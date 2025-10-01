Syracuse Football: Transfer Portal Rundown

Believe it or not, the Syracuse football season has almost reached its halfway, and because the team is 3-2 general and 1-1 in ACC game, it is official time to get an update about the players who were won and lost via the transfer portal in low season.
247 Sports Presseason Ranking had Syracuse as the 47th ranked transfer portal class in the FBS, marked by one four -star recruitment and 14 three stars. Unfortunately, in combination with those strong additives, they also lost a lot of talent.
Here is the breakdown due to the position of how the top transfers of the class perform for their new respective programs:
Transfers in: Steve Angeli Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Rickie Collins LSU Tigers
The two transfer of quarterbacks that joined the orange were the two who fought in the autumn camp for the starting role. When Angeli won the position and settled, he looked extremely confident in the bag and led the attack to the comeback against UConn and convincing victories against Colgate and Clemson. His early injury has finished him for the rest of the season, but there is a lot for Syracuse fans to look forward to Angeli on Quarterback in the coming years, because he was one of the countries that passed passers through the start of the season. While Rickie Collins had a rough outing against Duke last week, the fact that the orange brought in a different quarterback that they could insert into the starting role considerably. It will be Collins attack ahead, and as head coach Fran Brown said, it can only go up from here.
Transfers: Carlos del Rio-Wilson Marshall Thundering Herd, Michael Johnson Jr. Akron Zips, roast Davis High Point Panthers
Del Rio-Wilson is now the starter at Marshall and has been great in his last two games, throws 519 yards and seven touchdowns while they only suffer 11 incompleteness in the game of the USA conference. Johnson Jr. Is the backup in Akron, and Davis has been in and out of the lead role at the peak of the peak and last week only 52% of his passes completed a loss of 41-20 at Elon.
The breakdown: Even with the Angeli injury, the tough match for Collins against Duke, and the recent strong game of Del Rio-Wilson, a quarterback is one Significant upgrade For Syracuse.
Transfers in: Johntay Cook Texas Longhorns, Tyshawn Russell South Carolina GameCocks
Cook, the transfer from Texas, has 25 catches for 310 yards and a touchdown to his name. The disadvantage with Cook is that he lost two junk in the match against Duke. Russell has had less impact, but still has nine catches on the season and was used in the Kick Return game.
Transfers: Finance FREAT FINANCING NITTANY LEEUWS
PEA was one of the best transfer -wide recipients in the country when he left Syracuse to go to Penn State. The recruit of Four Star has been good for the Nittany Lions, because he dragged 15 catches for 182 yards and a touchdown.
The breakdown: Cook flew under the radar, but has been statistically better than pea. Losing pea was a huge loss, but Cook has been performed in its place and Russell has been usable in the attack, so the wide recipient Corps has remained neutral For Syracuse.
Transfers in: Chris Peal Georgia Bulldogs
Peal had a career match against UConn in week two, but has not been significantly involved in the defense since then. However, Georgia's transfer is someone who has a strong bond with Fran Brown and has added 22 total tackles to season.
Transfers: Jayden Bellamy UCF Golden Knights, Marcellus Barnes Jr. Smu Mustangs
Bellamy has been in and out of the line -up on UCF with five tackles and a interception in four games for the Golden Knights. Barnes Jr. Has also been an irregular part of the Line -up for SMU. He has three tackles on the season for the Mustangs.
The breakdown: Peal has been better than Bellamy and Barnes together, although he has a bit statistically since his striking match against the Huskies, but has his presence with the Orange improved The cornerback position for Syracuse.
Transfers in: Gary Bryant III South Dakota Jackrabbits, Fran Brown Jr. St. Francis (PA) Red Flash
Besides Devin Grant and Demetres Samuel, Jr., Gary Bryant III has been one of the best defensive standouts for the Orange this season. In the course of the first five games, he added 26 tackles and has been a clear leader on the defensive side of the ball. Coming from an FCS program, it is always interesting to see what the adjustment looks like play a level, but Bryant has answered that question. Having the experienced Bryant on the Linebacker position has also done wonders in helping the development of Anione Deslauries, who has also been phenomenal for Syracuse. In other news, Fran Brown Jr. Not nearly had that much impact.
Transfers: Jayden Brown Maine Bears, Kaiden Bailey Eastern Michigan Eagles
Kaid Bailey and Jayden Brown have seen limited action in their new roles away from Syracuse. Bailey has two tackles in the season so far and Brown still has to play for the bears.
The breakdown: Kaiden Bailey and Jayden Brown have not been so impactful in their new roles away from Syracuse. That is why the Linebacker position is one Significant upgrade For Syracuse.
Defensive/offensive line (most important additions/departure)
Transfers in: TJ Ferguson Florida State Seminoles, Austin Collins Louisville Cardinals, David Reese California Golden Bears
Ferguson has been solid for the Orange this season this season and this season Austin Collins has also been a consistent starter. Being able to leave the two in the line -up is something that has made life easy for Fran Brown so far.
Transfers: Maraad Watson Texas Longhorns, Codine Hornby Tulsa Golden Hurricane, Enrique Cruz Jr. Kansas Jayhawks, Jonre drove USC Trojans
So far, Watson was great for Texas with 10 tackles in four games, but that also applies to Syracuse with 13 tackles in five games. Reed is limited, but played the full match against Illinois last week and struggled in the pass production. Enrique Cruz blooms in Kansas this season, because this season PFF rates him a 74.5 this season with an 88.1 pass blocking level that Syracuse could certainly use.
The breakdown: There were a lot of worries about the attacking line that came in the season. There have been both good and bad when assessing the results of the oranges. The Tennessee game was the bad, the Clemson game was the good. All in all, Syracuse has taken a step back in the supplementary/defensive line additives and subtractions.
Transfers in: Tripp Woody-IIWA
Transfers Out: Brady Denaburg- Minnesota
The breakdown: Tripp Woody also stepped in the Placekickrol for the Orange after switching from Iowa, and has so far done a solid work with 6/7 in field targets with a long of 49 yards in the season. The two field goals he made against Clemson helped to really keep the orange and win in the conference fight on the road. Denaburg is 5/7 on the year for Minnesota with both his mistakes of more than 50 meters.
The wrap: All in all, Syracuse has done excellent work in the transfer portal and their additions have so far had a real impact on the team, so that the Orange helps their 3-2 record in the season. Although they are dealing with injuries, the talent we have seen shown of the players they have taken the team really helped this year.
What do you think the best additions to transfer portal have been? Where should Syracuse look in the low season in preparation for next year?
