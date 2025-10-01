Sports
Florida A&M Football vs Mississippi Valley Game again planned, moved
Famu football coach James Colzie comments on 42-14 SWAC Loss vs Alabama State
Famu football was blown up on Saturday 27 September 2025 by Alabama State 42-14 in his Swac opener at Ken Riley Field in Bragg Memorial Stadium.
- The Florida A&M versus Mississippi Valley State Football Game has been postponed and moved.
- Originally planned for October 4 in Atlanta, the game is now being played on November 29 in Mississippi.
- The change follows months of uncertainty about the game held in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
- Both teams now have an unexpected day before their next planned competitions.
The Florida A&M Versus the football match of Mississippi Valley is still on.
However, it is not played on Saturday, October 4.
The college football match of week 6, initially promoted as the Georgia Football Classic, will now take place on Saturday, November 29 in Mississippi Valleys Rice-Totten Stadium in Itta Bena. It starts at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.
The SWAC match on October 4, 2025, an MVSU home competition, will not be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Famu Athletics said in a released statement. Since Mississippi Valley State is the designated home team, the decision was made to postpone the game and play in Rice-Totten Stadium in Itta Bena, Mississippi, on Saturday, November 29, 2025.
Famu, Mississippi Valley and the SWAC officials met early on Tuesday 30 September to determine the new date and location of the game.
We regret the impact that this unexpected change will have on our fans, and we will do everything we can to offer a high-quality game-day experience during the rear-up date of competition, Famu Athletics Statement.
Although this result is disappointing for our fans and community, our focus remains on maintaining the standards and integrity of our athletics program.
The Famu versus Mississippi Valley Games Relocation and Following months of uncertainty About his chance to be held in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The NFL location is the home base of the Atlanta Falcons and the site of the Rattlers Celebration Bowl win on Howard to win the Black College National Championship 2023.
After a first report from HBCU Gameday about the likely movement of Famu versus Mississippi Valley, the Tallahassee -Democrat confirmed the schedule and the Snafu location with a source close to the Rattlers football program.
In June, Famu Vice President and director of Athletics Angela Suggs announced for the first time that the match moved to Atlanta and stated that it was the decision of Mississippi Valleys, because it was a home game for the Delta Devils. Mississippi Valley followed the announcement of Suggs Door Promoting the Georgia Football Classic Game On the Athletics website.
Suggs has been paid since June, shortly after the announcement, shortly after the announcement, as a result of her arrest on fraud and theft that goes back to her earlier job at the Florida Sports Foundation.
Then Anderson is the founder of the Georgia Football Classic.
The Georgia Football Classic is State on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium website. Ticketmaster also started selling tickets for the HBCU -Matchup, but has since the option to buy deleted.
The Famu versus Mississippi Valley Game delay gives both teams an unexpected day.
Under second-year head coach James Colzie III, the Rattlers 1-3 and 0-1 are in the SWAC and Vers of a 42-14 loss in their league opener to the state of Alabama in Tallahaseses Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium last Saturday 27 September.
Mississippi Valley is under a first-year head coach Terrell Buckley and has a 0-4 record and 0-1 in the Swac after nowhere in the Southern Southern 23-20 of Texas last Saturday.
Famu Football returns to action in Bragg Memorial Stadium When it organizes 7 Nonconference match for a week against North Carolina Central on Saturday 11 October at 3 p.m. Mississippi Valley will travel to Alabama A&M for a Swac matchup.
The Rattlers and the Delta Devils last met in 2024, where Mississippi Valley achieved a big upset to win his only victory of the season in a 24-21 win over Famu. Mississippi Valleys Triumph In the Bragg Memorial Stadium, Famus 23-Game Home Winning Streak ended in five seasons.
MVSU and Famu will continue to work for excellence on and outside the field, and we will continue to provide our student athletes and supporters with competitive and high-quality experiences, Famu said.
Information about tickets will appear on every respective athletics websites of the schools, concluded it.
The remaining schedule of Florida A&M Football's remaining 2025
- Week 7: Saturday, October 11, vs. North Carolina Central, 3 p.m., HBCU Go
- Week 8: Saturday, October 18 versus Alcornstaat (SWAC/Homecoming), 4 p.m., ESPN Plus
- Week 9: Saturday, October 25 in Southern (SWAC), 5 pm, Swac TV
- Week 10: Saturday, November 1, vs. Jackson State (SWAC), 7 pm, ESPN network
- Week 11: Saturday, November 8 in Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC), 3 p.m., HBCU Go
- Week 12: Saturday, November 15 in Alabama A&M (SWAC), 3 p.m., Swac TV
- Week 13: Saturday, November 22 vs. Bethune-Cookman (Swac/Florida Classic in Orlando's Camping World Stadium), Time TBA, ESPN Plus
- Make -up match: Saturday, November 29 in Mississippi Valley State (SWAC), 3 p.m.
- Saturday December 6 SWAC Championship Game (if necessary)
- Saturday December 13 Celebration Bowl in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium (if necessary)
Are always mentioned in the eastern standard time.
Gerald Thomas, III is a multiple award -winning journalist for his reporting on theFlorida A & M RattlersAt the Tallahasee -Democrat.
Follow his award-winning coverage onrattlernews.comand contacts him by e-mail[email protected]Or on the app previously known as Twitter@3peatgee.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tallahassee.com/story/sports/college/famu/2025/09/30/famu-rattlers-football-vs-mississippi-valley-game-moved-atlanta/86337983007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkeys Top Court cancels the condemnation of terrorism of 2 Egyptian members of the Muslim Brotherhood
- On your bike! Australia must withdraw 5 million ice vehicles by 2035, how we do it is us
- Whataburger Week Three Preview: Mens Tennis
- Fatboy Slim teaching “music therapy” to protect mental health
- video. A strong earthquake shakes in the Philippines and leads to local tsunam
- Trump, 79, flying to South Korea to face Xi on beans
- Hegseth declares the end of “politically correct” leadership in the American army
- The government is for the UK Apple users for new data demand.
- Dauphin Co. Football team is confronted with the cutoff of the season after reporting racist comments
- DRONE VIDEO shows the following of the Philippine earthquake
- What the Americans think of President Trump in recent polls
- Sexual toy, porn cd, false photos with PM Modi, Obama: what the police have grasped from the Chaitanyananda Saraswati campus room