The Eagles organized the yellow coats from Morristown on September 18, a potential Mid Hoosier Conference -enemy. It was really nice to see how Jack and Jax put together a very solid victory, said coach Kevin Roush. The #1 Doubles team of Nolan McFall and Nicklaus Arndt pushed their more experienced opponents to the edge, but arrived a bit short.

Brown County 1, Morristown 4

#1 Singles-Dalton McMichael (M) Def Jax Burt (BC) 6-0, 6-0

#2 Singles-eli Graves (M) Def Bryan Teague (BC) 6-0, 6-4

#3 Singles-Braxton Lenning (M) Def Audric Dunn (BC) 6-0, 6-0

#1 Dubbels-Michael Ballinger/Ruston Kleine (M) Def Nolan McFall/Nicklaus Arndt (BC) 7-6 (5) 6-4

#2 Dubbels-Jack Keener/Jax Anderson (BC) Def Gage Frey/Ethan Taylor (M) 6-2, 6-2

The Eagles, who came from a small break, struggled to find their rhythm against a very disciplined and talented Trinity Lutheran team on 15 September, with 0-5.

Brown County 0, Trinity Lutheran 5

#1 Singles-Jack Stuckwisch (TL) Def Jax Burt (BC) 6-0, 6-0

#2 Singles-Daniel Naewedde (TL) Def Bryan Teague (BC) 6-0, 6-0

#3 Singles-Zach Lister (TL) Def Nicklaus Arndt (BC) 6-3, 6-2

#1 Doubles-Jonathon Naewedde/Reed Roeder (TL) Def Jack Keener/Nolan McFall (BC) 6-0, 6-1

#2 Dubbels-Luke Shepman/Ross Bevers (TL) Def Logan Peck/Diesel McMillion (BC) 6-0, 6-0

Brown County YMCA

The Brown County YMCA, 105 Willow St., continues to organize classes and sessions.

Free for Y members: Self-organized. $ 5 for non-members.

Pickleball

Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 5:30 am to 9 am and 12.30 pm to 3:00 pm

Tuesday and Thursday from 5.30 am to 8 am, 10:30 am to 1 pm and Saturday from 7 to 9 am

Beginner pickleball

Tuesday from 1 pm, Friday from 3 pm to 5 pm

Basketball

Monday to Friday from 5.30 am to 6.30 am

Tuesday and Thursday, 18 and older from 6 pm to 8 pm

Open gymmuren are free for Y -members and $ 3 per non -member. Open gym is ahead of different times. The open gym scheme can be found on www.brownyymca.org.

Tennis club

All levels are welcome at seven state-of-the-art table tennis tables, Thursday from 7 pm to 9 pm, free for members, $ 5 guests. Must bring your own paddle.

Fitness classes

Prices per session of six weeks

(Members/not -members)

Landfitness lessons

1 class per week: $ 25/$ 50

2 classes per week: $ 33/$ 66

Aqua

1 class per week: $ 30/$ 60

2 classes per week: $ 35/$ 70

3 lessons per week: $ 41/$ 82

HIT/Tabata

$ 96/$ 125

1-class drop-in: $ 10/$ 15

Yoga: Zoom and Life

1 class per week: $ 25/$ 50

2 classes per week: $ 33/$ 66

1-class drop-in: $ 8

Intense Aqua & Tai Die

Free/$ 3 per class

Silver Sneakers -Lessons

Free for members aged 55 and older

SS Classic

$ 1 drop-in for non-Y & Non-SS members

SS Yoga

For non-SS Y members and non-Y members:

1 class per week: $ 25/$ 50

2 classes per week: $ 33/$ 66

SS Splash

For non-SS Y members and non-Y members:

1 class per week: $ 30/$ 60

2 classes per week: $ 35/$ 70

3 lessons per week: $ 41/$ 82

For more information, call (812) 988-9622.