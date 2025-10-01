



The UTT 28th Inter-district and State Table Tennis Championship started on Tuesday at the Indoor TT Stadium, Kohima, with Minister of Power and Parliamentary Affairs KG Kenye as the special guest in the inaugural program. Organized by the Nagaland Table Tennis Association (NTTA), the championship will continue until 3 October.

During the inaugural, Kenye expanded greetings to participants, supporters and members of the media brotherhood present at the event. He expressed his happiness because he was part of the occasion.

Kenye emphasized the origin of table tennis and said that the sport was originally called Whiff-Waff or Ping Pong as a recreational activity under the English higher class during the Victorian era in the 1880s.

He explained that men and ladies would release dining tables after the meal, place books as improvised nets and use corks of wine bottles or cigarette packages as balls while others cheer. The activity was formalized when James Devonshire patented it in 1885 and the first official tournament was held in London in 1902.

Kenye noted that the Table Tennis Federation of England was founded in 192122, which led to the establishment of the International Table Tennis Federation in 1926 with 217 members. He added that table tennis was only officially recorded as an Olympic sport in 1977. Referring to China, he said that the country took over the sport in 1901 and has since been a dominant global force.

Kenye, aimed at Navaland, noted that the Nagaland Table Tennis Association was founded in 1972, five years prior to the Sport Olympic recognition, and praised the pioneers for their foresight.

He remembered that earlier tournaments in the state saw participation from only five or six districts, while today all 17 districts are represented. He expressed optimism that full participation from the entire state would be achieved in the near future.

Recognizing that table tennis had remained relatively supported, even though it was an Olympic discipline, Kenye assured that the current government, on behalf of Prime Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio, steps would take to strengthen the sport in Nagaland. He emphasized that such efforts would enable Naga players to compete at regional, national and international level, with the potential to win Olympic medals.

Kenye also underlined the natural sporting construction of Nagas, inherited from the forefathers with reference to physical strength and vitality.

He reminded the participants of the NTTA-Motto, believing in yourself and emphasized that determination, willpower and self-confidence were crucial for success in sport.

The inaugural program was concluded by NTTA Secretary for information and publicity, Vincent Belho. The call prayer was pronounced by Tovi Shohe, associated pastor (youth) Sabck Kohima, while NTTA President Vitho Neikha delivered the presidential address.

A total of 143 players, including male – 114, women – 29.

Categories – among 15 girls, among 17 girls, fewer than 13 boys, among 15 boys, among 17 boys, men's singles, men's double, 50+ men, 40 + men, mixed doubles and team event for both men and women.

