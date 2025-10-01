Sports
Herentennis combines for 19 wins over James O'Connell Memorial Tournament
Nick Rest Went to play 4-0 in singles on the way to winning flights a singles. He opened the game with a 6-4, 6-7, 1-0 (6) victory on Mercer from Iu Indy and went on to the semi-final with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Hayward from BSU. Herdoiza went on to the final with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Szymczak from Lipscomb and then achieved the victory in flight with a 6-4, 6-2 above Snyder of Furman in the final.
Andrew Spurck took a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Dursirn from Iu Indy in the first round of Flight B-singles. He also took a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Furman's sift.
Kyle Totorica Open game in flight C with a 6-7 (1), 7-6 (3), 1-0 (2) victory over Duggal by Furman.
Bode Campbell Also participated in flight C-singles and achieved a 6-2, 2-6, 1-0 (2) victory on Vlahos of Lipscomb. Campbell also took another singles victory on Mercer van Tennessee Tech, 7-6, 4-6, 1-0 (6).
Max Pettingell took a few singles victories, topping Balthazor van Butler, 6-1, 6-4 and Caragea van BSU, 6-4, 2-6 1-0 (7).
Alex Kotar grabbed a singles victory over Butler's Kasday, 6-3, 6-2.
Lukas Grossman took a 7-4, 4-6, 1-0 (7) victory over Puig van Nku.
In DoublyPlay, Kotarski and Pettingell combined together with 3-1 in flight A, playing the game with a 6-4 victory against Dao and Murckhardt van TTU. The pair then combined for a 7-5 victory over Snyder and Han van Furman in the quarterfinals and covered Suk and Jaen van Dayton, 6-1, to continue a final.
Herdoiza and Spurck have picked up a 6-2 victory over Perlov and Szumczak from LipsComb in the opening round of Vlucht A.
Spurck was also linked to Campbell for a 6-2 victory over Allen and Dispas or Furman.
Singles
First round – flight A
Pearls (Lipscomb) def. Alex Kotar (Xavier), 7-6 (6), 6-3
Nick Rest (Xavier) Def. Mercer (IUI), 6-4, 6-7, 1-0 (6)
First round – flight B
Andrew Spurck (Xavier) Def. Dunsirn (IUI), 6-1, 6-2
SIFT (FURMAN) DEF. Max Pettingell (Xavier), 2-6, 7-5, 1-0 (12)
First round – flight C
Kyle Totorica (Savier). Enter (Furman), 6-7 (1), 7-6 (3), 1-0 (2)
Bode Campbell (Xavier) Def. Vlahos (Lipscomb), 6-2, 2-6, 1-0 (2)
First round – flight D
Nolan Hayward (BSU) def. Lukas Grossman (Xavier), 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (6)
Second round – flight A
Nick Rest (Xavier) Def. Drew Hayward (BSU) 6-0, 6-3
Second round – flight B
Ridstrom (out) def. Andrew Spurck (Xavier), 6-4, 0-6, 1-0 (8)
Second round – flight C
Mendibe (UD) def. Kyle Totorica (Xavier), 2-6, 6-3, 1-0 (12)
Dore (UD) def. Bode Campbell (Xavier), 6-4, 6-2
Semi -finals – flight A
Nick Rest (Xavier) Def. Szymczak (Lipscomb), 6-3, 6-1
End – flight A
Nick Rest (Xavier) Def. Snyder (Furman), 6-4, 6-2
Second round (back)
Alex Kotar (Xavier) Adv. in time
Verdese (Lipscomb) def. Max Pettingell (Xavier), 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (8)
Han (Furman) Def. Lukas Grossman (Xavier), 6-4, 0-6, 1-0 (7)
Third round (back)
Alex Kotar (Xavier) Def. Kasday (Butler), 6-3, 6-2
Other singles competitions
Lama (Butler) def. Kyle Totorica (Xavier), 3-4, retired
Max Pettingell (Xavier) Def. Balthazor (Butler), 6-1, 6-4
Nguyen (IUI) def. Lukas Grossman (Xavier), 6-3, 6-3
Bode Campbell (Xavier) Def. Mercer (TTU), 7-6, 4-6, 1-0 (6)
Andrew Spurck (Xavier) Def. SIFT (FURMAN), 6-3, 6-4
Ecarma (Furman) def. Kyle Totorica (Xavier), 6-1, 7-6 (7)
Kryscio (IUI) def. Bode Campbell (Xavier), 6-2, 6-2
Max Pettingell (Xavier) Def. Caragea (BSU), 6-4, 2-6, 1-0 (7)
Lukas Grossman (Xavier) Def. Puig (NKU), 7-4, 4-6, 1-0 (7)
Double
First round – flight A
Alex Kotar/Max Pettingell (Xavier) Def. Dao/Murckhardt (TTU), 6-4
Andrew Spurck/Nick Rest (Xavier) Def. Perlov/Szumczak (Lipscomb), 6-2
First round – flight B
Sukho/Mercer (IUI) def. Bode Campbell/Kyle Totorica (Xavier), 7-5
Quarterfinals – flight A
Alex Kotar/Max Pettingell (Xavier) Def. Zonden/He (Furman), 7-5
Alvarez/Spaks (TTU) def. Andrew Spurck/Nick Rest (Xavier), 6-3
Semi -finals – flight A
Alex Kotar/Max Pettingell (Xavier) Def. Suk/Jaen (UD), 6-1
End – flight A
Alvarez/Spaks (TTU) def. Alex Kotar/Max Pettingell (Xavier), 6-4
Double in the background
William/Kasday (Butler) def. Bode Campbell/Lukas Grossman (Xavier), 6-4
Andrew Spurck/Bode Campbell (Xavier) Def. Allen/Dispas (Furman), 6-2
Fletcher/Kimelman (BSU) def. Kyle Totorica/Lukas Grossman (Xavier), 6-3
Photos
Herentennis on James O'Connell Memorial Tournament Through Xavier Musketeers on Exposure
|
Sources
2/ https://goxavier.com/news/2025/9/30/mens-tennis-ud-tournament
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkeys Top Court cancels the condemnation of terrorism of 2 Egyptian members of the Muslim Brotherhood
- On your bike! Australia must withdraw 5 million ice vehicles by 2035, how we do it is us
- Whataburger Week Three Preview: Mens Tennis
- Fatboy Slim teaching “music therapy” to protect mental health
- video. A strong earthquake shakes in the Philippines and leads to local tsunam
- Trump, 79, flying to South Korea to face Xi on beans
- Hegseth declares the end of “politically correct” leadership in the American army
- The government is for the UK Apple users for new data demand.
- Dauphin Co. Football team is confronted with the cutoff of the season after reporting racist comments
- DRONE VIDEO shows the following of the Philippine earthquake
- What the Americans think of President Trump in recent polls
- Sexual toy, porn cd, false photos with PM Modi, Obama: what the police have grasped from the Chaitanyananda Saraswati campus room