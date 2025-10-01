We almost finished with endangers the NHL in front season. The real thing starts next week, so it's a suitable time to make predictions for the Fantasy Hockey campaign, especially with so many competitions that have now been drawn up.

I present 10 bold Takes for 2025-26. As I warn you annually: I will not get each of these well. Maybe I only hit two or three. That's why they are well -printed Predictions. If you are willing to follow me on a few of them, you might be in a competition -silly situation.

My predictions, in random order:

1. Morgan Rielly returns to imagination in a bounce-back season.

Rielly has been visibly rejected as a Puck-Moving defender in the past seasons. He on average his least points per match in eight years last season. He no longer has the same jump as a Swashbuckling Puck Rusher. Per NHL Edge data, his upper skating speed placed him in the 90one Percentile in 2022-23, the 85one Percentile in 2023-24 and the 78one Percentile last season. He clearly lost a step. The Toronto Maple Leafs also went on their power play five forward last season and bumped Rielly to PP2 work. But with Mitch Marner gone, Rielly gets his plum spot back on what a powerful unit should remain. He reportedly did extra work this summer to get his game back on the right track at the age of 31. Even if his fantasy peak has disappeared forever, the PP1-backer alone can bring back to the 50-point range and make him a viable no. 2 defender in 12-teams competitions.

2. Anton Lundell experiences a real outbreak while Baby Barkov fills in for his wounded counterpart.

Sam Bennett is technically the player who jumps directly in Aleksanders on the upper line of Florida Panthers after his seasonal knee injury. But that does not mean that Bennett will be the best beneficiary of the depth hit list Shuffle. Bennett is a great player, the reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner, but he had excellent line sizes during his term of office with the Panthers, usually with Matthew Tkachuk on his wing, and never has 28 goals or 51 points in an NHL season. I am a small boost in Bennett's fantasy value when he starts playing with Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart, but his Lundell who is to see his value explode. It can happen in two ways: (A) because Lundells two-way game mirror Mirrors Barkovs and therefore fits better with the first-line course in the long term; And (b) because it is also possible Floridas third line of Lundell between Eetu Luostarinen and Brad Marchand will be the actual second line in the future. That trio steamed his competition in the play-offs of 2025 and defeated them 13-4 on 5-on-5, with Lundell picking up 18 points in 23 games. That is a 64-point pace for an 82-game season, and Lundell could reach that number very well in 2025-26.

3. Kirill Kaprizov delivers a sample year and returns top three fantasy value.

We know that Kaprizov is already a fantasy communion from the middle of the first round. He has seasons of 108 and 96 points to his name, he had a pace of 50-62-112 in the 41 games he played last season, and he is in his Prime at the age of 28. With a record contract extension with the Minnesota Wild all the time and avoids that distraction, it feels like the stars connect for Kaprizov to deliver a career year and a challenge for large individual prizes. All he has to do is stay healthy and be a monster. He assessed in the 98one In percentile in 5-on-5 score per 60 minutes last season.

4. John Klingberg blows his ADP away as a spot-good source of 50 points.

The San Jose Sharks were clearly a terrible hockey team last year. But their youth brigade, led by young people Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith and William Eklund, showed a lot of promise. Celebrini was one of the best rookies of the competitions all year round and Smith found his game later in the year with 30 points in his last 34 games. No. 2 Overall Pick Michael Misa is insisting on making the team this season and has demonstrably the highest offensive ceiling of all young sharks. This team will still lose many competitions, but the Sharks attack is to improve. Klingberg is a very poor defender, but can still move the Puck and expand the Power Play. He should see his Ice Age in several years, especially with the advantage of the man. The Pluspinus will be horrible, but Klingberg should be a sneaky point compiler this season. Just be willing to exchange him in the second half, because hell is probably moved to a competition in real life and takes on a depth role.

5. Will Cuylle will be this year that Matthew Biest is like a must-own Power Forward.

Maybe some New York Ranger fans take offense at my implicating Cuylle has not yet broken out. Last season he did a lot, he delivered 20 goals, 45 points and, to make himself immortal in Banger Leagues, 301 hits. But that version of Cuylle was not a full -time top six ahead. With Chris Kreider exchanged, 2025-26 Cuylle opens the season as the second line of New York's left wing player. He placed his impressive totals last season and only played 15:05 a night. What if he plays 17 minutes this season? We could see a 25-30-55 campaign with 350 hits.

