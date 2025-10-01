Famu football coach James Colzie comments on 42-14 SWAC Loss vs Alabama State Famu football was blown up on Saturday 27 September 2025 by Alabama State 42-14 in his Swac opener at Ken Riley Field in Bragg Memorial Stadium.

The Florida A&M versus Mississippi Valley State Football Game has been postponed and moved.

Originally planned for October 4 in Atlanta, the game is now being played on November 29 in Mississippi.

The change follows months of uncertainty about the game held in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Both teams now have an unexpected day before their next planned competitions.

The Florida A&M Versus the football match of Mississippi Valley is still on.

However, it is not played on Saturday, October 4.

The college football match of week 6, initially promoted as the Georgia Football Classic, will now take place on Saturday, November 29 in Mississippi Valleys Rice-Totten Stadium in Itta Bena. It starts at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

The SWAC match on October 4, 2025, an MVSU home competition, will not be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Famu Athletics said in a released statement. Since Mississippi Valley State is the designated home team, the decision was made to postpone the game and play in Rice-Totten Stadium in Itta Bena, Mississippi, on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

Famu, Mississippi Valley and the SWAC officials met early on Tuesday 30 September to determine the new date and location of the game.

We regret the impact that this unexpected change will have on our fans, and we will do everything we can to offer a high-quality game-day experience during the rear-up date of competition, Famu Athletics Statement.

Although this result is disappointing for our fans and community, our focus remains on maintaining the standards and integrity of our athletics program.

The Famu versus Mississippi Valley Games Relocation and Following months of uncertainty About his chance to be held in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The NFL location is the home base of the Atlanta Falcons and the site of the Rattlers Celebration Bowl win on Howard to win the Black College National Championship 2023.

After a first report from HBCU Gameday about the likely movement of Famu versus Mississippi Valley, the Tallahassee -Democrat confirmed the schedule and the Snafu location with a source close to the Rattlers football program.

In June, Famu Vice President and director of Athletics Angela Suggs announced for the first time that the match moved to Atlanta and stated that it was the decision of Mississippi Valleys, because it was a home game for the Delta Devils. Mississippi Valley followed the announcement of Suggs Door Promoting the Georgia Football Classic Game On the Athletics website.

Suggs has been paid since June, shortly after the announcement, shortly after the announcement, as a result of her arrest on fraud and theft that goes back to her earlier job at the Florida Sports Foundation.

Then Anderson is the founder of the Georgia Football Classic.

The Georgia Football Classic is State on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium website. Ticketmaster also started selling tickets for the HBCU -Matchup, but has since the option to buy deleted.

The Famu versus Mississippi Valley Game delay gives both teams an unexpected day.

Under second-year head coach James Colzie III, the Rattlers 1-3 and 0-1 are in the SWAC and Vers of a 42-14 loss in their league opener to the state of Alabama in Tallahaseses Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium last Saturday 27 September.

Mississippi Valley is under a first-year head coach Terrell Buckley and has a 0-4 record and 0-1 in the Swac after nowhere in the Southern Southern 23-20 of Texas last Saturday.

Famu Football returns to action in Bragg Memorial Stadium When it organizes 7 Nonconference match for a week against North Carolina Central on Saturday 11 October at 3 p.m. Mississippi Valley will travel to Alabama A&M for a Swac matchup.

The Rattlers and the Delta Devils last met in 2024, where Mississippi Valley achieved a big upset to win his only victory of the season in a 24-21 win over Famu. Mississippi Valleys Triumph In the Bragg Memorial Stadium, Famus 23-Game Home Winning Streak ended in five seasons.

MVSU and Famu will continue to work for excellence on and outside the field, and we will continue to provide our student athletes and supporters with competitive and high-quality experiences, Famu said.

Information about tickets will appear on every respective athletics websites of the schools, concluded it.

The remaining schedule of Florida A&M Football's remaining 2025

Week 7: Saturday, October 11, vs. North Carolina Central, 3 p.m., HBCU Go

Week 8: Saturday, October 18 versus Alcornstaat (SWAC/Homecoming), 4 p.m., ESPN Plus

Week 9: Saturday, October 25 in Southern (SWAC), 5 pm, Swac TV

Week 10: Saturday, November 1, vs. Jackson State (SWAC), 7 pm, ESPN network

Week 11: Saturday, November 8 in Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC), 3 p.m., HBCU Go

Week 12: Saturday, November 15 in Alabama A&M (SWAC), 3 p.m., Swac TV

Week 13: Saturday, November 22 vs. Bethune-Cookman (Swac/Florida Classic in Orlando's Camping World Stadium), Time TBA, ESPN Plus

Make -up match: Saturday, November 29 in Mississippi Valley State (SWAC), 3 p.m.

Saturday December 6 SWAC Championship Game (if necessary)

Saturday December 13 Celebration Bowl in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium (if necessary)

Are always mentioned in the eastern standard time.

