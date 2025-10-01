Wang Chuqin of China celebrates after winning Messrs Singles round of 32 match against Milosz Redzimski van Polen on 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, October 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Beijing, October 1 (Xinhua)-World no. 1 Wang Chuqin came overrun in a five-game fight against Milosz Redzimski van Polen to continue to the Heren's Hirks Last 16 at the World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash on Wednesday.

Faced with the 45th Rang Redzimski in their first head-to-head, Wang took the first two games 11-7, 11-4. Apparently on the way to a comfortable victory, the top seed fell in an 8-2 hole in the third match, gathered with seven straight points for a 9-8 edge, but lost 12-10.

With two table tennis review calling against him, Wang dropped the fourth game 11-8 and was 4-2 in the decision maker.

He then pulled three points in a row to advance 8-5. Redzimski withdrew to 9-8, but in the midst of loud home support, Wang held to close an 11-8 victory, avoiding a different output of 32 after last year during the event.

Later on Wednesday, Wang Lin Shidong will collaborate in the Herendubbel round of 16, and Sun Yingsha in the quarterfinals of the mixed Doubles.

Wang was accompanied in the last 16 by Liang Jingkun, who passed Lin Gaoyuan 3-1 in an All-Chinese collision.

Liang led their head-to-head 9-3 before Wednesday's game. “We have played against each other for many years. It seems that every time the draw makes us together,” said Liang after his victory.

Lin took the early initiative and broke a 7-7 draw with three points in a row to take the opening match 11-8.

Liang then turned the match with powerful attacks and won 13-11, 11-9, 11-5 to seal the victory.

Instead of concentrating on his own performance, Liang asked the crowd to cheer Lin. “He has worked so hard for team China in many years,” said Liang.

In Singles for Women, the second seed cheek manyu de Manika Batra of India hit 11-6, 11-5, 11-7, while Kuai Man beat the Welsh qualification Anna Hursey in straight competitions to reach the last 16.

Also on Wednesday, the Chinese Yuan Licen and Wang Yidi defeated the Swedish duo Kristian Karlsson and Christina Kallberg 3-0 (11-8, 11-4, 11-5) in the mixed double quarter-finals.

In Herendubbel, Zhou Qihao and Chen Junsong made the third place of a Jae-Hyun and Lim Jong-Hoon of South Korea in straight competitions.

