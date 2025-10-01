2025 Minor League Cricket Playoffs: Match Schedule & Highlights

After a competition stage full of historic milestones, last ball thrillers and super overs, the stage is now perfectly set up for an exciting week of cricket with a high octane, while the top eight teams are fighting in the 2025 minor League Cricket Play-offs.

Schedule

The play -offs will start tomorrow in Grand Prairie, TX the host location for the Pacific Conference Match UPS. The matches of the Atlantic Conference are set for the iconic Church Street Park in Morrisville, NC, from Wednesday.

Pacific Conference

Location: Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

((All matching times are mentioned in a central time)

Tuesday, September 30

14:00 East Bay Blazers vs. Kings XI Dallas

19:00 Silicon Valley Strikers vs. Chicago Kingsmen

Wednesday 1 October

13:00 Kings XI Dallas vs. Silicon Valley Strikers

6:00 pm Chicago Kingsmen vs. East Bay Blazers

Thursday 2 October

13:00 East Bay Blazers vs. Silicon Valley Strikers

6:00 pm Chicago Kingsmen vs. Kings XI Dallas

Atlantic Conference

Location: Church Street Park, Morrisville, NC

((All matching times are mentioned in the eastern time)

Wednesday 1 October

13:00 Baltimore Royals vs. NJ Somerset Cavaliers

6:00 pm Atlanta Fire vs. NJ Hengsten

Thursday 2 October

13:00 NJ Hengsten vs. Baltimore Royals

18:00 NJ Somerset Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Fire

Friday 3 October

13:00 NJ Hengsten vs. NJ Somerset Cavaliers

18:00 Atlanta Fire vs. Baltimore Royals

Championship

Location: Church Street Park, Morrisville, NC

Sunday, October 5,

6:00 pm Pacific winner vs. Atlantic winner

Game Changers

Andries Gous (Kings XI Dallas): On average 99 with a success rate of 180, GOUS cannot be stopped this season in just three games. With Grand Prairie as his stage, fireworks expect when he walks outside.

Hammad Azam (Chicago Kingsmen): An explosive all -rounder with a proven pedigree with a large match. His 53 out of 23 balls and two wickets in last year's final brought the Kingsmen to ignore the title and hell to repeat those heroic deeds.

Sujith Gowda (East Bay Blazers): The first up to 2000 is in Milc, Gowda thrives under pressure. His 155 runs in last year's play -offs showed that he not only makes runs, he makes them when it matters the most.

Shehan Jayasuria (Silicon Valley Strikers): Reliable and composed, Jayasuria adds stability to the arrangement of the strikers. His century earlier this season proved that he can handle the play -off pressure.

Saitja Mukamalla (NJ Hengsten): The most important scorer of the eastern divisions and the greatest batting weapon of the stallions. His ability to string together match-winning beats was central to their unbeaten run. And as if that wasn't enough, he also walks with few wickets with ball in his hand, making him a valuable possession.

Jasdeep Singh (NJ Hengsten): The skipper sets a good example with runs, wickets and presence. His 11 wickets and 180 runs in the competition stage were crucial, but it is his calmness under pressure that will make him a play-off X factor.

Steven Taylor (Atlanta Fire): Taylor cannot be stopped with the bat, on average 51 over 10 games. Almost 80% of his runs came to borders – proof of his explosive power. In the play -offs, his ability to quickly end games will be a huge plus for the fire.

Sunny Patel (Atlanta Fire): Patels Miserly Economy of 4.41 was the best among the bowlers who played all competition matches. His ability to choke and take crucial wickets in the middle overs could be the difference in tight play -off competitions.

Sarbjeet Load (Baltimore Royals): The experienced spinner brings more than just wickets. With 20 this season and 100 in MILC, his control and extensive experience are unparalleled in situations with high deployment.

Location Dynamics

In T20 Cricket, it's not just about the bat and the ball, because the circumstances also play an important role. The Atlantic Conference Games in Church Street Park will test batters with relatively bowling -friendly surfaces, a perfect stage for cunning spinners such as Royals Sarbjeet Ladda and Atlanta Fires Sunny Patel. The circumstances in Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, on the other hand, are usually tilted to high scoring batting competitions, which prefers power-hitters such as Andries Gous, Tajinder Singh and more.

X factors

In addition to statistics, play -offs often encourage intangible aspects that can make a big difference. Momentum Could be the biggest advantage be undefeated, while Kings Xi Dallas wears red-hot form thanks to Heroics van Andries Gous.

Experience is another factor that can prove to be the difference. Players such as Hammad Azam and Sujith Gowda have previously delivered in knockout matches and will be crucial for their respective teams who have fate in the play -offs.

The last boundary

The play-offs are almost over the score cards, they are about moments and match winners. While all teams have players with class, power-hitting skill or bowling sparkle, it will ultimately not just be about runs and wickets, but who holds their nerve if it matters the most. By 5 October in Church Street Park, one team will etch their name as the cricket Champions from Minor League 2025.

Fans can watch every game of the play -offs, including the Sunday final, live and free on the MLC Network YouTube channel.