6. Washington becomes Bustville, USA as half a dozen career years that deteriorate to the average.

It is really incredible how many capital years had career years: Tom Wilson, Dylan Strome, Jakob Chychrun, Connor McMichael, Aliaksei Protas, Pierre-Luc Dubois and more. So many of those campaigns were fed by unusually great Teampuck-Luck; The caps led the NHL in 5-on-5 shooting percentage. They judged herself as merely, not great, when generating scoring opportunities and opportunities with high overdays. So it feels like many of their go-to players can go back. A good example is Aliaksei Protas, who scored 30 goals on a ridiculous 21.1 percent of his shots and not even plays on the Power Play. The caps had a special Juju last year, perhaps because of the Alex Oveechkin goals, and I notice that I almost all faded in concepts.

7. Seth Jarvis explodes in production-per-game production and produces a top-40 fantasy campaign.

Jarvis was already a respected young player with strong two -way skills and a safe floor of 30 goals and 60 points with 100 hits, giving or taking. But he finished last season with 23 goals and 46 points in his last 45 games, and settled as Carolinas first line Right Winger. He retains that job that comes in the season and plays on a super-up trio with Sebastian Aho and new UFA addition Nikolaj Ehlers. Jarvis is still only 23. I predict that he delivers his first 40 goal, 80-point year and this season returns the most imagination value of every Hurricanes player. The shoulder injury is something to check, but earlier this month he told me that he feels fantastic and the rehabilitation is great.

8. Luke Hughes levels up in a top dedifier of the top level with a season of 60 points.

While every day passes without the RFA Hughes having a contract for 2025-26, this prediction, Ahem, becomes brutal, but I keep the faith. The New Jersey Devils started throwing Dougie Hamilton's Ice Time last season, and the door is open to Hughes to become a full -time contribution to their top play, something his brother Jack wants to happen. Luke is still only 21, has several 40-point campaigns and this season should be a borderline D1 in Fantasy, which is being insisted on 60 points. Now, Luke, do you please just sign so that I don't look stupid?

9. The real hype surpasses the fantasy production for Rookie defenders Matthew Schaefer, Zeev Buium and Zayne Parekh.

To be clear: the prediction only applies to this season. I absolutely love the long -term perspectives of all three Blueliners. But beware of the Lane Hutson effect. He recorded the NHL Rookie Defenseman record for assists in a season. He was a late round kite in Redraft competitions that became an immediate fantasy power. Schaefer, Buium and Perekh all wear a superior prospect pedigree and hype to what Hutson surrounded a year ago. Schaefer could be an eternal Norris Trophy threat, Berum projects as an all-round winner and miniscule Muncher, and Perekh has posted video game scoring songs in the OHL. But we cannot forget that Hutson, Cale Makar and Quinn Hugh's are exceptions to the rule. Even the best defenders in the competition take the time to mature and to become high-end fantasy contributions. Miro Heiskanen had 33 points like Rookie. Ramus Dahlin had 44. And both seasons were very impressive according to Rookie standards. But if someone expects a Hutson-Hereling from the Trifecta of Hyped Rookie D-Men this season and not to mention Alexander Nikishin, they can be disappointed.

10. Lukas Dostal is the number 1 of Fantasy goalkeepers this year.

Dostalen Crease partner John Gibson has been traded. Dostal has the undisputed runway with the Anaheim Ducks for himself. He was pretty good last season, his underlying statistics in expected goals per 60 suggest that he saved a very poor defensive team. With Joel Quenneville who arrives as head coach, Chris Kreider and Mikael Granlund come to the forward group and the ducks that rise as a team with Young Guns Leo Carlsson, Jackson Lacombe, Cutter Gauthier and Mason Mctavish will be better this year. So Dostal should have more volume in playing time, play more victories in a better team And Improved tariff statistics. Combining all those factors to give him a sneaky high ceiling. I hope for a top-15 fantasy season in its position, but even the top 10 is within reach.

