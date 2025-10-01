



Xavier Herentennis combined to pick up 19 victories at the James O'Connell Memorial Tournament, held in the Lindner Family Tennis Center. The musketeers, who compete against Ball State, Butler, Dayton, Furman, IU Indy, Lipscomb, Northern Kentucky and Tennessee Tech, participated in the flight a final in Singles and Doubles, with Nick Rest Winning flight a singles while Alex Kotar And Max Pettingell Finished in second place in the double flight. Nick Rest Went to play 4-0 in singles on the way to winning flights a singles. He opened the game with a 6-4, 6-7, 1-0 (6) victory on Mercer from Iu Indy and went on to the semi-final with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Hayward from BSU. Herdoiza went on to the final with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Szymczak from Lipscomb and then achieved the victory in flight with a 6-4, 6-2 above Snyder of Furman in the final. Andrew Spurck took a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Dursirn from Iu Indy in the first round of Flight B-singles. He also took a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Furman's sift. Kyle Totorica Open game in flight C with a 6-7 (1), 7-6 (3), 1-0 (2) victory over Duggal by Furman. Bode Campbell Also participated in flight C-singles and achieved a 6-2, 2-6, 1-0 (2) victory on Vlahos of Lipscomb. Campbell also took another singles victory on Mercer van Tennessee Tech, 7-6, 4-6, 1-0 (6). Max Pettingell took a few singles victories, topping Balthazor van Butler, 6-1, 6-4 and Caragea van BSU, 6-4, 2-6 1-0 (7). Alex Kotar grabbed a singles victory over Butler's Kasday, 6-3, 6-2. Lukas Grossman took a 7-4, 4-6, 1-0 (7) victory over Puig van Nku. In DoublyPlay, Kotarski and Pettingell combined together with 3-1 in flight A, playing the game with a 6-4 victory against Dao and Murckhardt van TTU. The pair then combined for a 7-5 victory over Snyder and Han van Furman in the quarterfinals and covered Suk and Jaen van Dayton, 6-1, to continue a final. Herdoiza and Spurck have picked up a 6-2 victory over Perlov and Szumczak from LipsComb in the opening round of Vlucht A. Spurck was also linked to Campbell for a 6-2 victory over Allen and Dispas or Furman. Singles First round – flight A Pearls (Lipscomb) def. Alex Kotar (Xavier), 7-6 (6), 6-3

Nick Rest (Xavier) Def. Mercer (IUI), 6-4, 6-7, 1-0 (6) First round – flight B

Andrew Spurck (Xavier) Def. Dunsirn (IUI), 6-1, 6-2

SIFT (FURMAN) DEF. Max Pettingell (Xavier), 2-6, 7-5, 1-0 (12) First round – flight C

Kyle Totorica (Savier). Enter (Furman), 6-7 (1), 7-6 (3), 1-0 (2)

Bode Campbell (Xavier) Def. Vlahos (Lipscomb), 6-2, 2-6, 1-0 (2) First round – flight D Nolan Hayward (BSU) def. Lukas Grossman (Xavier), 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (6) Second round – flight A

Nick Rest (Xavier) Def. Drew Hayward (BSU) 6-0, 6-3 Second round – flight B Ridstrom (out) def. Andrew Spurck (Xavier), 6-4, 0-6, 1-0 (8) Second round – flight C Mendibe (UD) def. Kyle Totorica (Xavier), 2-6, 6-3, 1-0 (12)

Dore (UD) def. Bode Campbell (Xavier), 6-4, 6-2 Semi -finals – flight A

Nick Rest (Xavier) Def. Szymczak (Lipscomb), 6-3, 6-1 End – flight A

Nick Rest (Xavier) Def. Snyder (Furman), 6-4, 6-2 Second round (back)

Alex Kotar (Xavier) Adv. in time

Verdese (Lipscomb) def. Max Pettingell (Xavier), 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (8)

Han (Furman) Def. Lukas Grossman (Xavier), 6-4, 0-6, 1-0 (7) Third round (back)

Alex Kotar (Xavier) Def. Kasday (Butler), 6-3, 6-2 Other singles competitions Lama (Butler) def. Kyle Totorica (Xavier), 3-4, retired

Max Pettingell (Xavier) Def. Balthazor (Butler), 6-1, 6-4

Nguyen (IUI) def. Lukas Grossman (Xavier), 6-3, 6-3

Bode Campbell (Xavier) Def. Mercer (TTU), 7-6, 4-6, 1-0 (6)

Andrew Spurck (Xavier) Def. SIFT (FURMAN), 6-3, 6-4

Ecarma (Furman) def. Kyle Totorica (Xavier), 6-1, 7-6 (7)

Kryscio (IUI) def. Bode Campbell (Xavier), 6-2, 6-2

Max Pettingell (Xavier) Def. Caragea (BSU), 6-4, 2-6, 1-0 (7)

Lukas Grossman (Xavier) Def. Puig (NKU), 7-4, 4-6, 1-0 (7) Double First round – flight A

Alex Kotar / Max Pettingell (Xavier) Def. Dao/Murckhardt (TTU), 6-4

Andrew Spurck / Nick Rest (Xavier) Def. Perlov/Szumczak (Lipscomb), 6-2 First round – flight B Sukho/Mercer (IUI) def. Bode Campbell / Kyle Totorica (Xavier), 7-5 Quarterfinals – flight A

Alex Kotar / Max Pettingell (Xavier) Def. Zonden/He (Furman), 7-5

Alvarez/Spaks (TTU) def. Andrew Spurck / Nick Rest (Xavier), 6-3 Semi -finals – flight A

Alex Kotar / Max Pettingell (Xavier) Def. Suk/Jaen (UD), 6-1 End – flight A Alvarez/Spaks (TTU) def. Alex Kotar / Max Pettingell (Xavier), 6-4 Double in the background William/Kasday (Butler) def. Bode Campbell / Lukas Grossman (Xavier), 6-4

Andrew Spurck / Bode Campbell (Xavier) Def. Allen/Dispas (Furman), 6-2

Fletcher/Kimelman (BSU) def. Kyle Totorica / Lukas Grossman (Xavier), 6-3 Photos

Herentennis on James O'Connell Memorial Tournament Through Xavier Musketeers on Exposure

